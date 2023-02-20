Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : الجمعية العامة تنعقد بتاريخ 23 مارس 2023

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Agenda تﯾوﻛﻟا ﺔﺻروﺑﻟ ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟا لﺎﻣﻋا لودﺟ

For the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2022 2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺎﻣﻛ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ

1 Discuss and approve the Board of Directors' Annual Report 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ يوﻧﺳﻟا ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ رﯾرﻘﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ 1

for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 .ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو 2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد

2 Discuss and approve the Independent Auditor's Report for رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا بﻗارﻣ رﯾرﻘﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ 2

the financial year ended December 31, 2022. .ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو 2022

3 Discuss and approve the Audited Consolidated Financial رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ ﺔﻘﻗدﻣﻟا ﺔﻌﻣﺟﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯾﺑﻟا ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ 3

Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. .ﺎﮭﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو 2022

Discuss and approve the Board of Director's proposal to 85 ﻊﻗاوﺑ ،عوﻓدﻣﻟا لﺎﻣﻟا سأر نﻣ % 85 ﺔﺑﺳﻧﺑ ﺔﯾدﻘﻧ حﺎﺑرأ ﻊﯾزوﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ

distribute cash dividends of 85% of the paid-up capital

constituting 85 fils per share for a total amount of KD ً

رﺷﻋ ﺔﻌﺑﺳ) ﻲﺗﯾوﻛ رﺎﻧﯾد 17,065,939 هردﻗو ﻲﻟﺎﻣﺟإ ﻎﻠﺑﻣﺑ مﮭﺳ لﻛﻟ ﺎﺳﻠﻓ

17,065,939 (Seventeen Million and Sixty-Five Thousand and ً ً ً ً

Nine Hundred and Thirty-Nine Kuwaiti Dinars Only) to the ﻻ طﻘﻓ ﺎﯾﺗﯾوﻛ ارﺎﻧﯾد نوﺛﻼﺛو ﻊﺳﺗو ﺔﺋﺎﻣﻌﺳﺗو ﺎﻔﻟأ نوﺗﺳو ﺔﺳﻣﺧو ﺎﻧوﯾﻠﻣ

4 ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا تﻼﺟﺳ ﻲﻓ نﯾدﯾﻘﻣﻟا نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻠﻟ حﺎﺑرﻷا هذھ ﻖﺣﺗﺳﺗ نأ ﻰﻠﻋ ،(رﯾﻏ 4

shareholders registered in the Company's records at the end

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﮭﻌﯾزوﺗ مﺗﯾو 2023/04/09 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ ﮫﻟ ددﺣﻣﻟا قﺎﻘﺣﺗﺳﻻا موﯾ ﺔﯾﺎﮭﻧ ﻲﻓ

of the record date scheduled on April 09, 2023. The dividends

shall be distributed to the shareholders on April 12, 2023. لودﺟﻟا لﯾدﻌﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ضﯾوﻔﺗ ﻊﻣ 2023/04/12 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا

Authorizing the company to amend the corporate actions .مﮭﺳﻷا تﺎﻗﺎﻘﺣﺗﺳﻻ ﻲﻧﻣزﻟا

schedule.

Approve the Board of Directors' proposal to deduct 10% for %10 ﺔﺑﺳﻧﺑ يرﺎﺑﺟإ ﻲطﺎﯾﺗﺣا عﺎطﻘﺗﺳﺎﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ حارﺗﻗا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا

the Company's statutory reserve from the profits for the

ً

5 financial year ended 31 December 2022, in accordance with مﻛﺣﺑ ﻼﻣﻋ كﻟذو 2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا حﺎﺑرأ نﻣ 5

the provisions of Article (222) of the Company Law No. (1) of نﻣ (78) ةدﺎﻣﻟاو 2016 ﺔﻧﺳﻟ (1) مﻗر تﺎﻛرﺷﻟا نوﻧﺎﻗ نﻣ (222) ةدﺎﻣﻟا

2016 and Article (78) of the Company's Articles of .ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷا مﺎظﻧﻟا

Association.

Approve Board of Directors' proposal to deduct 10% for the ﺔﺑﺳﻧﺑ يرﺎﯾﺗﺧا ﻲطﺎﯾﺗﺣا عﺎطﻘﺗﺳﺎﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ حارﺗﻗا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا

Company's voluntary reserve from the profits for the financial

year ended 31 December 2022 in efforts to meet any future ﺔﻠﺑﺎﻘﻣﻟ كﻟذو ،2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا حﺎﺑرأ نﻣ %10

6 obligations or dividend distributions by the Company during ﻻ ﻲﺗﻟا تاوﻧﺳﻟا ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﯾﻠﺑﻘﺗﺳﻣ حﺎﺑرأ تﺎﻌﯾزوﺗ وأ تﺎﻣازﺗﻟا يأ 6

which no profits are realized, in accordance with the

ً

provisions of Article (225) of the Company Law No. (1) of (1) مﻗر تﺎﻛرﺷﻟا نوﻧﺎﻗ نﻣ (225) ةدﺎﻣﻟا مﻛﺣﺑ ﻼﻣﻋ حﺎﺑرأ ﺎﮭﯾﻓ ﻖﻘﺣﺗﺗ

2016 and Article (81) of the Company's Articles of .ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷا مﺎظﻧﻟا نﻣ (81) ةدﺎﻣﻟاو 2016 ﺔﻧﺳﻟ

Association.

7 Recite the Corporate Governance Report and the Audit 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ ﻖﯾﻗدﺗﻟا ﺔﻧﺟﻟ رﯾرﻘﺗو ﺔﻣﻛوﺣﻟا رﯾرﻘﺗ ةوﻼﺗ 7

Committee Report for the financial year ended December 31, .2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد

2022.

Discuss and approve the Board of Directors' recommendation ﻊﻗاوﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ءﺎﺿﻋﻷ ةﺄﻓﺎﻛﻣ فرﺻﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ﺔﯾﺻوﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ

8 to pay a total remuneration to its members in the amount of ً ً 8

KD 200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Kuwaiti Dinars Only) ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ (رﯾﻏ ﻻ طﻘﻓ ﺎﯾﺗﯾوﻛ ارﺎﻧﯾد فﻟأ ﺎﺗﺋﺎﻣ) .ك.د 200,000

.2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا

for the financial year ended December 31, 2022

Discuss the Violations and Penalties Report, registered by ﺔﯾﺑﺎﻗرﻟا تﺎﮭﺟﻟا ﺎﮭﺗدﺻر ﻲﺗﻟا تاءازﺟﻟاو تﺎﻔﻟﺎﺧﻣﻟا رﯾرﻘﺗ ضارﻌﺗﺳا

9 the regulators and for which the Company was penalized, for رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ تاءازﺟ ﺎﮭﻧﺄﺷﺑ تﻌﻗوأو 9

the financial year ended December 31, 2022. .هروﺿﺣ لﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﺑﺎﻗرﻟا ﺔﮭﺟﻟا لﺛﻣﻣ تﺎظﺣﻼﻣ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣو 2022

Discuss and approve the Related Parties' Transactions ضﯾوﻔﺗﻟا وأ 2022 مﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا لﻼﺧ تﻣﺗ ﻲﺗﻟا تﻼﻣﺎﻌﺗﻟا ضارﻌﺗﺳا

10 Report conducted during the financial year ended December تاذ فارطأ ﻊﻣ 2023 مﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا ﻲﻓ مﺗﺗ فوﺳ ﻲﺗﻟا تﻼﻣﺎﻌﻣﻟﺎﺑ 10

31, 2022, and the proposed related parties' transactions for

.ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو ،ﺔﻠﺻ

the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

Authorize the Board of Directors to buy or sell treasury shares ﻻ ﺎﻣﺑ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﮭﺳأ ﻊﯾﺑ وأ ءارﺷﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ضﯾوﻔﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا

11 not exceeding 10% of the total number of the Company's 2010 ﺔﻧﺳﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻧﺎﻘﻟا داوﻣﻟ ﺎﻘﻓو كﻟذو ﺎﮭﻣﮭﺳأ ددﻋ نﻣ %10 زوﺎﺟﺗﯾ 11

shares in accordance with the Law No. 7 of 2010, its

.ﺎﻣﮭﺗﻼﯾدﻌﺗو ﺔﯾذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا ﮫﺗﺣﺋﻻو

Executive Bylaws and their amendments.

12 Discuss the Board of Directors' authority to grant donations ك.د 45,000 ﻰﺻﻗأ دﺣﺑ تﺎﻋرﺑﺗ ﺢﻧﻣﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ضﯾوﻔﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ 12

up to KD 45,000 (Forty Five Thousand Kuwaiti Dinars). ً ً

.(ﺎﯾﺗﯾوﻛ ارﺎﻧﯾد فﻟأ نوﻌﺑرأو ﺔﺳﻣﺧ)

Discuss the discharge and release of the members of the ﺎﻣ لﻛ نﻋ مﮭﺗﻣذ ءارﺑإو ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ءﺎﺿﻋأ ةدﺎﺳﻟا فرط ءﻼﺧإ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ

13 Board of Directors from all matters related to their legal, ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ ﺔﯾرادﻹاو ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟاو ﺔﯾﻧوﻧﺎﻘﻟا مﮭﺗﺎﻓرﺻﺗﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺗﯾ 13

financial and administrative actions during the financial year

.2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31

ended December 31, 2022.

Appoint or reappoint an auditor for the financial year ending رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا بﻗارﻣ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ ةدﺎﻋإ وأ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ

December 31, 2023, from the list of auditors approved by the

14 Capital Markets Authority, consider the duration of their ﺔﺋﯾھ ىدﻟ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا ﻲﺑﻗارﻣ ءﺎﻣﺳﺄﺑ ةدﻣﺗﻌﻣﻟا ﺔﻣﺋﺎﻘﻟا نﻣﺿ نﻣ كﻟذو ،2023 14

appointment, and to authorize the Board of Directors to .مﮭﺑﺎﻌﺗأ دﯾدﺣﺗﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ لﯾوﺧﺗو نﯾﯾﻌﺗﻟا ةدﻣ ةﺎﻋارﻣ ﻊﻣ لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ