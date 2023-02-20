Advanced search
    BOURSA   KW0EQ0607022

BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.

(BOURSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
2.150 KWD   +0.51%
Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : General Assembly Meeting 23 March 2023
PU
Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : الجمعية العامة تنعقد بتاريخ 23 مارس 2023
PU
Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : FY2022 Annual Analyst Conference Meeting
PU
Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : الجمعية العامة تنعقد بتاريخ 23 مارس 2023

02/20/2023 | 06:30am EST
ﺔﯾرھوﺟﻟا تﺎﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا نﻋ حﺎﺻﻓﻹا جذوﻣﻧ

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date

Name of the Listed Company

ﺔﺟردﻣﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳا

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

20 Feb 2023

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company (K.P.S.C.)

ﺔﻣﺎﻋ (.ك.م.ش) ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا قاروﻸﻟ تﯾوﻛﻟا ﺔﺻروﺑ ﺔﻛرﺷ

2023 رﯾارﺑﻓ 20

Material Information

ﺔﯾرھوﺟﻟا ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company's Board of Directors is pleased to

روﺿﺣﻟ مارﻛﻟا نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻟا ةوﻋد ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا قاروﻸﻟ تﯾوﻛﻟا ﺔﺻروﺑ ﺔﻛرﺷ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ رﺳﯾ

invite shareholders to attend the Annual Ordinary General Assembly

سﯾﻣﺧﻟا موﯾ رﮭظ ةدﺣاوﻟا ﺔﻋﺎﺳﻟا مﺎﻣﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻣھدﻘﻋ ررﻘﻣﻟاو ،ﺔﯾوﻧﺳﻟا ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟا

meeting scheduled to be held on March 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at

Kharafi Hall located at Boursa Kuwait Building, Mubarak Al Kabeer

عرﺎﺷ -ﻲﻓارﺧﻟا دﻟﺎﺧ ﺔﻋﺎﻗ-تﯾوﻛﻟا ﺔﺻروﺑ ﻰﻧﺑﻣﺑ نﺋﺎﻛﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا رﻘﻣﺑ ،2023/03/23 ﻖﻓاوﻣﻟا

Street, Sharq. Participating shareholders shall be able to attend and

ً

vote on the below agenda items either via their physical presence or

وأ ﺎﯾروﺿﺣ ﺎﻣا نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻠﻟ تﯾوﺻﺗﻟاو روﺿﺣﻟا نوﻛﯾ نأ ﻰﻠﻋ ،قرﺷﻟا ﺔﻘطﻧﻣﺑ رﯾﺑﻛﻟا كرﺎﺑﻣ

via electronic means as stipulated in the Kuwait Clearing Company's

ﺔﻣظﻧﻷا لﻼﺧ نﻣ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا تﺎﯾﻌﻣﺟﻠﻟ تاءارﺟﻹاو تﺎﺳﺎﯾﺳﻟا لﯾﻟد ﻖﻓو ﺔﯾﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻻا ﺔﻛرﺎﺷﻣﻟا رﺑﻋ

policies and procedures manual related to holding general assemblies

.لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ ﺔﺋﯾھ نﻣ دﻣﺗﻌﻣﻟاو ﺔﺻﺎﻘﻣﻟا ﺔﻟﺎﻛو نﻋ ةردﺎﺻﻟا ﺔﯾﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻻا

that is approved by the Capital Markets Authority.

The Board of Directors would also like to draw our shareholder's

يذﻟاو روﺿﺣﻟا ﻖﺣ ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ ﻰﻟإ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻟا ﺔﯾﺎﻧﻋ ﻲﻋرﺗﺳﯾ نأ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ دوﯾ ﺎﻣﻛ

attention to the below timeline:

:ﻲﺗﻵا ﻲﻧﻣزﻟا لودﺟﻟا ﻖﻓو يرﺟﯾﺳ

AGM Timeline

Event

Day

Date

Share Ownership date

Monday

6 March 2023

Right to attend the AGM

Thursday

9 March 2023

AGM assembly date

Thursday

23 March 2023

(ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا روﺿﺣ ﻖﺣ) ﻲﻧﻣزﻟا لودﺟﻟا

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

موﯾﻟا

ثدﺣﻟا

2023 سرﺎﻣ 6

نﯾﻧﺛﻹا

مﮭﺳﻟا ةزﺎﯾﺣ ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

2023 سرﺎﻣ 9

سﯾﻣﺧﻟا

روﺿﺣﻟا ﻖﺣ ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

2023 سرﺎﻣ 23

سﯾﻣﺧﻟا

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا دﺎﻘﻌﻧا موﯾ

Shareholders, or their proxy, physically attending the AGM are kindly

مﮭﯾﻠﻛوﻣ وأ روﺿﺣﻟا مﮭﻟ ﻖﺣﯾ نﻣﻣ رﺷﺎﺑﻣﻟا روﺿﺣﻟا ﻲﻓ نﯾﺑﻏارﻟا نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻟا نﻣ ﻰﺟرﯾ

requested to visit the Boursa Kuwait representative at Kuwait Clearing

قرﺷ ﺔﻘطﻧﻣﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﻘﻣﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﺗﯾوﻛﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا رﻘﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺔﺻروﺑﻟا لﺛﻣﻣ ﺔﻌﺟارﻣ روﺿﺣﻟا ﻲﻓ نﯾﺑﻏارﻟا

Company (KCC) located at the 5th floor of Ahmad Tower during the

.ﺔﯾﻣﺳرﻟا لﻣﻌﻟا تﺎﻋﺎﺳ ءﺎﻧﺛأ كﻟذو ،ةوﻋدﻟا تﺎﻗﺎطﺑ مﻼﺗﺳﻻ دﻣﺣأ جرﺑ -سﻣﺎﺧﻟا رودﻟا

KCC working hours to receive the invitation cards.

Shareholders, attending the AGM via electronic means, are kindly

ﻊـﻗوﻣﻟا ﺔـﻌﺟارﻣ

ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻻا مﺎظﻧﻟا رﺑﻋ ﺔﻛرﺎﺷﻣﻟﺎﺑ نﯾﺑﻏارﻟا نﯾﻣھﺎـﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎـﺳﻟا نـﻣ ﻰـﺟرﯾ

requested to

visit

Kuwait

Clearing

Company's website

ذﺎـﺧﺗا لـﺟأ نـﻣ

كﻟذو (www.maqasa.com) ﺔـﺻﺎﻘﻣﻠﻟ ﺔـﯾﺗﯾوﻛﻟا ﺔﻛرـﺷﻠﻟ ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا

(www.maqasa.com) and register in the General Assembly's electronic

system dedicated for general assemblies in preparation for

تﯾوﺻﺗﻟاو ﺔﻛرﺎﺷﻣﻟﺎﺑ مﺎﯾﻘﻠﻟ ً ادـﯾﮭﻣﺗ ﺔـﻣﺎﻌﻟاتﺎـﯾﻌﻣﺟﻠﻟ ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا مﺎـظﻧﻟا ﻲـﻓ لﯾﺟـﺳﺗﻟا تاءارـﺟإ

participation in the upcoming AGM and to vote electronically on the

ً

ً

items listed in the agenda. Participation period shall start from the date

ﻖﺣ ﺦـﯾرﺎﺗ نـﻣ ارﺎﺑﺗﻋا أدﺑﺗ فوﺳ ﺔﻛرﺎﺷﻣﻟا ﺔﺣﺎﺗإ نﺄﺑ ﺎﻣﻠﻋ ،لﺎﻣﻋﻷا لودﺟ دوﻧﺑﻟ ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا

of the right to attend the AGM (9 March 2023) until 8:00 am on the day

ﺔـﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا دﺎـﻘﻌﻧا موـﯾ حﺎـﺑﺻ ﺔـﻧﻣﺎﺛﻟا ﺔﻋﺎـﺳﻟا ﻰـﺗﺣو (2023/3/9) ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا روﺿﺣ

of the AGM or on any later date, if postponed. March 9 and 12, 2023

تارﺎﺳﻔﺗﺳا ﻲﻘﻠﺗﻟ 2023/3/12 ﻰﻟا 9 نﻣ ةرﺗﻔﻟا صـﺻﺧﯾ نأ ﻰـﻠﻋ ،ﮫـﯾﻟإ لـﺟؤﯾ دـﻋوﻣ يأ وأ

will only be dedicated to receiving shareholders' inquiries regarding

ً

matters to be discussed during the AGM and shall be conducted in

دـﻘﻌﺑ ﻖـﻠﻌﺗﻣﻟا تاءارﺟﻹاو تﺎـﺳﺎﯾﺳﻟا لـﯾﻟدﻟ ﺎﻘﻓو كﻟذو ،عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻا دوﻧﺑﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺗﯾ ﺎﻣﯾﻓ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا

accordance with the policies and procedures manual relating to holding

ﺔﻛرـﺷﻠﻟ ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا ﻊـﻗوﻣﻟا ﻰـﻠﻋ روـﺷﻧﻣﻟاو ،ﺔﯾﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا ﺔﻣظﻧﻷا لﻼـﺧ نـﻣ ﺔـﻣﺎﻌﻟا تﺎـﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا

of general assemblies through electronic means of communication

published on the Kuwait Clearing Company's website.

.ﺔـﯾﺗﯾوﻛﻟا

The Board of Directors also wishes to state that in absence of the legal

دﻘﻌﯾ فوﺳ ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟا دﻘﻋ ررﻘﻣﻟا ﻲﻧوﻧﺎﻘﻟا بﺎﺻﻧﻟا رﻓوﺗ مدﻋ لﺎﺣ ﻲﻓو

quorum specified

for

holding the

Ordinary

General Assembly, a

موﯾ رﮭظ دﻌﺑ ةدﺣاوﻟا ﺔﻋﺎﺳﻟا مﺎﻣﺗ ﻲﻓ كﻟذو ،لﺎﻣﻋﻷا لودﺟ تاذﻟو نﺎﻛﻣﻟا تاذ ﻲﻓ نﺎﺛ عﺎﻣﺗﺟا

proposed second meeting shall be held at the same venue and with

ٍ

لﺋﺎﺳوﻟا رﺑﻋ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻠﻟ تﯾوﺻﺗﻟاو روﺿﺣﻟا نوﻛﯾو ،2023/03/30 ﻖﻓاوﻣﻟا سﯾﻣﺧﻟا

the same agenda at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

.رﯾﺧﻷا عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻا اذھ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﯾرﺎﺳ ةوﻋدﻟا هذھ رﺑﺗﻌﺗو .ﺔﯾﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا

Shareholders' participation and voting shall be via electronic means of

communication. This invitation is also valid for the proposed second

meeting should it occur.

Significant Effect of the material information on the financial

ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا زﻛرﻣﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﯾرھوﺟﻟا ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا رﺛأ

position of the company

No Significant Effect of the material information on the financial position

.ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا زﻛرﻣﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﯾرھوﺟﻟا ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻠﻟ رﺛأ دﺟوﯾ ﻻ

of the company.

Attached is the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting's agenda for

ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ تﯾوﻛﻟا ﺔﺻروﺑﻟ ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟا لﺎﻣﻋا لودﺟ ﮫﯾط ﻖﻓرﻣ

the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022.

.2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺎﻣﻛ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Agenda

تﯾوﻛﻟا ﺔﺻروﺑﻟ ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟا لﺎﻣﻋا لودﺟ

For the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2022

2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺎﻣﻛ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ

1

Discuss and approve the Board of Directors' Annual Report

31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ

يوﻧﺳﻟا

ةرادﻹا

سﻠﺟﻣ رﯾرﻘﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ

1

for the financial year ended December 31, 2022

.ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو 2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد

2

Discuss and approve the Independent Auditor's Report for

رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا بﻗارﻣ رﯾرﻘﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ

2

the financial year ended December 31, 2022.

.ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو 2022

3

Discuss and approve the

Audited

Consolidated Financial

رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ ﺔﻘﻗدﻣﻟا ﺔﻌﻣﺟﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯾﺑﻟا ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ

3

Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022.

.ﺎﮭﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو 2022

Discuss and approve the Board of Director's proposal to

85 ﻊﻗاوﺑ ،عوﻓدﻣﻟا لﺎﻣﻟا سأر نﻣ % 85 ﺔﺑﺳﻧﺑ ﺔﯾدﻘﻧ حﺎﺑرأ ﻊﯾزوﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ

distribute cash dividends

of 85%

of the paid-up capital

constituting 85 fils per share for a total amount of KD

ً

رﺷﻋ ﺔﻌﺑﺳ) ﻲﺗﯾوﻛ رﺎﻧﯾد 17,065,939 هردﻗو ﻲﻟﺎﻣﺟإ ﻎﻠﺑﻣﺑ مﮭﺳ لﻛﻟ ﺎﺳﻠﻓ

17,065,939 (Seventeen Million and Sixty-Five Thousand and

ً

ً

ً

ً

Nine Hundred and Thirty-Nine Kuwaiti Dinars Only) to the

ﻻ طﻘﻓ ﺎﯾﺗﯾوﻛ

ارﺎﻧﯾد نوﺛﻼﺛو ﻊﺳﺗو ﺔﺋﺎﻣﻌﺳﺗو ﺎﻔﻟأ

نوﺗﺳو ﺔﺳﻣﺧو ﺎﻧوﯾﻠﻣ

4

ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا تﻼﺟﺳ ﻲﻓ نﯾدﯾﻘﻣﻟا نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻠﻟ حﺎﺑرﻷا هذھ ﻖﺣﺗﺳﺗ نأ ﻰﻠﻋ ،(رﯾﻏ

4

shareholders registered in the Company's records at the end

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﮭﻌﯾزوﺗ مﺗﯾو 2023/04/09 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ ﮫﻟ ددﺣﻣﻟا قﺎﻘﺣﺗﺳﻻا موﯾ ﺔﯾﺎﮭﻧ ﻲﻓ

of the record date scheduled on April 09, 2023. The dividends

shall be distributed to the shareholders on April 12, 2023.

لودﺟﻟا لﯾدﻌﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ضﯾوﻔﺗ ﻊﻣ 2023/04/12 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا

Authorizing the company to amend the corporate actions

.مﮭﺳﻷا تﺎﻗﺎﻘﺣﺗﺳﻻ ﻲﻧﻣزﻟا

schedule.

Approve the Board of Directors' proposal to deduct 10% for

%10 ﺔﺑﺳﻧﺑ يرﺎﺑﺟإ ﻲطﺎﯾﺗﺣا عﺎطﻘﺗﺳﺎﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ حارﺗﻗا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا

the Company's statutory reserve from the profits for the

ً

5

financial year ended 31 December 2022, in accordance with

مﻛﺣﺑ ﻼﻣﻋ كﻟذو 2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا حﺎﺑرأ نﻣ

5

the provisions of Article (222) of the Company Law No. (1) of

نﻣ (78) ةدﺎﻣﻟاو 2016 ﺔﻧﺳﻟ (1) مﻗر تﺎﻛرﺷﻟا نوﻧﺎﻗ نﻣ (222) ةدﺎﻣﻟا

2016 and Article (78) of the Company's Articles of

.ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷا مﺎظﻧﻟا

Association.

Approve Board of Directors' proposal to deduct 10% for the

ﺔﺑﺳﻧﺑ يرﺎﯾﺗﺧا ﻲطﺎﯾﺗﺣا عﺎطﻘﺗﺳﺎﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ حارﺗﻗا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا

Company's voluntary reserve from the profits for the financial

year ended 31 December 2022 in efforts to meet any future

ﺔﻠﺑﺎﻘﻣﻟ كﻟذو ،2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا حﺎﺑرأ نﻣ %10

6

obligations or dividend distributions by the Company during

ﻻ ﻲﺗﻟا تاوﻧﺳﻟا ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﯾﻠﺑﻘﺗﺳﻣ حﺎﺑرأ تﺎﻌﯾزوﺗ وأ تﺎﻣازﺗﻟا يأ

6

which no profits are realized, in accordance with the

ً

provisions of Article (225) of the Company Law No. (1) of

(1) مﻗر تﺎﻛرﺷﻟا نوﻧﺎﻗ نﻣ (225) ةدﺎﻣﻟا مﻛﺣﺑ ﻼﻣﻋ حﺎﺑرأ ﺎﮭﯾﻓ ﻖﻘﺣﺗﺗ

2016

and

Article (81)

of

the

Company's

Articles

of

.ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷا مﺎظﻧﻟا نﻣ (81) ةدﺎﻣﻟاو 2016 ﺔﻧﺳﻟ

Association.

7

Recite the Corporate Governance Report and the Audit

31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ ﻖﯾﻗدﺗﻟا ﺔﻧﺟﻟ

رﯾرﻘﺗو

ﺔﻣﻛوﺣﻟا رﯾرﻘﺗ ةوﻼﺗ

7

Committee Report for the financial year ended December 31,

.2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد

2022.

Discuss and approve the Board of Directors' recommendation

ﻊﻗاوﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ءﺎﺿﻋﻷ ةﺄﻓﺎﻛﻣ فرﺻﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ﺔﯾﺻوﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ

8

to pay a total remuneration to its members in the amount of

ً

ً

8

KD 200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Kuwaiti Dinars Only)

ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ (رﯾﻏ ﻻ طﻘﻓ ﺎﯾﺗﯾوﻛ ارﺎﻧﯾد فﻟأ ﺎﺗﺋﺎﻣ) .ك.د 200,000

.2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا

for the financial year ended December 31, 2022

Discuss the Violations and Penalties Report, registered by

ﺔﯾﺑﺎﻗرﻟا تﺎﮭﺟﻟا ﺎﮭﺗدﺻر ﻲﺗﻟا تاءازﺟﻟاو تﺎﻔﻟﺎﺧﻣﻟا رﯾرﻘﺗ ضارﻌﺗﺳا

9

the regulators and for which the Company was penalized, for

رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ تاءازﺟ ﺎﮭﻧﺄﺷﺑ تﻌﻗوأو

9

the financial year ended December 31, 2022.

.هروﺿﺣ لﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﺑﺎﻗرﻟا ﺔﮭﺟﻟا لﺛﻣﻣ تﺎظﺣﻼﻣ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣو 2022

Discuss and approve the Related Parties' Transactions

ضﯾوﻔﺗﻟا وأ 2022 مﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا لﻼﺧ تﻣﺗ ﻲﺗﻟا تﻼﻣﺎﻌﺗﻟا ضارﻌﺗﺳا

10

Report conducted during the financial year ended December

تاذ فارطأ ﻊﻣ 2023 مﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا ﻲﻓ مﺗﺗ فوﺳ ﻲﺗﻟا تﻼﻣﺎﻌﻣﻟﺎﺑ

10

31, 2022, and the proposed related parties' transactions for

.ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو ،ﺔﻠﺻ

the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

Authorize the Board of Directors to buy or sell treasury shares

ﻻ ﺎﻣﺑ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا

مﮭﺳأ ﻊﯾﺑ وأ ءارﺷﺑ

ةرادﻹا

سﻠﺟﻣ

ضﯾوﻔﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا

11

not exceeding 10% of the total number of the Company's

2010 ﺔﻧﺳﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻧﺎﻘﻟا داوﻣﻟ ﺎﻘﻓو كﻟذو ﺎﮭﻣﮭﺳأ ددﻋ نﻣ %10 زوﺎﺟﺗﯾ

11

shares

in

accordance with

the Law No. 7

of 2010,

its

.ﺎﻣﮭﺗﻼﯾدﻌﺗو ﺔﯾذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا ﮫﺗﺣﺋﻻو

Executive Bylaws and their amendments.

12

Discuss the Board of Directors' authority to grant donations

ك.د 45,000 ﻰﺻﻗأ دﺣﺑ تﺎﻋرﺑﺗ ﺢﻧﻣﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ضﯾوﻔﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ

12

up to KD 45,000 (Forty Five Thousand Kuwaiti Dinars).

ً

ً

.(ﺎﯾﺗﯾوﻛ ارﺎﻧﯾد فﻟأ نوﻌﺑرأو ﺔﺳﻣﺧ)

Discuss the discharge and release of the members of the

ﺎﻣ لﻛ نﻋ مﮭﺗﻣذ ءارﺑإو ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ءﺎﺿﻋأ ةدﺎﺳﻟا فرط ءﻼﺧإ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ

13

Board

of Directors from all

matters related to their legal,

ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ ﺔﯾرادﻹاو ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟاو ﺔﯾﻧوﻧﺎﻘﻟا مﮭﺗﺎﻓرﺻﺗﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺗﯾ

13

financial and administrative actions during the financial year

.2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31

ended December 31, 2022.

Appoint or reappoint an auditor for the financial year ending

رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا بﻗارﻣ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ ةدﺎﻋإ وأ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ

December 31, 2023, from the list of auditors approved by the

14

Capital Markets Authority, consider the duration of their

ﺔﺋﯾھ ىدﻟ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا ﻲﺑﻗارﻣ ءﺎﻣﺳﺄﺑ ةدﻣﺗﻌﻣﻟا ﺔﻣﺋﺎﻘﻟا نﻣﺿ نﻣ كﻟذو ،2023

14

appointment, and to authorize the Board of Directors to

.مﮭﺑﺎﻌﺗأ دﯾدﺣﺗﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ لﯾوﺧﺗو نﯾﯾﻌﺗﻟا ةدﻣ ةﺎﻋارﻣ ﻊﻣ لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ

determine their fees.

Application Form for the Announcement of a

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻣ ﻦﻋ نﻼﻋﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ

General Assembly Meeting

Date

20/02/2023

2023/02/20

ﺦ�رﺎﺘﻟا

Name of the Listed Company

Boursa Kuwait Securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﳌا قاروﻸﻟ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﺔﺟرﺪﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا

Company (K.P.S.C)

ﺔﻣﺎﻋ (.ك.م.ش)

Type of assembly

Ordinary

ﺔﻳدﺎﻋ

ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ا عﻮﻧ

Extraordinary

ﺔﻳدﺎﻋ��ﻏ

Date of the general assembly

23/03/2023

2023/03/23

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ا ﺦ�رﺎﺗ

Final date for purchasing the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢهﺳأ ءاﺮﺸﻟ ﻲئﺎ��ﻟا ﺦ�رﺎﺘﻟا

company's shares to be registered

06/03/2023

2023/03/06

ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ارﻮﻀﺣ ﻖﺣ ﻞج� �� ﺪﻴﻘﻠﻟ

in the registry of the right to attend

* ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا

the general assembly*

Date of the share ownership to

06/03/2023

2023/03/06

ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ارﻮﻀح� ﻢهﺴﻟا ةزﺎﻴﺣ ﺦ�رﺎﺗ

attend the assembly

Date of the right to attend the

09/03/2023

2023/03/09

** ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ارﻮﻀﺣ ﻖﺣ ﺦ�رﺎﺗ

general assembly**

Items of the agenda

Kindly refer to the table below.

ﻩﺎﻧدا لوﺪج�ا ��ﻋ عﻼﻃﻹا ��ﺮﻳ

لﺎﻤﻋﻷا لوﺪﺟ دﻮﻨﺑ

Methods of participating in the

Physical

ي��خ�رﻮﻀﺣ

ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ا �� ﺔﻛرﺎﺸﳌا قﺮﻃ

assembly

Electronic

ﻲ�و��ﻜﻟا

Company's Headquarters

ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ى�ﺒﻤﺑ ﻦﺋﺎ�ﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﺮﻘﻤﺑ

Place of holding the general

located at Boursa Kuwait

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ا دﺎﻘﻌ�ا نﺎ�ﻣ

ﺔﻘﻄﻨﻤﺑ ��ﺒﻜﻟا كرﺎﺒﻣ عرﺎﺷ :ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا

assembly

Building, Mubarak Al Kabeer

.قﺮﺸﻟا

Street, Sharq.

The postponed date of the

مﺪﻋ ﺔﻟﺎﺣ �� ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ﻟ ﻞﺟﺆﳌا ﺦ�رﺎﺘﻟا

assembly in the event of a lack of

30/03/2023

2023/03/30

بﺎﺼﻨﻟا لﺎﻤﺘﻛا

quorum

*Third Business Day before the date of the right to attend the general assembly

ً

ﺔ�ﻮﺴتﻟا ةروﺪﻟ ﺎﻘﻓو ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ارﻮﻀﺣ ﻖﺣ ﺦ�رﺎﺗ ﻖﺒﺴ� يﺬﻟا ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟا ﻞﻤﻌﻟا مﻮﻳ *

according to the current settlement cycle.

.ﺔﻴﻟﺎح�ا

**Every shareholder registered in the company's registries on this day has the right to

�� ى�ﺣ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ارﻮﻀﺣ مﻮﻴﻟا اﺬه �� ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا تﻼج� �� ﺪﻴﻘﻣ ﻢهﺎﺴﻣ ﻞ� ﻖﺣ ﻦﻣ **

attend the general assembly, even if the share was sold before the date of the general

.ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ا دﺎﻘﻌ�ا ﺦ�رﺎﺗ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻢهﺴﻟا ﻊﻴﺑ ﺔﻟﺎﺣ

assembly.

Disclaimer

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company KPSC published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 11:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
