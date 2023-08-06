DISCLAIMER

This presentation is not an offer or an invitation to subscribe to or purchase any securities. Boursa Kuwait Securities Company (K.P.S.C.) does not provide the validity of the information in this presentation to buy or sell any securities. You must make your own independent investigation and appraisal of the business and financial conditions of Boursa Kuwait Securities Company (K.P.S.C.).

Nothing in this presentation shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation is furnished to you solely for your information. You may not reproduce it or redistribute it to any other person.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by such words as "may", "plans", "expects", "believes" and similar expressions or by their context. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. Boursa Kuwait Securities Company (K.P.S.C.) is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements.

By participating in this presentation or by accepting any copy of the slides presented, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

All figures stated are in KWD unless otherwise stated and may be subject to rounding differences.

2