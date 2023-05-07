Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares
ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ
Disclosure of Material Information Form
Date
Name of the Listed Company
ﺔﺟرﺪﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا
ﺦ�رﺎﺘﻟا
Boursa Kuwait Securities Company
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﳌا قاروﻸﻟ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
04 May 2023
2023 ﻮﻳﺎﻣ 04
(K.P.S.C.)
ﺔﻣﺎﻋ (.ك.م.ش)
Material Information
ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا
Boursa Kuwait has received the CMA Approval regarding the
��ﻋ لﺎﳌا قاﻮﺳأ ﺔﺌﻴه ﺔﻘﻓاﻮﻣ ��ﻋ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ لﻮﺼﺣ
renewal of the duration of the right to the dealing of maximum
ﺎهﻤهﺳأ ﻦﻣ %10 زوﺎﺠﺘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻤﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻞﻣﺎﻌ� ﻖﺣ نﺎ�ﺮﺳ ة��ﻓ ﺪﻳﺪﺠﺗ
10% of its shares (treasury shares) for a period of six months,
.2023/05/04 ﺦ�رﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ أﺪﺒﺗ ﺮهﺷأ ﺔﺘﺳ ةﺪﳌ (ﺔﻨ�ﺰخ�ا ﻢهﺳأ)
starting from 04/05/2023.
Significant Effect of the material information on the financial
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ��ﺎﳌا ﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﺮﺛأ
position of the company
No Effect
ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ
04/05/2023
CMA-040300-01242-2023
:
2023/05/01 2023/05/02
.-
2010 7
-
