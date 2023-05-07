Advanced search
    BOURSA   KW0EQ0607022

BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.

(BOURSA)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
1.780 KWD   +0.79%
Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares

05/07/2023 | 01:21am EDT
ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date

Name of the Listed Company

ﺔﺟرﺪﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا

ﺦ�رﺎﺘﻟا

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﳌا قاروﻸﻟ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

04 May 2023

2023 ﻮﻳﺎﻣ 04

(K.P.S.C.)

ﺔﻣﺎﻋ (.ك.م.ش)

Material Information

ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا

Boursa Kuwait has received the CMA Approval regarding the

��ﻋ لﺎﳌا قاﻮﺳأ ﺔﺌﻴه ﺔﻘﻓاﻮﻣ ��ﻋ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ لﻮﺼﺣ

renewal of the duration of the right to the dealing of maximum

ﺎهﻤهﺳأ ﻦﻣ %10 زوﺎﺠﺘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻤﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻞﻣﺎﻌ� ﻖﺣ نﺎ�ﺮﺳ ة��ﻓ ﺪﻳﺪﺠﺗ

10% of its shares (treasury shares) for a period of six months,

.2023/05/04 ﺦ�رﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ أﺪﺒﺗ ﺮهﺷأ ﺔﺘﺳ ةﺪﳌ (ﺔﻨ�ﺰخ�ا ﻢهﺳأ)

starting from 04/05/2023.

Significant Effect of the material information on the financial

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ��ﺎﳌا ﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﺮﺛأ

position of the company

No Effect

ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ

04/05/2023

CMA-040300-01242-2023

:

2023/05/01 2023/05/02

.-

2010 7

-

Disclaimer

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company KPSC published this content on 07 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2023 05:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
01:21aBoursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares
PU
05/04Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : Analysts' Conference Meeting - Q1/2023
PU
05/02Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
04/19Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : Response to News
PU
04/19Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : التعقيب Ÿ..
PU
04/17Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : FY2022 Sustainability Report
PU
04/05Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : Material Information Disclosure Signing a Market Maker ..
PU
04/05Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : Material Information Disclosure Signing a Market Maker ..
PU
03/27Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : Supplementary Disclosure Minutes of meeting of the Bour..
PU
03/27Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : افصاح مك ..
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 36,1 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2023 22,0 M 71,8 M 71,8 M
Net cash 2023 72,0 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 5,06%
Capitalization 357 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,91x
EV / Sales 2024 6,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,78 KWD
Average target price 2,58 KWD
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Saoud Mohammad Al-Osaimi Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Naim Azaddin Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Meshary Ahmed Al-Humaidhi Chairman
Saud Jassem bin Eid Executive Director-Trading Operations
Faleh Abdullah Eid Al-Raqabah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.-13.26%1 167
CME GROUP INC.9.38%66 599
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.64%15 205
ASX LIMITED1.66%9 030
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.15.81%8 357
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-9.06%5 268
