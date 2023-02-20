Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : General Assembly Meeting 23 March 2023

|
|
|
|
Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Agenda
|
|
تﯾوﻛﻟا ﺔﺻروﺑﻟ ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟا لﺎﻣﻋا لودﺟ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2022
|
|
2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺎﻣﻛ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Discuss and approve the Board of Directors' Annual Report
|
31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ
|
يوﻧﺳﻟا
|
ةرادﻹا
|
سﻠﺟﻣ رﯾرﻘﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
for the financial year ended December 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
.ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو 2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Discuss and approve the Independent Auditor's Report for
|
رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا بﻗارﻣ رﯾرﻘﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
the financial year ended December 31, 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
.ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Discuss and approve the
|
Audited
|
Consolidated Financial
|
رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ ﺔﻘﻗدﻣﻟا ﺔﻌﻣﺟﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯾﺑﻟا ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022.
|
|
|
|
.ﺎﮭﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discuss and approve the Board of Director's proposal to
|
85 ﻊﻗاوﺑ ،عوﻓدﻣﻟا لﺎﻣﻟا سأر نﻣ % 85 ﺔﺑﺳﻧﺑ ﺔﯾدﻘﻧ حﺎﺑرأ ﻊﯾزوﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
distribute cash dividends
|
of 85%
|
of the paid-up capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
constituting 85 fils per share for a total amount of KD
|
|
|
|
|
ً
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
رﺷﻋ ﺔﻌﺑﺳ) ﻲﺗﯾوﻛ رﺎﻧﯾد 17,065,939 هردﻗو ﻲﻟﺎﻣﺟإ ﻎﻠﺑﻣﺑ مﮭﺳ لﻛﻟ ﺎﺳﻠﻓ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,065,939 (Seventeen Million and Sixty-Five Thousand and
|
ً
|
ً
|
|
ً
|
ً
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Hundred and Thirty-Nine Kuwaiti Dinars Only) to the
|
ﻻ طﻘﻓ ﺎﯾﺗﯾوﻛ
|
ارﺎﻧﯾد نوﺛﻼﺛو ﻊﺳﺗو ﺔﺋﺎﻣﻌﺳﺗو ﺎﻔﻟأ
|
نوﺗﺳو ﺔﺳﻣﺧو ﺎﻧوﯾﻠﻣ
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا تﻼﺟﺳ ﻲﻓ نﯾدﯾﻘﻣﻟا نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻠﻟ حﺎﺑرﻷا هذھ ﻖﺣﺗﺳﺗ نأ ﻰﻠﻋ ،(رﯾﻏ
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
shareholders registered in the Company's records at the end
|
|
|
|
|
|
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﮭﻌﯾزوﺗ مﺗﯾو 2023/04/09 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ ﮫﻟ ددﺣﻣﻟا قﺎﻘﺣﺗﺳﻻا موﯾ ﺔﯾﺎﮭﻧ ﻲﻓ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the record date scheduled on April 09, 2023. The dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shall be distributed to the shareholders on April 12, 2023.
|
لودﺟﻟا لﯾدﻌﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ضﯾوﻔﺗ ﻊﻣ 2023/04/12 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorizing the company to amend the corporate actions
|
|
|
|
.مﮭﺳﻷا تﺎﻗﺎﻘﺣﺗﺳﻻ ﻲﻧﻣزﻟا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
schedule.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approve the Board of Directors' proposal to deduct 10% for
|
%10 ﺔﺑﺳﻧﺑ يرﺎﺑﺟإ ﻲطﺎﯾﺗﺣا عﺎطﻘﺗﺳﺎﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ حارﺗﻗا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company's statutory reserve from the profits for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ً
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
financial year ended 31 December 2022, in accordance with
|
مﻛﺣﺑ ﻼﻣﻋ كﻟذو 2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا حﺎﺑرأ نﻣ
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
the provisions of Article (222) of the Company Law No. (1) of
|
نﻣ (78) ةدﺎﻣﻟاو 2016 ﺔﻧﺳﻟ (1) مﻗر تﺎﻛرﺷﻟا نوﻧﺎﻗ نﻣ (222) ةدﺎﻣﻟا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016 and Article (78) of the Company's Articles of
|
|
|
|
.ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷا مﺎظﻧﻟا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Association.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approve Board of Directors' proposal to deduct 10% for the
|
ﺔﺑﺳﻧﺑ يرﺎﯾﺗﺧا ﻲطﺎﯾﺗﺣا عﺎطﻘﺗﺳﺎﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ حارﺗﻗا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company's voluntary reserve from the profits for the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year ended 31 December 2022 in efforts to meet any future
|
ﺔﻠﺑﺎﻘﻣﻟ كﻟذو ،2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا حﺎﺑرأ نﻣ %10
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
obligations or dividend distributions by the Company during
|
ﻻ ﻲﺗﻟا تاوﻧﺳﻟا ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﯾﻠﺑﻘﺗﺳﻣ حﺎﺑرأ تﺎﻌﯾزوﺗ وأ تﺎﻣازﺗﻟا يأ
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
which no profits are realized, in accordance with the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ً
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
provisions of Article (225) of the Company Law No. (1) of
|
(1) مﻗر تﺎﻛرﺷﻟا نوﻧﺎﻗ نﻣ (225) ةدﺎﻣﻟا مﻛﺣﺑ ﻼﻣﻋ حﺎﺑرأ ﺎﮭﯾﻓ ﻖﻘﺣﺗﺗ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
and
|
Article (81)
|
of
|
the
|
Company's
|
Articles
|
of
|
|
.ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷا مﺎظﻧﻟا نﻣ (81) ةدﺎﻣﻟاو 2016 ﺔﻧﺳﻟ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Association.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Recite the Corporate Governance Report and the Audit
|
31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ ﻖﯾﻗدﺗﻟا ﺔﻧﺟﻟ
|
رﯾرﻘﺗو
|
ﺔﻣﻛوﺣﻟا رﯾرﻘﺗ ةوﻼﺗ
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
Committee Report for the financial year ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
.2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discuss and approve the Board of Directors' recommendation
|
ﻊﻗاوﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ءﺎﺿﻋﻷ ةﺄﻓﺎﻛﻣ فرﺻﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ﺔﯾﺻوﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
to pay a total remuneration to its members in the amount of
|
|
ً
|
ً
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
KD 200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Kuwaiti Dinars Only)
|
ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ (رﯾﻏ ﻻ طﻘﻓ ﺎﯾﺗﯾوﻛ ارﺎﻧﯾد فﻟأ ﺎﺗﺋﺎﻣ) .ك.د 200,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the financial year ended December 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discuss the Violations and Penalties Report, registered by
|
ﺔﯾﺑﺎﻗرﻟا تﺎﮭﺟﻟا ﺎﮭﺗدﺻر ﻲﺗﻟا تاءازﺟﻟاو تﺎﻔﻟﺎﺧﻣﻟا رﯾرﻘﺗ ضارﻌﺗﺳا
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
the regulators and for which the Company was penalized, for
|
رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ تاءازﺟ ﺎﮭﻧﺄﺷﺑ تﻌﻗوأو
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
the financial year ended December 31, 2022.
|
|
|
.هروﺿﺣ لﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﺑﺎﻗرﻟا ﺔﮭﺟﻟا لﺛﻣﻣ تﺎظﺣﻼﻣ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣو 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discuss and approve the Related Parties' Transactions
|
ضﯾوﻔﺗﻟا وأ 2022 مﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا لﻼﺧ تﻣﺗ ﻲﺗﻟا تﻼﻣﺎﻌﺗﻟا ضارﻌﺗﺳا
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Report conducted during the financial year ended December
|
تاذ فارطأ ﻊﻣ 2023 مﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا ﻲﻓ مﺗﺗ فوﺳ ﻲﺗﻟا تﻼﻣﺎﻌﻣﻟﺎﺑ
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
31, 2022, and the proposed related parties' transactions for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ﺔﻗدﺎﺻﻣﻟاو ،ﺔﻠﺻ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorize the Board of Directors to buy or sell treasury shares
|
ﻻ ﺎﻣﺑ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا
|
مﮭﺳأ ﻊﯾﺑ وأ ءارﺷﺑ
|
ةرادﻹا
|
سﻠﺟﻣ
|
ضﯾوﻔﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
not exceeding 10% of the total number of the Company's
|
2010 ﺔﻧﺳﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻧﺎﻘﻟا داوﻣﻟ ﺎﻘﻓو كﻟذو ﺎﮭﻣﮭﺳأ ددﻋ نﻣ %10 زوﺎﺟﺗﯾ
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
shares
|
in
|
accordance with
|
the Law No. 7
|
of 2010,
|
its
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.ﺎﻣﮭﺗﻼﯾدﻌﺗو ﺔﯾذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا ﮫﺗﺣﺋﻻو
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Bylaws and their amendments.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Discuss the Board of Directors' authority to grant donations
|
ك.د 45,000 ﻰﺻﻗأ دﺣﺑ تﺎﻋرﺑﺗ ﺢﻧﻣﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ضﯾوﻔﺗ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
up to KD 45,000 (Forty Five Thousand Kuwaiti Dinars).
|
|
|
|
ً
|
ً
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.(ﺎﯾﺗﯾوﻛ ارﺎﻧﯾد فﻟأ نوﻌﺑرأو ﺔﺳﻣﺧ)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discuss the discharge and release of the members of the
|
ﺎﻣ لﻛ نﻋ مﮭﺗﻣذ ءارﺑإو ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ءﺎﺿﻋأ ةدﺎﺳﻟا فرط ءﻼﺧإ ﺔﺷﻗﺎﻧﻣ
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Board
|
of Directors from all
|
matters related to their legal,
|
ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻟا نﻋ ﺔﯾرادﻹاو ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟاو ﺔﯾﻧوﻧﺎﻘﻟا مﮭﺗﺎﻓرﺻﺗﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺗﯾ
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
financial and administrative actions during the financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.2022 رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended December 31, 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appoint or reappoint an auditor for the financial year ending
|
رﺑﻣﺳﯾد 31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﮭﺗﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﺔﻧﺳﻠﻟ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا بﻗارﻣ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ ةدﺎﻋإ وأ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2023, from the list of auditors approved by the
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Capital Markets Authority, consider the duration of their
|
ﺔﺋﯾھ ىدﻟ تﺎﺑﺎﺳﺣﻟا ﻲﺑﻗارﻣ ءﺎﻣﺳﺄﺑ ةدﻣﺗﻌﻣﻟا ﺔﻣﺋﺎﻘﻟا نﻣﺿ نﻣ كﻟذو ،2023
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
appointment, and to authorize the Board of Directors to
|
.مﮭﺑﺎﻌﺗأ دﯾدﺣﺗﺑ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ لﯾوﺧﺗو نﯾﯾﻌﺗﻟا ةدﻣ ةﺎﻋارﻣ ﻊﻣ لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
determine their fees.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|