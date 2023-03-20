Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOURSA   KW0EQ0607022

BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.

(BOURSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-18
1.835 KWD   -2.34%
06:27aBoursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : discusses achievements and growth prospects with investors at EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference in Dubai
PU
03/13Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : Material Information Disclosure Disciplinary Board Decision
PU
03/13Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : افصاح معلومات جوهرية قرار مجلس التأديب
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : discusses achievements and growth prospects with investors at EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference in Dubai

03/20/2023 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 March 2023

BOURSA KUWAIT

Page 1 of 4

21 March 2023

BOURSA KUWAIT

Page 2 of 4

21 March 2023

BOURSA KUWAIT

Page 3 of 4

21 March 2023

BOURSA KUWAIT

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company KPSC published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 10:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
06:27aBoursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : discusses achievements and growth prospects with invest..
PU
03/13Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : Material Information Disclosure Disciplinary Board Deci..
PU
03/13Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : افصاح مع ..
PU
02/20Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : General Assembly Meeting 23 March 2023
PU
02/20Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : الجمعية ..
PU
02/20Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : FY2022 Annual Analyst Conference Meeting
PU
02/12Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
2022Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : The Saudi Tadawul Group signs Memorandum of Understandi..
PU
2022Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2022Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : records 29.2% increase in its net profit for the period..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 39,5 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2023 22,0 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
Net cash 2023 72,0 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 4,58%
Capitalization 368 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,50x
EV / Sales 2024 6,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,84 KWD
Average target price 2,97 KWD
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Saoud Mohammad Al-Osaimi Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Naim Azaddin Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Meshary Ahmed Al-Humaidhi Chairman
Saud Jassem bin Eid Executive Director-Trading Operations
Faleh Abdullah Eid Al-Raqabah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.-10.58%1 201
CME GROUP INC.10.60%66 905
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.16.96%15 808
ASX LIMITED-1.31%8 702
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.59%8 021
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-24.31%4 377