  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOURSA   KW0EQ0607022

BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.

(BOURSA)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-22
2.339 KWD   +2.14%
05:10aBoursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : lights its building in blue for Climate Action during United Nations Day 2022
PU
10/05Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : Rings the Bell for Financial Literacy during “World Investor Week”
PU
08/10Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : congratulates its standout employees as part of the Employee Recognition Program
PU
Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : lights its building in blue for Climate Action during United Nations Day 2022

10/24/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Boursa Kuwait lights its building in blue for Climate Action during

United Nations Day 2022

24 October 2022

BOURSA KUWAIT

Disclaimer

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company KPSC published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 37,0 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2022 19,0 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
Net cash 2022 64,0 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 470 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,34 KWD
Average target price 2,96 KWD
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Saoud Mohammad Al-Osaimi Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Naim Azaddin Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Meshary Ahmed Al-Humaidhi Chairman
Saud Jassem bin Eid Executive Director-Trading Operations
Faleh Abdullah Eid Al-Raqabah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.15.79%1 512
CME GROUP INC.-25.59%61 101
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.95%11 065
ASX LIMITED-29.41%8 037
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY78.54%7 171
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.44%6 941