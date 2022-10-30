Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : records 29.2% increase in its net profit for the period ended 30 September 2022
Boursa Kuwait records 29.2% increase in its net profit
for the period ended 30 September 2022
•
•
30 October 2022
BOURSA KUWAIT
Page 1 of 4
Boursa Kuwait records 29.2% increase in its net profit
for the period ended 30 September 2022
30 October 2022
BOURSA KUWAIT
Page 2 of 4
Boursa Kuwait records 29.2% increase in its net profit
for the period ended 30 September 2022
30 October 2022
BOURSA KUWAIT
Page 3 of 4
Boursa Kuwait records 29.2% increase in its net profit
for the period ended 30 September 2022
30 October 2022
BOURSA KUWAIT
Page 4 of 4
Disclaimer
Boursa Kuwait Securities Company KPSC published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 12:28:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Sales 2022
37,0 M
119 M
119 M
Net income 2022
19,0 M
61,3 M
61,3 M
Net cash 2022
64,0 M
207 M
207 M
P/E ratio 2022
24,1x
Yield 2022
3,29%
Capitalization
446 M
1 440 M
1 440 M
EV / Sales 2022
10,3x
EV / Sales 2023
9,23x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
49,7%
Chart BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2,22 KWD
Average target price
2,96 KWD
Spread / Average Target
33,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.