Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOURSA   KW0EQ0607022

BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.

(BOURSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
2.221 KWD   -0.76%
08:29aBoursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : records 29.2% increase in its net profit for the period ended 30 September 2022
PU
10/24Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : lights its building in blue for Climate Action during United Nations Day 2022
PU
10/05Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : Rings the Bell for Financial Literacy during “World Investor Week”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : records 29.2% increase in its net profit for the period ended 30 September 2022

10/30/2022 | 08:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boursa Kuwait records 29.2% increase in its net profit

for the period ended 30 September 2022

30 October 2022

BOURSA KUWAIT

Page 1 of 4

Boursa Kuwait records 29.2% increase in its net profit

for the period ended 30 September 2022

30 October 2022

BOURSA KUWAIT

Page 2 of 4

Boursa Kuwait records 29.2% increase in its net profit

for the period ended 30 September 2022

30 October 2022

BOURSA KUWAIT

Page 3 of 4

Boursa Kuwait records 29.2% increase in its net profit

for the period ended 30 September 2022

30 October 2022

BOURSA KUWAIT

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company KPSC published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 12:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
08:29aBoursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : records 29.2% increase in its net profit for the period..
PU
10/24Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : lights its building in blue for Climate Action during U..
PU
10/05Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : Rings the Bell for Financial Literacy during “Wor..
PU
08/10Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : congratulates its standout employees as part of the Emp..
PU
08/09Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
08/01Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
08/01Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : net profit increases by 36.8% for the first half of 202..
PU
07/25Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : crowned Most Sustainable Company in the Financial Servi..
PU
07/06Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : continues its award-winning streak after being recogniz..
PU
06/28Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : and MEIRA host seminar to highlight the motivations of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,0 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2022 19,0 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net cash 2022 64,0 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 446 M 1 440 M 1 440 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,22 KWD
Average target price 2,96 KWD
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Saoud Mohammad Al-Osaimi Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Naim Azaddin Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Meshary Ahmed Al-Humaidhi Chairman
Saud Jassem bin Eid Executive Director-Trading Operations
Faleh Abdullah Eid Al-Raqabah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.9.95%1 440
CME GROUP INC.-23.51%62 812
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-44.41%11 580
ASX LIMITED-29.76%8 085
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY77.27%7 120
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.90%6 943