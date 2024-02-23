Bourse Direct: consolidated net income of €16.1 million in 2023

Bourse Direct's consolidated banking revenues will rise by 41.4% to 68.5 million euros in 2023 from 48.5 million euros in 2022.



Consolidated net banking revenues will increase by 47.5% to 62.3 million euros from 42.3 million euros in 2022.



In 2023, the number of orders executed will be 4.5 million for direct customers, compared with 5.2 million in 2022. EXOE's professional business recorded growth of 1.7%.



Consolidated operating income will thus show a profit of 21.8 million euros in 2023, up 178.8% from 7.8 million euros in 2022, representing an operating margin on banking operating income of 31.8%, compared with 16.1% the previous year.



Consolidated net income will be 16.1 million euros, compared with 5.9 million euros in 2022, after a tax charge of 5.7 million euros.



