Bourse Direct: partnership with BNP Paribas in ETFs

March 26, 2024 at 04:58 am EDT

Bourse Direct announced Tuesday that it has entered into a partnership with BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) to democratize access to the market for ETFs dedicated to ESG themes.



In concrete terms, BNPP AM will reimburse brokerage fees on a selection of leading ESG ETFs focusing on climate change, the ocean economy, recycling and the fight against waste, health and well-being, as well as responsible listed real estate.



Thanks to this agreement, Bourse Direct customers will benefit from an exclusive offer on 11 thematic ETFs from the BNPP AM range, enabling them to have their two highest buy orders reimbursed every month for one year.



Through this partnership, the two companies aim to promote accessibility to the financial market and help their customers to better prepare their savings by investing in the stock market at lower cost via ETFs.



