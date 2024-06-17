Bourse Direct: successful partnership with PrimaryBid

Bourse Direct announced on Monday that its offer launched in December 2021 in partnership with PrimaryBid had met with great success with its customers.



The service, called 'Prime Direct', was designed to offer Bourse Direct's retail customers the possibility of acquiring shares in the capital raising of listed companies, at the same reduced price as that reserved for institutional investors.



Since its launch, 34 transactions have been offered to its customers, mainly involving small and mid-cap companies listed in France.



"Prime Direct is a response to the growing interest among retail investors in diversified, attractive investments in the financial markets", stresses the online broker.



PrimaryBid, a digital platform that connects retail investors with primary markets in the UK and France, has so far completed a total of over 320 offers with issuers.



