BGHL - October 2021 Newsletter

Risk warning: Past performance is no guide to future performance. The value of holdings may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back their initial investment. Performance displayed is for the EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested and is calculated on a NAV to NAV basis. Performance data is estimated and unaudited. All figures are correct as of 29th October 2021 unless otherwise stated.

Since the restart of the share buyback program on 17 December 2019, the firm has bought back 3,539,466 shares. The current number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares for both the EUR and GBP share classes is 12,514,263.

BGHL and BG Fund ended the month up +2.71% (EUR share class) and +2.77% (USD A share class) respectively vs Euro Stoxx 50® Total Return (+5.15%).

*Performance displayed is for EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested. Performance data is estimated and unaudited.

Capital is dynamically allocated to the firm's best ideas and these ideas are categorized into four main types of strategies: Equity, Volatility, Credit and Trading strategies.

BG Fund is driven by bottom-up fundamental and event catalyst research, combined with extensive multi-asset arbitrage and derivative expertise. Typically, investment ideas are catalyst driven with a focus on special situations and events.

BGHL's investment objective is to deliver an annual return, net of fees, of 400 to 600 basis points above the risk-free rate over the business cycle, irrespective of market performance. The risk-free rate is "capitalized EONIA".

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited ("BGHL") is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company and is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme under article 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. BGHL invests its assets in order to provide exposure to multiple alternative investment strategies managed by the Investment Manager. The investment objective is to produce long-term appreciation of its assets. BGHL seeks to achieve this by investing in BG Fund ("the Fund"). In addition, a proportion of the net assets of BGHL may, at the discretion of the Investment Manager, be invested in other hedge funds and financial assets selected by the Investment Manager. BGHL aims to generate a target NAV annualized return of Eonia capitalized + 400/600 bps over the business cycle, net of all fees.

based on the share price for the shares market close for the Euro Share and the Sterling share

BGHL COMPOSITION

BGHL is invested in BG Fund (net of an amount retained by BGHL for working capital and other requirements).

As of 1 November 2021, 99.70% of BGHL net asset value is invested in BG Fund. BGHL has a maximum exposure limit to BG Fund of 110%. The remained BGHL net asset value is made up of direct investment and cash.

BG FUND

European markets rose steadily in October with the Eurostoxx 50® Net Total Return up +5.15% while conversely the iTraxx Crossover® (S35) widened to 242bps from 235bps at the end of September. Market volatility was subdued, and implied volatility decreased over the month taking VStoxx® to 17.6% down from 23.2%.

BG Fund delivered a solid performance in October returning +2.77% (USD A estimate) for the month. As usual, the Fund is positioned Delta neutral. The majority of October's return was driven by realisation of specific corporate events in equity strategies, although nearly all strategies delivered positive returns, with notable contributions from mandatories, convertibles and trading. We continue to focus the portfolio on idiosyncratic events and arbitrage opportunities.

COMMENTARY

Volatility strategies

Mandatory convertible bond arbitrage

Mandatory convertible bonds contributed +11bps this month with most of the return from an options arbitrage trade. There were a few small repricings in specific mandatories though the market was flat overall. There was no primary activity during the month in Europe.

Convertible bond arbitrage

Convertible bond contribution (excl. mandatories) to the performance of the fund was +15bps in October.

In Europe the market was lacklustre and many participants were waiting for the earnings season which started at the end of October. Nevertheless, our European positions delivered a nice contribution to PnL due to several specific issues repricing on better than expected results.

US CB arbitrage had another month of good performance, with about 20% of our positions driving the PnL and the portfolio demonstrating the benefits of its convex risk profile. We saw sharp jumps in underlying shares on several CB positions following earnings releases while other positions benefited from strong specific buying support. Most notably there was only one new issue of $150m in October, in a market that averages around $3.5bn in new issues per month. This lack of new issue supply provided a tail wind for a strong market in the first half of the month while the second half of the month was relatively soft, with the decline in the volatility index playing a central role.

‡

Volatility Trading

Realised volatility vs implied forwards at the end of September *:

30d Implied vol level Realised vol over the Difference on 30/09/21 month US 23.14 10.85 -12.30 Europe 23.24 14.53 -8.71

Variation of implied volatilities during October *:

* Source: Bloomberg

5