BGHL - October 2021 Newsletter - Short version

Since the restart of the share buyback program on 17 December 2019, the firm has bought back 3,539,466 shares. The current number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares for both the EUR and GBP share classes is 12,514,263.

Capital is dynamically allocated to the firm's best ideas and these ideas are categorized into four main types of strategies: Equity, Volatility, Credit and Trading strategies.

BG Fund is driven by bottom-up fundamental and event catalyst research, combined with extensive multi-asset arbitrage and derivative expertise. Typically, investment ideas are catalyst driven with a focus on special situations and events.

BGHL's investment objective is to deliver an annual return, net of fees, of 400 to 600 basis points above the risk-free rate over the business cycle, irrespective of market performance. The risk-free rate is "capitalized EONIA".

European markets rose steadily in October with the Eurostoxx 50® Net Total Return up +5.15% while conversely the iTraxx Crossover® (S35) widened to 242bps from 235bps at the end of September. Market volatility was subdued and implied volatility decreased over the month taking VStoxx® to 17.6% down from 23.2%.

BG Fund delivered a solid performance in October returning +2.77% (USD A estimate) for the month. As usual, the Fund is positioned Delta neutral. The majority of October's return was driven by realisation of specific corporate events in equity strategies, although nearly all strategies delivered positive returns, with notable contributions from mandatories, convertibles and trading. We continue to focus the portfolio on idiosyncratic events and arbitrage opportunities.

