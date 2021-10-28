Log in
    BGHL   GG00B1FQG453

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

(BGHL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10/28 10:02:23 am
23 EUR   --.--%
Financials
Sales 2020 48,2 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
Net income 2020 33,7 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net cash 2020 368 M 426 M 426 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 288 M 332 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boussard and Gavaudan Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Henton Chairman
Bruce James Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Russell Howat Non-Executive Director
Sylvie Sauton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED13.86%332
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION26.94%9 879
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.32.61%6 261
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND28.64%4 720
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION51.39%3 187
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.31%2 686