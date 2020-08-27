Log in
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

(BGHL)
  Report
08/27 2020
16.45 EUR   --.--%
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited : Half Yearly report

08/27/2020 | 12:19pm EDT

Please find attached the Half Yearly Report

Attachment

Primary Logo


Financials
Sales 2019 30,1 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net income 2019 19,5 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
Net cash 2019 350 M 412 M 412 M
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 237 M 280 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,60x
EV / Sales 2019 -2,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,45 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Henton Chairman
Andrew Russell Howat Non-Executive Director
Sylvie Sauton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED-8.61%280
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-23.43%6 035
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.74%3 252
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND3.09%2 557
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-29.83%2 164
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.28%1 985
