Boussard and Gavaudan : BGHL - October 2020 Newsletter

MONTHLY NEWSLETTER OCTOBER 2020
BGHL NA € 24.14
Estimated NAV BGHS LN £ 21.34
OVERVIEW
Estimated AUM €344m
Firm AUM €2.4bn
Share price €17.75 (discount to NAV: 26%)
NAV PERFORMANCE
BGHL is a closed-ended investment company which invests in BG Fund, Boussard & Gavaudan's flagship fund with 17 years of track record.
BGHL's investment objective is to deliver an annual return, net of fees, of 400 to 600 basis points above the risk-free rate over the business cycle, irrespective of market performance. The risk-free rate is "capitalized EONIA".
BG Fund is driven by bottom-up fundamental and event catalyst research, combined with extensive multi-asset arbitrage and derivative expertise. Typically, investment ideas are catalyst driven with a focus on special situations and events.
Capital is dynamically allocated to the firm's best ideas and these ideas are categorized into four main types of strategies: Equity, Volatility, Credit and Trading strategies.
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Year
2020
1.12%
2.55%
-10.12%
4.98%
1.41%
1.70%
1.25%
-0.25%
1.93%
1.49%*
5.41%*
2019
-0.41%
-0.58%
1.04%
-0.76%
0.59%
0.95%
1.92%
1.57%
-1.66%
-0.54%
0.79%
1.14%
4.07%
2018
0.70%
1.34%
-0.60%
-0.58%
0.03%
-0.25%
-2.92%
0.18%
0.49%
-2.35%
-1.40%
-0.88%
-6.15%
2017
0.59%
1.55%
0.08%
3.78%
1.16%
-0.07%
0.43%
-0.11%
-0.52%
-0.13%
-1.16%
0.22%
5.87%
2016
0.48%
2.02%
1.18%
0.70%
1.68%
-0.59%
0.78%
0.47%
-0.01%
-1.08%
0.09%
1.32%
7.22%
2015
2.96%
1.15%
-0.36%
1.12%
2.06%
-1.92%
3.56%
0.87%
-1.47%
0.80%
4.80%
1.25%
15.65%
2014
2.81%
-0.01%
-0.74% 1.62%
1.53%
-0.58%
0.08%
0.52%
-1.08%
-0.93%
3.16%
0.37%
6.85%
2013
0.89%
0.74%
-0.59%
0.24%
1.27%
0.83%
0.96%
0.47%
1.07%
1.57%
2.28%
3.14%
13.60%
2012
3.90%
2.01%
-0.16%
0.54%
-0.61%
-0.32%
0.12%
1.29%
0.04%
0.83%
0.42%
1.08%
9.45%
2011
0.71%
0.57%
2.16%
0.01%
-0.05%
-0.85%
-0.80%
-0.20%
-2.17%
2.49%
-3.92%
-0.39%
-2.58%
2010
1.35%
0.59%
1.62%
0.81%
-1.10%
1.00%
2.11%
-0.32%
0.79%
2.11%
0.04%
1.97%
11.49%
2009
3.34%
-0.17%
1.20%
5.01%
4.17%
0.92%
1.91%
2.63%
2.92%
1.47%
0.30%
0.69%
27.15%
2008
-2.10%
-0.01%
-2.32%
0.78%
1.29%
-2.98%
-1.19%
0.32%
-10.49%
1.67%
1.55%
1.09%
-12.30%
2007
3.13%
1.45%
4.68%
0.73%
1.38%
-2.27%
0.85%
-2.21%
-0.32%
1.82%
-2.16%
-1.38%
5.56%
2006
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.27%
2.82%
5.15%
Annualized Performance +6.50%* since inception
Annualized Volatility 5.21%* since inception
Sharpe Ratio
1.12* since inception
Beta to Euro Stoxx 50® (Total Return)
0.04* since inception
*Performance displayed is for EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested. Performance data is estimated and unaudited.
PERFORMANCE REVIEW
BGHL and BG Fund ended the month up +1.49% (EUR share class) and +1.40% (USD A share class) respectively vs Euro Stoxx 50® Total Return (-7.31%).
BG Fund Capital Allocation
BG Fund Performance
Attribution
Equity Strategies
Equity Strategies
Credit Strategies
Volatility Strategies
Trading Strategies
Special Situations
Catalyst & Value
24%
34%
21%
14%
7%
Oct 2020
0.47%
-0.11%
0.39%
0.50%
0.14%
Year-to-date
2.44%
-3.99%
-0.14%
2.47%
4.19%
CORPORATE UPDATE
Since the restart of the share buyback program on 17 December 2019, the firm has bought back 1,240,532 shares. The current number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares for both the EUR and GBP share classes is 14,263,314.
Risk warning: Past performance is no guide to future performance. The value of holdings may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back their initial investment. Performance displayed is for the EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested and is calculated on a NAV to NAV basis. Performance data is estimated and unaudited. All figures are correct as at 30th October 2020 unless otherwise stated.
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited ("BGHL") is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company and is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme under article 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. BGHL invests its assets in order to provide exposure to multiple alternative investment strategies managed by the Investment Manager. The investment objective is to produce long-term appreciation of its assets. BGHL seeks to achieve this by investing in BG Fund ("the Fund"). In addition, a proportion of the net assets of BGHL may, at the discretion of the Investment Manager, be invested in other hedge funds and financial assets selected by the Investment Manager. BGHL aims to generate a target NAV annualized return of Eonia capitalized + 400/600 bps over the business cycle, net of all fees.
SHARE INFORMATION as of 30 October 2020
Net Asset Value (NAV)
Euro share
Sterling share
Estimated NAV*
€ 24.1387
£21.3448
Estimated month to date return*
1.49%
1.35%
Estimated year to date return*
5.41%
3.43%
Estimated inception to date return*
141.39%
113.45%
Market information
Amsterdam (AEX)
London (LSE)
EUR share Market close
€ 17.75
-
EUR share Premium / discount to estimated NAV
-26.47%
-
Sterling share Market close
-
£15.00
Sterling share Premium / discount to estimated NAV
-
-29.73%
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
Euro share
Sterling share
Number of shares
100,000
-
Average Price
€ 17.25
-
Range of Price
-
-
Ordinary Shares
Euro share
Sterling share
Shares issued
14,061,778
301,536
Shares held in treasury
100,000
0
Shares outstanding
13,961,778
301,536
Total value of the investments of BGHL based on the estimated NAV for the shares outstanding
Market capitalisation of BGHL based on the share price for the shares outstanding Amsterdam (AEX) market close for the Euro Share and London (LSE) market close for the Sterling share
BGHL
344 million
253 million
*
Estimated numbers, net of fees. The data is not audited.
IV.
BGHL TRACK RECORD†
BGHL Track Record - Historical NAV Returns Summary (Net of Fees)
Estimated numbers, net of fees. The data is not audited.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 31 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 17:10:02 UTC
