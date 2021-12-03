Boussard and Gavaudan : Exposure Report as of 30 November 2021

|
30/11/2021
|
|
|
BG FUND - EXPOSURE REPORT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PORTFOLIO - HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets Under Management (M€)
|
|
|
2,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greeks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delta
|
|
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gamma (delta variation for 1% mkt move)
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vega (by vol point)
|
|
|
12 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Theta (30 days)
|
|
|
-14 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Optional theta (30 days)
|
|
|
-22 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Rate sensitivity (per 1bp of interest rate increasing)
|
|
-1 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit sensitivity (for 1% of credit spreads widening, in relative)
|
-2 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity At Risk
|
Accounts
|
Equity Exposure
|
Debt Exposure
|
|
|
|
(% of AUM)
|
|
Long (M€)
|
Short (M€)
|
Long (M€)
|
Short (M€)
|
Volatility Strategies
|
|
|
15.9%
|
132
|
22
|
27
|
2035
|
0
|
Mandatory Arbitrage
|
|
5.7%
|
7
|
2
|
5
|
1263
|
0
|
Convertible Arbitrage (includ. credit CBs)
|
6.1%
|
40
|
15
|
12
|
772
|
0
|
Gamma Trading
|
|
|
0.4%
|
26
|
2
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
Warrant Arbitrage
|
|
|
3.7%
|
59
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Equity Strategies
|
|
|
30.3%
|
78
|
1011
|
1060
|
12
|
0
|
Risk Arbitrage / Special Situations
|
|
20.7%
|
55
|
647
|
695
|
8
|
0
|
Long/Short trad. with short-term catalyst/Value
|
9.5%
|
23
|
363
|
365
|
3
|
0
|
Credit Strategies
|
|
|
13.2%
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
268
|
0
|
Credit Long / Short
|
|
8.7%
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
207
|
0
|
Capital Structure Arbitrage
|
|
0.0%
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Credit Special Situation
|
|
4.5%
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
61
|
0
|
Trading
|
|
|
7.8%
|
42
|
660
|
541
|
0
|
0
|
Quantitative Equity Trading
|
|
4.3%
|
12
|
438
|
449
|
0
|
0
|
Systematic trend following
|
|
1.9%
|
13
|
116
|
48
|
0
|
0
|
Index Rebalancing Arbitrage
|
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Trading using A.I
|
|
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other
|
|
|
1.7%
|
18
|
106
|
44
|
0
|
0
|
Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
67.4%
|
263
|
1693
|
1628
|
2315
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Definitions
|
|
Equity Exposure
|
|
|
|
Debt Exposure
|
|
Long
|
Sum of Delta + (netted by underlying & account) for each account
|
|
|
Sum of Long Bond Asset Value & Short CDS Notional
|
|
|
|
(netted by issuer & account) for each account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short
|
Sum of Delta - (netted by underlying & account) for each account
|
|
|
Sum of Short Bond Asset Value & Long CDS Notional
|
|
|
|
(netted by issuer & account)for each account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio - Sector breakdown
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Portfolio - Country breakdown
|
Long
|
Short
|
Communications
|
|
8.7%
|
7.0%
|
|
Europe
|
|
71.3%
|
65.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
9.8%
|
7.7%
|
|
North America
|
|
20.6%
|
21.3%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
2.1%
|
2.3%
|
|
Central & South America
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Energy
|
|
2.4%
|
1.7%
|
|
Asia
|
|
3.6%
|
2.1%
|
Financials
|
|
12.3%
|
5.9%
|
|
Others
|
|
4.5%
|
11.4%
|
Forex
|
|
0.5%
|
1.6%
|
|
Total
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
Health Care
|
|
2.3%
|
3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index/Others
|
|
3.4%
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
2.4%
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
12.0%
|
8.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials
|
|
22.8%
|
36.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
14.5%
|
15.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
6.8%
|
2.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT STRATEGIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit L/S, Credit D.Lending & CSA only (*)
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average credit spread weighted by asset value
|
955 bps
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average duration weighted by asset value
|
|
2.1 years
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Data exclude restructuring deals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY STRATEGIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market capitalization breakdown
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
|
|
|
|
< € 0.5 bn
|
|
13.8%
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 0.5 - € 5 bn
|
|
50.8%
|
16.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 5 - € 20bn
|
|
20.0%
|
20.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
> € 20bn
|
|
15.4%
|
61.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOLATILITY STRATEGIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandatory Arbitrage
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible Arbitrage
|
|
|
Mandatory delta in percent weighted by asset value
|
|
87.7%
|
|
Premium to conversion weighted by asset value
|
17.7%
|
Mandatory skew weighted by asset value (vol pts)
|
|
2.0%
|
|
Premium to bond floor weighted by asset value
|
56.5%
|
% of portfolio credit risk
|
|
|
1.3%
|
|
Delta in percent weighted by asset value
|
|
71.4%
|
Mandatory credit spread weighted by credit risky asset value
|
|
41 bps
|
|
Portfolio Vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)
|
|
9.9 bps
|
Mandatory time to maturity weighted by asset value
|
|
0.2 years
|
|
Time To Maturity (years) Weighted By Asset Value
|
3.3 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio gamma (delta variation for market + 1%) (% of AUM)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
Notional asset swapped (% portfolio)
|
|
0.0%
|
Portfolio optional theta (% of AUM)
|
|
|
0.0 bps
|
|
Implied volatility weighted by asset value (vol pts)
|
37.2%
|
Portfolio vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)
|
|
|
0.0 bps
|
|
Credit spread weighted by asset value
|
|
228.6 bps
|
Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relative) (% of AUM)
|
0.0 bps
|
|
Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relative
|
-10.8 bps