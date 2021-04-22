Boussard and Gavaudan : Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements (Documents fully signed)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited

Chairman's Statement

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to present to you the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements of BGHL for the Year. Performance during 2020

From 1 January to 31 December 2020, BGHL's NAV for the Euro and Sterling shares increased respectively by 13.26% and 10.33%, and the associated market prices increased by 12.22% and 15.38% for each currency class. As at 15 April 2021 (the last practicable date prior to publication of this report) the share price discount to NAV for the Euro shares stood at circa 18.78%.

As measured by the appreciation in NAV, the Company has delivered strong performance during a period in which economies and corporate earnings globally have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Share buy back activity was a significant contributor to NAV appreciation. Underlying investment performance was driven in the main by a combination of market volatility creating arbitrage opportunities, and from high conviction positions creating value as they catalysed. It is also of note that the fall in NAV during the first quarter of 2020 was in line with stress test modelling, and that liquidity in the underlying Master Fund portfolio has been prudently managed. Both evidence the defensive qualities of the Investment Manager's disciplined approach to risk management.

When contextualising performance, it is important to note that BGHL is an "absolute return" fund whose investment objective is to generate NAV appreciation of 400bps - 600bps above the "risk free" rate over the course of an economic cycle. Over five years the Company has generated annualised Euro share NAV appreciation (net of all fees) of 4.66% over capitalised EONIA (the benchmark used to measure the risk free rate). Correlation with equity indices is very low, and the Board remains of the view that the Company presents a valuable and increasingly rare opportunity by which investors can obtain the benefits of genuine diversification within a portfolio.

Share price discount to NAV

The Euro share class traded at a discount within the range of 38.6% to 21.3% during the Year. Whilst the discount has narrowed, and dealing volumes increased during the fourth quarter, the direction of travel has not been smooth. The main intervention used to address the level of discount has been the share buy-back programme. A total of 1,715,966 shares have been bought back since the corporate action which took place at the end of 2019, representing 8.46% of the Company's then issued share capital. The Board anticipated shares totalling nearer to 15% of those issued to have been repurchased during the Year, but the Manager has been constrained in its buy back efforts by the availability of sellers in the market at prevailing prices. This notwithstanding, the Board will seek both to renew its authority to conduct such share buy backs, and to utilise the limit as fully as possible for so long as the discount exceeds 15%.

The Board has explored additional measures by which to tackle the level of discount and allow shareholders to participate more fully in the value the Company generates. To this end the Investment Manager has sought to identify new investors, and the Company's reporting collateral (including the website) was refreshed during the Year. In addition, the Board (in conjunction with its advisers) has given consideration to the potential use of tender offers to provide ongoing liquidity to shareholders as announced in late 2020. However, without the support of the Investment Manager, together with such other persons considered to be acting in concert with the Investment Manager ("the Concert Party"), it is not possible to implement tender offer proposals that would achieve the dual goals of creating liquidity and increasing the wider appeal of the Company. At the time of the Board giving consideration to these proposals, the Concert Party controlled over 23% of the voting rights of the Company, and indicated that it was not in favour of any tender offer being made. The size of the Concert Party's holding increased during the Year and currently stands at 26.1%.

The Board has continued to give consideration to the potential options available to the Company and, in conjunction with its advisers, to consult with shareholders. The Board has concluded that, at this stage, it is not possible to progress either the tender offer proposals, or alternatives, as such proposals would not obtain the necessary shareholder support. The focus for the Company in the immediate term will be to continue delivering strong performance, and seeking to narrow the discount through a combination of the Investment Manager's efforts to identify new investors and the Company's share repurchase programme.

The Board recognises its duty to engage with all shareholders in a balanced manner, and will continue to do so.

Commitment to sustainability

BGHL does not purport to have an investment policy that is driven primarily or exclusively by sustainability considerations. However, when assessing the intrinsic value of assets, the Investment Manager has long taken into consideration factors that it believes are not fully reflected in market prices. Specifically, the increasing awareness of Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") factors is regarded as a source of both positive and negative value catalysation depending on the strength of a company's ESG credentials. The Investment Manager regards