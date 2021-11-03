Log in
    BGHL   GG00B1FQG453

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

(BGHL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11/03 10:19:59 am
23 EUR   +0.44%
Exposure Report as of 31 October 2021
PU
11/02BGHL - October 2021 Newsletter - Short version
PU
11/02BGHL - October 2021 Newsletter
PU
Exposure Report as of 31 October 2021

11/03/2021 | 10:35am EDT
29/10/2021

BG FUND - EXPOSURE REPORT

PORTFOLIO - HIGHLIGHTS

Assets Under Management (M€)

2,202

Greeks

Delta

2.2%

Gamma (delta variation for 1% mkt move)

0.6%

Vega (by vol point)

13 bps

Theta (30 days)

-3 bps

Optional theta (30 days)

-12 bps

Interest Rate sensitivity (per 1bp of interest rate increasing)

0 bps

Credit sensitivity (for 1% of credit spreads widening, in relative)

-3 bps

Equity At Risk

Accounts

Equity Exposure

Debt Exposure

(% of AUM)

Long (M€)

Short (M€)

Long (M€)

Short (M€)

Volatility Strategies

17.1%

131

28

14

2079

0

Mandatory Arbitrage

6.3%

8

2

3

1271

0

Convertible Arbitrage (includ. credit CBs)

6.8%

43

21

5

808

0

Gamma Trading

0.5%

28

3

6

0

0

Warrant Arbitrage

3.5%

52

2

0

0

0

Equity Strategies

29.7%

68

789

802

12

0

Risk Arbitrage / Special Situations

20.5%

47

507

524

8

0

Long/Short trad. with short-term catalyst/Value

9.1%

21

282

278

3

0

Credit Strategies

14.1%

12

0

1

279

0

Credit Long / Short

9.5%

5

0

0

212

0

Capital Structure Arbitrage

0.0%

2

0

1

7

0

Credit Special Situation

4.6%

6

0

0

61

0

Trading

9.5%

39

735

674

0

0

Quantitative Equity Trading

5.8%

12

554

568

0

0

Systematic trend following

2.0%

13

105

44

0

0

Index Rebalancing Arbitrage

0.0%

0

0

0

0

0

Trading using A.I

0.0%

0

0

0

0

0

Other

1.7%

15

75

63

0

0

Cash Equivalents

0.2%

TOTAL

70.4%

250

1552

1491

2370

0

Definitions

Equity Exposure

Debt Exposure

Long

Sum of Delta + (netted by underlying & account) for each account

Sum of Long Bond Asset Value & Short CDS Notional

(netted by issuer & account) for each account

Short

Sum of Delta - (netted by underlying & account) for each account

Sum of Short Bond Asset Value & Long CDS Notional

(netted by issuer & account)for each account

Portfolio - Sector breakdown

Long

Short

Portfolio - Country breakdown

Long

Short

Communications

8.9%

8.7%

Europe

72.0%

71.0%

Consumer Discretionary

11.1%

8.0%

North America

20.9%

23.3%

Consumer Staples

2.3%

2.7%

Central & South America

0.0%

0.0%

Energy

2.3%

1.8%

Asia

3.3%

1.9%

Financials

11.2%

7.3%

Others

3.8%

3.9%

Forex

0.5%

1.2%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

Health Care

2.9%

3.7%

Index/Others

3.4%

0.8%

Real Estate

2.4%

0.5%

Industrials

12.2%

9.1%

Materials

23.4%

39.0%

Technology

12.7%

14.8%

Utilities

6.7%

2.5%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

CREDIT STRATEGIES

Credit L/S, Credit D.Lending & CSA only (*)

Long

Short

Average credit spread weighted by asset value

927 bps

-

Average duration weighted by asset value

2.1 years

-

(*) Data exclude restructuring deals

EQUITY STRATEGIES

Market capitalization breakdown

Long

Short

< € 0.5 bn

14.4%

1.4%

€ 0.5 - € 5 bn

54.1%

18.0%

€ 5 - € 20bn

17.6%

23.7%

> € 20bn

13.9%

56.9%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

VOLATILITY STRATEGIES

Mandatory Arbitrage

Convertible Arbitrage

Mandatory delta in percent weighted by asset value

96.8%

Premium to conversion weighted by asset value

16.6%

Mandatory skew weighted by asset value (vol pts)

1.9%

Premium to bond floor weighted by asset value

23.3%

% of portfolio credit risk

1.4%

Delta in percent weighted by asset value

71.3%

Mandatory credit spread weighted by credit risky asset value

41 bps

Portfolio Vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)

11.2 bps

Mandatory time to maturity weighted by asset value

0.4 years

Time To Maturity (years) Weighted By Asset Value

3.4 years

Portfolio gamma (delta variation for market + 1%) (% of AUM)

0.0%

Notional asset swapped (% portfolio)

0.0%

Portfolio optional theta (% of AUM)

0.0 bps

Implied volatility weighted by asset value (vol pts)

37.2%

Portfolio vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)

0.0 bps

Credit spread weighted by asset value

231.6 bps

Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relative) (% of AUM)

0.0 bps

Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relativ

-11.7 bps

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
