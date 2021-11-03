Exposure Report as of 31 October 2021

|
29/10/2021
|
|
|
BG FUND - EXPOSURE REPORT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PORTFOLIO - HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets Under Management (M€)
|
|
|
2,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greeks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delta
|
|
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gamma (delta variation for 1% mkt move)
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vega (by vol point)
|
|
|
13 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Theta (30 days)
|
|
|
-3 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Optional theta (30 days)
|
|
|
-12 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Rate sensitivity (per 1bp of interest rate increasing)
|
|
0 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit sensitivity (for 1% of credit spreads widening, in relative)
|
-3 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity At Risk
|
Accounts
|
Equity Exposure
|
Debt Exposure
|
|
|
|
(% of AUM)
|
|
Long (M€)
|
Short (M€)
|
Long (M€)
|
Short (M€)
|
Volatility Strategies
|
|
|
17.1%
|
131
|
28
|
14
|
2079
|
0
|
Mandatory Arbitrage
|
|
6.3%
|
8
|
2
|
3
|
1271
|
0
|
Convertible Arbitrage (includ. credit CBs)
|
6.8%
|
43
|
21
|
5
|
808
|
0
|
Gamma Trading
|
|
|
0.5%
|
28
|
3
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
Warrant Arbitrage
|
|
|
3.5%
|
52
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Equity Strategies
|
|
|
29.7%
|
68
|
789
|
802
|
12
|
0
|
Risk Arbitrage / Special Situations
|
|
20.5%
|
47
|
507
|
524
|
8
|
0
|
Long/Short trad. with short-term catalyst/Value
|
9.1%
|
21
|
282
|
278
|
3
|
0
|
Credit Strategies
|
|
|
14.1%
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
279
|
0
|
Credit Long / Short
|
|
9.5%
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
212
|
0
|
Capital Structure Arbitrage
|
|
0.0%
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
Credit Special Situation
|
|
4.6%
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
61
|
0
|
Trading
|
|
|
9.5%
|
39
|
735
|
674
|
0
|
0
|
Quantitative Equity Trading
|
|
5.8%
|
12
|
554
|
568
|
0
|
0
|
Systematic trend following
|
|
2.0%
|
13
|
105
|
44
|
0
|
0
|
Index Rebalancing Arbitrage
|
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Trading using A.I
|
|
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other
|
|
|
1.7%
|
15
|
75
|
63
|
0
|
0
|
Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
70.4%
|
250
|
1552
|
1491
|
2370
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Definitions
|
|
Equity Exposure
|
|
|
|
Debt Exposure
|
|
Long
|
Sum of Delta + (netted by underlying & account) for each account
|
|
|
Sum of Long Bond Asset Value & Short CDS Notional
|
|
|
|
(netted by issuer & account) for each account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short
|
Sum of Delta - (netted by underlying & account) for each account
|
|
|
Sum of Short Bond Asset Value & Long CDS Notional
|
|
|
|
(netted by issuer & account)for each account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio - Sector breakdown
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Portfolio - Country breakdown
|
Long
|
Short
|
Communications
|
|
8.9%
|
8.7%
|
|
Europe
|
|
72.0%
|
71.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
11.1%
|
8.0%
|
|
North America
|
|
20.9%
|
23.3%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
2.3%
|
2.7%
|
|
Central & South America
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
2.3%
|
1.8%
|
|
Asia
|
|
3.3%
|
1.9%
|
Financials
|
|
11.2%
|
7.3%
|
|
Others
|
|
3.8%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forex
|
|
0.5%
|
1.2%
|
|
Total
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
Health Care
|
|
2.9%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index/Others
|
|
3.4%
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
2.4%
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
12.2%
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials
|
|
23.4%
|
39.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
12.7%
|
14.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
6.7%
|
2.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT STRATEGIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit L/S, Credit D.Lending & CSA only (*)
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average credit spread weighted by asset value
|
927 bps
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average duration weighted by asset value
|
|
2.1 years
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Data exclude restructuring deals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY STRATEGIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market capitalization breakdown
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
|
|
|
|
< € 0.5 bn
|
|
14.4%
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 0.5 - € 5 bn
|
|
54.1%
|
18.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 5 - € 20bn
|
|
17.6%
|
23.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> € 20bn
|
|
13.9%
|
56.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOLATILITY STRATEGIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandatory Arbitrage
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible Arbitrage
|
|
|
Mandatory delta in percent weighted by asset value
|
|
96.8%
|
|
Premium to conversion weighted by asset value
|
16.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandatory skew weighted by asset value (vol pts)
|
|
1.9%
|
|
Premium to bond floor weighted by asset value
|
23.3%
|
% of portfolio credit risk
|
|
|
1.4%
|
|
Delta in percent weighted by asset value
|
|
71.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandatory credit spread weighted by credit risky asset value
|
|
41 bps
|
|
Portfolio Vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)
|
|
11.2 bps
|
Mandatory time to maturity weighted by asset value
|
|
0.4 years
|
|
Time To Maturity (years) Weighted By Asset Value
|
3.4 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio gamma (delta variation for market + 1%) (% of AUM)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
Notional asset swapped (% portfolio)
|
|
0.0%
|
Portfolio optional theta (% of AUM)
|
|
|
0.0 bps
|
|
Implied volatility weighted by asset value (vol pts)
|
37.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)
|
|
|
0.0 bps
|
|
Credit spread weighted by asset value
|
|
231.6 bps
|
Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relative) (% of AUM)
|
0.0 bps
|
|
Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relativ
|
-11.7 bps