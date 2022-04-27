Boussard & Gavaudan : Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements NON ESEF for UK

ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited Contents For the year ended 31 December 2021 ANNUAL REPORTS Management and Service Providers 2 Glossary of Terms 3 Chairman's Statement 4-5 Investment Manager's Report and Financial Highlights 6-14 Directors' Report 15-25 Report of the Audit Committee 26-30 Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive Report 31-32 Management Report 33 REPORT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR 34-39 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Statement of Financial Position 40 Statement of Comprehensive Income 41 Statement of Changes in Equity 42 Statement of Cash Flows 43 Notes to the Financial Statements 44-59 1

Management and Service Providers

Directors (Directors are non-executive and independent for the purpose of LR15.2.12-A)

Andrew Henton (Chairman until 11 March 2022)

Andrew Howat (Chairman from 11 March 2022)

Julia Goh (Appointed on 11 March 2022)

Sylvie Sauton

Bruce James (Appointed on 4 March 2021)

Investment Manager

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

One Vine Street

London, W1J 0AH United Kingdom

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited website https://www.bgholdingltd.com/index.php for the latest information

Glossary of Terms

Described below are the legal entities underlying funds, management companies, as well as some other commonly used terms and their acronyms or defined terms used within this report.

Management companies

BGIM / Investment Manager Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Funds BGHL / the Company Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited Umbrella Fund BG Umbrella Fund PLC BGF BG Fund (a sub-fund of the Umbrella Fund) Master Fund BG Master Fund ICAV BG Eire Fund BG Eire Fund ICAV Commonly used terms AIFMD The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, Directive 2011/61/EU AIFM Alternative Investment Fund Manager for the purposes of the AIFMD AIF Alternative Investment Fund for the purposes of the AIFMD AIFMD Regulations The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 made by H.M. Treasury in the United Kingdom Board The Board of Directors Code The UK Corporate Governance Code published by the UK's Financial Reporting Council in July, 2018 Companies Law The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended Concert Party The Investment Manager, together with persons considered to be acting in concert with the Investment Manager EONIA Euro Overnight Index Average (Euro benchmark based on interbank lending) €STR The Euro Short Term Rate which is the risk-free rate of the Euro area VIX Volatility index Exane Exane BNP Paribas NAV Net asset value Year The year ended 31 December 2021 IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards (as adopted by the European Union) AFM Authority for the Financial Markets AUM Assets Under Management Financial Statements Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to present to you the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements of BGHL for the Year.

Performance during 2021

From 1 January to 31 December 2021, BGHL's NAV for the Euro and Sterling shares increased respectively by 12.59% and 11.14%, and the associated market prices increased by 15.35% and 5.56% for each currency class. As at 12 April 2022 (the last practicable date prior to publication of this report) the share price discount to NAV for the Euro shares stood at circa 17.46%.

The Investment Manager is targeted to deliver a consistent annualised appreciation of NAV over the course of an economic cycle of €STR+500bps. The Board remains satisfied with the performance of the Investment Manager as judged by this benchmark, with the absolute return over the past five years for the Euro shares being 5.68%. The lack of correlation between equity markets and NAV appreciation remains a stand out feature; over the past 18 year returns have been generated with a Beta of less than 0.1 compared to the STOXX Euro 600 index.

Performance attribution for 2021 was positive across all strategies but with Equity Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations leading returns. The relative valuation differential between US and European stocks made European companies attractive for takeovers by strategic buyers and private equity, a dynamic which the Investment Manager's event driven and special situation strategies were able to exploit. A tangible shift in the regulatory stance of several European agencies also signalled a more benign environment for consolidations, particularly in the banking, telecoms and "green energy" sectors. More generally, as central bank attitudes on interest rates became less dovish and expectations for a tapering of global quantitative easing increased, the Investment Manager successfully identified mispricing and arbitrage opportunities, particularly within the convertibles market.

Whilst the Investment Manager began the New Year optimistically, recent events in Ukraine have cast a shadow over all capital markets. The impact of the most stringent sanctions regime that the world has ever seen, and its effects on global supply chains and energy prices, are only beginning to play out. The Investment Manager's very prudent approach to risk management and hedging are expected to well position the Company for such an environment, but it is clear that geopolitical uncertainty is a very significant emergent risk.

Share price discount to NAV

The Euro share class traded at a discount within the range of 15.6 % to 23.3% during the Year. Whilst the discount has continued to narrow, it remains outside the range of 15% that is targeted. Share buy back activity during the Year amounted to 2,989,466 shares, representing 9.24% of the issued share capital. Since the corporate action which took place at the end of 2019, 20.49% of the Company's shares have been bought back. Whilst the share buy back mechanism remains the principal instrument being used to address the share price discount, a combination of (i) strong investment performance (attracting new buyers of the Shares) and; (ii) a deliberate policy of retaining liquidity to take advantage of market opportunities, saw the Investment Manager being more opportunistic with its use of the share buy back mechanism. The Board remains focused on the prospect of a potential continuation vote which will take place in 2023 if the average discount over the course of 2022 is greater than 15%.

Board succession, governance and risk management

I took over the role of Chairman from Andrew Henton on 11th March 2022, thereby ensuring continuity of purpose for the Board. We welcomed Julia Goh as a new independent director on the same date. Julia will assume the role as Chair of the Audit Committee, taking over from me. Julia is a Chartered Accountant with a very strong professional track record in internal controls, processes and risk management. We are delighted to welcome her to the Board. For more details about director remuneration and the succession planning process which was followed I refer you to the Directors' Report on page 15.

With regard to the review of the business, performance, allocation and risk analysis, I refer you to the Investment Manager's Report and Financial Highlights. In addition, I refer you to the Directors' Report, which describes BGHL's corporate governance systems. As an investment company with no employees, the Board considers its core stakeholder constituency to be its Shareholders.

For your continuing information, BGHL publishes on its website(www.bgholdingltd.com)daily and monthly NAVs and monthly newsletters based on data provided to it by the Sub-Administrator and the Investment Manager.