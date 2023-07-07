30/06/2023

BG FUND - EXPOSURE REPORT

PORTFOLIO - HIGHLIGHTS

Assets Under Management (M€)

1,638

Greeks

Delta

-0.1%

Gamma (delta variation for 1% mkt move)

0.4%

Vega Mat Weighted (by vol point)

13 bps

CBs contribution to Vega Mat Weighted (by vol point)

11 bps

Interest Rate sensitivity (per 1bp of interest rate increasing)

0.3 bps

Credit sensitivity (for 1% of credit spreads widening, in relative)

-6 bps

Equity At Risk

Accounts

Equity Exposure

Debt Exposure

(% of AUM)

Long (M€)

Short (M€)

Long (M€)

Short (M€)

Volatility Strategies

18.0%

177

34

41

1393

27

Mandatory Arbitrage

3.0%

4

1

0

260

0

Convertible Arbitrage (includ. credit CBs)

12.0%

85

27

21

1133

27

Gamma Trading

1.6%

32

4

19

0

0

Warrant Arbitrage

1.3%

56

1

0

0

0

Equity Strategies

23.9%

87

698

755

15

0

Risk Arbitrage / Special Situations

14.8%

58

381

390

15

0

Long/Short trad. with short-term catalyst/Value

9.1%

29

318

365

0

0

Credit Strategies

19.5%

23

0

8

357

26

Credit Long / Short

11.2%

8

0

0

210

26

Capital Structure Arbitrage

0.0%

3

0

0

0

0

Credit Special Situation

8.3%

12

0

8

148

0

Trading

5.7%

62

264

195

0

0

Cash Equivalents

0.0%

TOTAL

67.1%

349

996

998

1765

53

Definitions

Equity Exposure

Debt Exposure

Long

Sum of Delta + (netted by underlying & account) for each account

Sum of Long Bond Asset Value & Short CDS Notional

(netted by issuer & account) for each account

Short

Sum of Delta - (netted by underlying & account) for each account

Sum of Short Bond Asset Value & Long CDS Notional

(netted by issuer & account)for each account

Portfolio - Sector breakdown

Long

Short

Portfolio - Country breakdown

Long

Short

Communications

9.2%

6.8%

Europe

56.8%

49.8%

Consumer Discretionary

11.5%

14.9%

North America

38.8%

43.7%

Consumer Staples

2.6%

2.5%

Central & South America

0.9%

1.4%

Energy

4.0%

4.0%

Asia

1.1%

1.2%

Financials

12.4%

6.4%

Others

2.4%

3.8%

Forex

0.9%

1.2%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

Health Care

13.3%

8.8%

Index/Others

3.3%

2.4%

Real Estate

3.2%

2.1%

Industrials

18.7%

24.6%

Materials

5.5%

7.2%

Technology

14.4%

18.2%

Utilities

1.1%

1.1%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

CREDIT STRATEGIES

Credit L/S, Credit D.Lending & CSA only (*)

Long

Short

Average credit spread weighted by asset value

835 bps

-

Average duration weighted by asset value

2.2 years

-

(*) Data exclude restructuring deals

EQUITY STRATEGIES

Market capitalization breakdown

Long

Short

< € 0.3 bn

4.0%

0.1%

€ 0.3 - € 2 bn

30.2%

3.3%

€ 2 - € 10bn

32.9%

38.7%

€ 10 - € 50 bn

24.8%

34.7%

> € 50bn

8.1%

23.1%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

VOLATILITY STRATEGIES

Mandatory Arbitrage

Convertible Arbitrage

Mandatory delta in percent weighted by asset value

81.4%

Premium to conversion weighted by asset value

18.7%

Mandatory skew weighted by asset value (vol pts)

2.0%

Premium to bond floor weighted by asset value

41.5%

% of portfolio credit risk

10.1%

Delta in percent weighted by asset value

203.9%

Mandatory credit spread weighted by credit risky asset value

46 bps

Portfolio Vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)

20.4 bps

Mandatory time to maturity weighted by asset value

2.1 years

Time To Maturity (years) Weighted By Asset Value

3.1 years

Portfolio gamma (delta variation for market + 1%) (% of AUM)

0.0%

Notional asset swapped (% portfolio)

0.0%

Portfolio optional theta (% of AUM)

0.3 bps

Implied volatility weighted by asset value (vol pts)

39.1%

Portfolio vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)

0.0 bps

Credit spread weighted by asset value

321.6 bps

Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relative) (% of AUM)

-0.1 bps

Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relativ

-30.7 bps

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 08:52:07 UTC.