30/06/2023
BG FUND - EXPOSURE REPORT
PORTFOLIO - HIGHLIGHTS
Assets Under Management (M€)
1,638
Greeks
Delta
-0.1%
Gamma (delta variation for 1% mkt move)
0.4%
Vega Mat Weighted (by vol point)
13 bps
CBs contribution to Vega Mat Weighted (by vol point)
11 bps
Interest Rate sensitivity (per 1bp of interest rate increasing)
0.3 bps
Credit sensitivity (for 1% of credit spreads widening, in relative)
-6 bps
Equity At Risk
Accounts
Equity Exposure
Debt Exposure
(% of AUM)
Long (M€)
Short (M€)
Long (M€)
Short (M€)
Volatility Strategies
18.0%
177
34
41
1393
27
Mandatory Arbitrage
3.0%
4
1
0
260
0
Convertible Arbitrage (includ. credit CBs)
12.0%
85
27
21
1133
27
Gamma Trading
1.6%
32
4
19
0
0
Warrant Arbitrage
1.3%
56
1
0
0
0
Equity Strategies
23.9%
87
698
755
15
0
Risk Arbitrage / Special Situations
14.8%
58
381
390
15
0
Long/Short trad. with short-term catalyst/Value
9.1%
29
318
365
0
0
Credit Strategies
19.5%
23
0
8
357
26
Credit Long / Short
11.2%
8
0
0
210
26
Capital Structure Arbitrage
0.0%
3
0
0
0
0
Credit Special Situation
8.3%
12
0
8
148
0
Trading
5.7%
62
264
195
0
0
Cash Equivalents
0.0%
TOTAL
67.1%
349
996
998
1765
53
Definitions
Equity Exposure
Debt Exposure
Long
Sum of Delta + (netted by underlying & account) for each account
Sum of Long Bond Asset Value & Short CDS Notional
(netted by issuer & account) for each account
Short
Sum of Delta - (netted by underlying & account) for each account
Sum of Short Bond Asset Value & Long CDS Notional
(netted by issuer & account)for each account
Portfolio - Sector breakdown
Long
Short
Portfolio - Country breakdown
Long
Short
Communications
9.2%
6.8%
Europe
56.8%
49.8%
Consumer Discretionary
11.5%
14.9%
North America
38.8%
43.7%
Consumer Staples
2.6%
2.5%
Central & South America
0.9%
1.4%
Energy
4.0%
4.0%
Asia
1.1%
1.2%
Financials
12.4%
6.4%
Others
2.4%
3.8%
Forex
0.9%
1.2%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
Health Care
13.3%
8.8%
Index/Others
3.3%
2.4%
Real Estate
3.2%
2.1%
Industrials
18.7%
24.6%
Materials
5.5%
7.2%
Technology
14.4%
18.2%
Utilities
1.1%
1.1%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
CREDIT STRATEGIES
Credit L/S, Credit D.Lending & CSA only (*)
Long
Short
Average credit spread weighted by asset value
835 bps
-
Average duration weighted by asset value
2.2 years
-
(*) Data exclude restructuring deals
EQUITY STRATEGIES
Market capitalization breakdown
Long
Short
< € 0.3 bn
4.0%
0.1%
€ 0.3 - € 2 bn
30.2%
3.3%
€ 2 - € 10bn
32.9%
38.7%
€ 10 - € 50 bn
24.8%
34.7%
> € 50bn
8.1%
23.1%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
VOLATILITY STRATEGIES
Mandatory Arbitrage
Convertible Arbitrage
Mandatory delta in percent weighted by asset value
81.4%
Premium to conversion weighted by asset value
18.7%
Mandatory skew weighted by asset value (vol pts)
2.0%
Premium to bond floor weighted by asset value
41.5%
% of portfolio credit risk
10.1%
Delta in percent weighted by asset value
203.9%
Mandatory credit spread weighted by credit risky asset value
46 bps
Portfolio Vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)
20.4 bps
Mandatory time to maturity weighted by asset value
2.1 years
Time To Maturity (years) Weighted By Asset Value
3.1 years
Portfolio gamma (delta variation for market + 1%) (% of AUM)
0.0%
Notional asset swapped (% portfolio)
0.0%
Portfolio optional theta (% of AUM)
0.3 bps
Implied volatility weighted by asset value (vol pts)
39.1%
Portfolio vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)
0.0 bps
Credit spread weighted by asset value
321.6 bps
Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relative) (% of AUM)
-0.1 bps
Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relativ
-30.7 bps
