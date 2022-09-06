Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGHL   GG00B1FQG453

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

(BGHL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06:56 2022-09-06 am EDT
23.20 EUR   -1.69%
11:00aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter - Short version
PU
11:00aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : Exposure Report as of 31 August 2022
PU
11:00aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boussard & Gavaudan : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter

09/06/2022 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTHLY NEWSLETTER AUGUST 2022

BGHL NA € 28.52

Estimated NAV BGHS LN £ 24.96

OVERVIEW

Estimated AUM €355m

Firm AUM €2.7bn

Share price €23.40 (discount to NAV: 18%)

NAV PERFORMANCE

BGHL is a closed-ended investment company which invests in BG Fund, Boussard & Gavaudan's flagship fund with 18 years of track record.

BGHL's investment objective is to deliver an annual return, net of fees, of 400 to 600 basis points above the risk-free rate over the business cycle, irrespective of market performance. The risk-free rate is "Compounded euro short-term rate index".

BG Fund is driven by bottom-up fundamental and event catalyst research, combined with extensive multi-asset arbitrage and derivative expertise. Typically, investment ideas are catalyst driven with a focus on special situations and events.

Capital is dynamically allocated to the firm's best ideas and these ideas are categorized into four main types of strategies: Equity, Volatility, Credit and Trading strategies.

Annualized Performance +6.84%* since inception

Annualized Volatility 5.32%* since inception

Sharpe Ratio

1.19* since inception

Beta to Euro Stoxx 50® (Total Return)

0.04* since inception

*Performance displayed is for EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested. Performance data is estimated and unaudited.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

BGHL and BG Fund ended the month up +4.16% (EUR share class) and +4.33% (USD A share class) respectively vs Euro Stoxx 50® Total Return (-5.10%).

BG Fund Capital Allocation

BG Fund Performance

Aug 2022

Attribution

Year-to-date

Equity Strategies

Equity Strategies

Credit Strategies

Volatility Strategies

Trading Strategies

Special Situations

Catalyst & Value

25%

13%

20%

23%

19%

2.12%

-0.32%

0.13%

0.55%

1.85%

-3.82%

0.11%

0.00%

0.79%

1.66%

CORPORATE UPDATE

Since the restart of the share buyback program on 17 December 2019, the firm has bought back 3,609,939 shares. The current number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares for both the EUR and GBP share classes is 12,446,842.

CONTACTS

Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 20 3751 5389 eg@bgam-uk.com

François-Xavier Baud + 33 1 4490 3947 fx.baud@bgam-fr.com

Vanessa Levi + 44 20 3751 5422 vanessa.levi@bgam-uk.com

Benjamin Sturges + 44 20 3751 5417 benjamin.sturges@bgam-uk.com

Robin Lowe +1 212 837 2302 robin.lowe@bgam-uk.com

Risk warning: Past performance is no guide to future performance. The value of holdings may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back their initial investment. Performance displayed is for the EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested and is calculated on a NAV to NAV basis. Performance data is estimated and unaudited. All figures are correct as of 30th June 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Source: Bloomberg, Boussard & Gavaudan.

  1. COMPANY INFORMATION

General information

Investment manager

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Company domicile

Guernsey

Website

www.bgholdingltd.com

Management fee

1.5% p.a.

Performance fee

20% with HWM

SEDOL

ISIN

Reuters

Bloomberg

EUR Euronext

B1FQG45

GG00B1FQG453

BGHL.AS

BGHL NA

EUR LSE

B28ZZQ1

GG00B1FQG453

BGHL.L

BGHL LN

GBX LSE

B39VMM0

GG00B39VMM07

BGHS.L

BGHS LN

GBX Euronext

B39VMM1

GG00B39VMM07

BGHS.AS

BGHS NA

  1. OVERVIEW

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited ("BGHL") is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company and is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme under article 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. BGHL invests its assets in order to provide exposure to multiple alternative investment strategies managed by the Investment Manager. The investment objective is to produce long-term appreciation of its assets. BGHL seeks to achieve this by investing in BG Fund ("the Fund"). In addition, a proportion of the net assets of BGHL may, at the discretion of the Investment Manager, be invested in other hedge funds and financial assets selected by the Investment Manager. BGHL aims to generate a target NAV annualized return of Eonia capitalized + 400/600 bps over the business cycle, net of all fees.

2

  1. SHARE INFORMATION as of 31 August 2022

Net Asset Value (NAV)

Estimated NAV*

Estimated month to date return*

Estimated year to date return*

Estimated inception to date return*

Market information

EUR share Market close

EUR share Premium / discount to estimated NAV

Sterling share Market close

Sterling share Premium / discount to estimated NAV

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Number of shares

Average Price

Range of Price

Ordinary Shares

Shares issued

Shares held in treasury

Shares outstanding

Total value of the investments of BGHL based on the estimated NAV for the shares outstanding

Market capitalisation of BGHL based on the share price for the shares outstanding Amsterdam (AEX) market close for the Euro Share and London (LSE) market close for the Sterling share

*

  • Estimated numbers, net of fees. The data is not audited.

Euro share

Sterling share

€ 28.5201

£24.9558

4.16%

4.45%

-2.33%

-1.38%

185.20%

149.56%

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

€ 23.40

-

-17.95%

-

-

£20.00

-

-19.86%

Euro share

Sterling share

0

-

€ 0.00

-

-

-

Euro share

Sterling share

12,316,588

130,254

0

0

12,316,588

130,254

BGHL

  • 355 million
  • 291 million

3

IV.

BGHL TRACK RECORD

BGHL Track Record - Historical NAV Returns Summary (Net of Fees)

  • Estimated numbers, net of fees. The data is not audited.

4

  1. BGHL COMPOSITION

BGHL is invested in BG Fund (net of an amount retained by BGHL for working capital and other requirements).

As of 1 September 2022, 99.72% of BGHL net asset value is invested in BG Fund. BGHL has a maximum exposure limit to BG Fund of 110%. The remained BGHL net asset value is made up of direct investment and cash.

  1. BG FUND

AUGUST HIGHLIGHTS

Equity markets experienced more volatility during August, reversing July's rally and selling off significantly in both Europe and the US. The Euro Stoxx 50® Total Return was down -5.1% and the S&P500® Total Return down -4.1% in August taking their year to date returns to -16.3% and -16.1% respectively.

Credit markets also widened in line with the risk off sentiment with the iTraxx Crossover® (S37) moving to 588bps from 509bps at the end of July. The market implied volatility measure VStoxx® increased from 22.3% to 27.9%.

In this context, BG Fund returned a robust +4.33% (USD A class) during the month with positive returns coming from nearly all strategies, with notable contributions from convertible arbitrage, equity special situations, risk arbitrage and trading.

As commented in last month's newsletter, we expect the tougher macro backdrop and financing environment to generate activity from companies in order to bolster balance sheets, rationalising businesses through restructurings and spin offs or, absent organic growth, merging and consolidating to drive balance sheet efficiency.

The story of a building pipeline for primary issuance and corporate activity remains very strong. The choppy market backdrop and increasingly discriminating financing environment will drive new hybrid issues (convertible bonds, mandatories, and private deals/ corporate collars) in order for companies to get ahead of the ever-growing concerns of higher interest rates and persistent inflation.

We expect the environment to be very favourable for BG Fund across the full range of its core arbitrage strategies where we are positioned to deploy further capital into convertible bond arbitrage, mandatory convertible bond arbitrage, capital structure arbitrage, and Vol trading, while continuing to extract returns from event driven and special situations with hard catalysts. BG's portfolio is tightly hedged, already invested in some very attractive positions and remains well-placed to capitalize on inflation, elevated rates and economic uncertainty.

AUGUST COMMENTARY

Volatility strategies

Mandatory convertible bond arbitrage

Mandatory convertible bonds were flat this month. There was no specific activity to highlight. As usual, August was quiet with no primary activity in Europe. We remain optimistic that this will change during the rest of the year as the corporate financing dynamic shifts.

Convertible bond arbitrage

Convertible bonds (excl. mandatories) contributed +59bps to performance in August.

The European convertible market continued to recover after its capitulation during June and July. As mentioned in last month's newsletter, some CBs were trading at a significant discount to fair value due to a combination of forced sellers and low liquidity in the broker market further increasing the discount. We took the opportunity to selectively add some very attractive risk-reward positions, and these helped to contribute strongly to August's performance as the positions normalised. In addition, a number of positive catalysts that we had anticipated on several positions came to fruition. We will continue to be highly selective in our investments in order to identify and isolate idiosyncratic alpha. While the primary market saw no new issues in August, we remain strongly of the view that hybrid new issues will come back with renewed vigor in the final quarter and will lead to very exciting opportunities.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
11:00aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter - Short version
PU
11:00aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : Exposure Report as of 31 August 2022
PU
11:00aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter
PU
01:31aBGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
GL
09/05BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (EUR : Newsletter August 2022
GL
09/05BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (EUR : Newsletter August 2022
AQ
09/05BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (GBP : Newsletter August 2022
AQ
09/05BGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
GL
09/05BGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
GL
09/05BGHL (GBP) : NAV(s)
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51,5 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net income 2021 35,1 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net cash 2021 377 M 374 M 374 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 294 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,86x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Russell Howat Chairman
Sylvie Sauton Non-Executive Director
Nathalie Esposito Non-Executive Director
Erich Bonnet Non-Executive Director
Frederic Hervouet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED1.29%291
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.92%9 755
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.1.77%6 052
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED6.40%4 082
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.36%4 072
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-9.96%3 734