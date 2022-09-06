Boussard & Gavaudan : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter

Risk warning: Past performance is no guide to future performance. The value of holdings may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back their initial investment. Performance displayed is for the EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested and is calculated on a NAV to NAV basis. Performance data is estimated and unaudited. All figures are correct as of 30th June 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Since the restart of the share buyback program on 17 December 2019, the firm has bought back 3,609,939 shares. The current number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares for both the EUR and GBP share classes is 12,446,842.

Capital is dynamically allocated to the firm's best ideas and these ideas are categorized into four main types of strategies: Equity, Volatility, Credit and Trading strategies.

BG Fund is driven by bottom-up fundamental and event catalyst research, combined with extensive multi-asset arbitrage and derivative expertise. Typically, investment ideas are catalyst driven with a focus on special situations and events.

BGHL's investment objective is to deliver an annual return, net of fees, of 400 to 600 basis points above the risk-free rate over the business cycle, irrespective of market performance. The risk-free rate is "Compounded euro short-term rate index".

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited ("BGHL") is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company and is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme under article 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. BGHL invests its assets in order to provide exposure to multiple alternative investment strategies managed by the Investment Manager. The investment objective is to produce long-term appreciation of its assets. BGHL seeks to achieve this by investing in BG Fund ("the Fund"). In addition, a proportion of the net assets of BGHL may, at the discretion of the Investment Manager, be invested in other hedge funds and financial assets selected by the Investment Manager. BGHL aims to generate a target NAV annualized return of Eonia capitalized + 400/600 bps over the business cycle, net of all fees.

Market capitalisation of BGHL based on the share price for the shares outstanding Amsterdam (AEX) market close for the Euro Share and London (LSE) market close for the Sterling share

Total value of the investments of BGHL based on the estimated NAV for the shares outstanding

BGHL COMPOSITION

BGHL is invested in BG Fund (net of an amount retained by BGHL for working capital and other requirements).

As of 1 September 2022, 99.72% of BGHL net asset value is invested in BG Fund. BGHL has a maximum exposure limit to BG Fund of 110%. The remained BGHL net asset value is made up of direct investment and cash.

BG FUND

AUGUST HIGHLIGHTS

Equity markets experienced more volatility during August, reversing July's rally and selling off significantly in both Europe and the US. The Euro Stoxx 50® Total Return was down -5.1% and the S&P500® Total Return down -4.1% in August taking their year to date returns to -16.3% and -16.1% respectively.

Credit markets also widened in line with the risk off sentiment with the iTraxx Crossover® (S37) moving to 588bps from 509bps at the end of July. The market implied volatility measure VStoxx® increased from 22.3% to 27.9%.

In this context, BG Fund returned a robust +4.33% (USD A class) during the month with positive returns coming from nearly all strategies, with notable contributions from convertible arbitrage, equity special situations, risk arbitrage and trading.

As commented in last month's newsletter, we expect the tougher macro backdrop and financing environment to generate activity from companies in order to bolster balance sheets, rationalising businesses through restructurings and spin offs or, absent organic growth, merging and consolidating to drive balance sheet efficiency.

The story of a building pipeline for primary issuance and corporate activity remains very strong. The choppy market backdrop and increasingly discriminating financing environment will drive new hybrid issues (convertible bonds, mandatories, and private deals/ corporate collars) in order for companies to get ahead of the ever-growing concerns of higher interest rates and persistent inflation.

We expect the environment to be very favourable for BG Fund across the full range of its core arbitrage strategies where we are positioned to deploy further capital into convertible bond arbitrage, mandatory convertible bond arbitrage, capital structure arbitrage, and Vol trading, while continuing to extract returns from event driven and special situations with hard catalysts. BG's portfolio is tightly hedged, already invested in some very attractive positions and remains well-placed to capitalize on inflation, elevated rates and economic uncertainty.

AUGUST COMMENTARY

Volatility strategies

Mandatory convertible bond arbitrage

Mandatory convertible bonds were flat this month. There was no specific activity to highlight. As usual, August was quiet with no primary activity in Europe. We remain optimistic that this will change during the rest of the year as the corporate financing dynamic shifts.

Convertible bond arbitrage

Convertible bonds (excl. mandatories) contributed +59bps to performance in August.

The European convertible market continued to recover after its capitulation during June and July. As mentioned in last month's newsletter, some CBs were trading at a significant discount to fair value due to a combination of forced sellers and low liquidity in the broker market further increasing the discount. We took the opportunity to selectively add some very attractive risk-reward positions, and these helped to contribute strongly to August's performance as the positions normalised. In addition, a number of positive catalysts that we had anticipated on several positions came to fruition. We will continue to be highly selective in our investments in order to identify and isolate idiosyncratic alpha. While the primary market saw no new issues in August, we remain strongly of the view that hybrid new issues will come back with renewed vigor in the final quarter and will lead to very exciting opportunities.

