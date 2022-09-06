Boussard & Gavaudan : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter - Short version

Risk warning: Past performance is no guide to future performance. The value of holdings may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back their initial investment. Performance displayed is for the EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested and is calculated on a NAV to NAV basis. Performance data is estimated and unaudited. All figures are correct as of 30th June 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Since the restart of the share buyback program on 17 December 2019, the firm has bought back 3,609,939 shares. The current number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares for both the EUR and GBP share classes is 12,446,842.

Capital is dynamically allocated to the firm's best ideas and these ideas are categorized into four main types of strategies: Equity, Volatility, Credit and Trading strategies.

BG Fund is driven by bottom-up fundamental and event catalyst research, combined with extensive multi-asset arbitrage and derivative expertise. Typically, investment ideas are catalyst driven with a focus on special situations and events.

BGHL's investment objective is to deliver an annual return, net of fees, of 400 to 600 basis points above the risk-free rate over the business cycle, irrespective of market performance. The risk-free rate is "Compounded euro short-term rate index".

HIGHLIGHTS

Equity markets experienced more volatility during August, reversing July's rally and selling off significantly in both Europe and the US. The Euro Stoxx 50® Total Return was down -5.1% and the S&P500® Total Return down -4.1% in August taking their year to date returns to -16.3% and -16.1% respectively.

Credit markets also widened in line with the risk off sentiment with the iTraxx Crossover® (S37) moving to 588bps from 509bps at the end of July. The market implied volatility measure VStoxx® increased from 22.3% to 27.9%.

In this context, BG Fund returned a robust +4.33% (USD A class) during the month with positive returns coming from nearly all strategies, with notable contributions from convertible arbitrage, equity special situations, risk arbitrage and trading.

As commented in last month's newsletter, we expect the tougher macro backdrop and financing environment to generate activity from companies in order to bolster balance sheets, rationalising businesses through restructurings and spin offs or, absent organic growth, merging and consolidating to drive balance sheet efficiency.

The story of a building pipeline for primary issuance and corporate activity remains very strong. The choppy market backdrop and increasingly discriminating financing environment will drive new hybrid issues (convertible bonds, mandatories, and private deals/ corporate collars) in order for companies to get ahead of the ever-growing concerns of higher interest rates and persistent inflation.

We expect the environment to be very favourable for BG Fund across the full range of its core arbitrage strategies where we are positioned to deploy further capital into convertible bond arbitrage, mandatory convertible bond arbitrage, capital structure arbitrage, and Vol trading, while continuing to extract returns from event driven and special situations with hard catalysts. BG's portfolio is tightly hedged, already invested in some very attractive positions and remains well-placed to capitalize on inflation, elevated rates and economic uncertainty.

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

