    BGHL   GG00B1FQG453

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

(BGHL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06:56 2022-09-06 am EDT
23.20 EUR   -1.69%
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter - Short version
PU
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : Exposure Report as of 31 August 2022
PU
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter
PU
Boussard & Gavaudan : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter - Short version

09/06/2022 | 11:00am EDT
MONTHLY NEWSLETTER AUGUST 2022

BGHL NA € 28.52

Estimated NAV BGHS LN £ 24.96

OVERVIEW

Estimated AUM €355m

Firm AUM €2.7bn

Share price €23.40 (discount to NAV: 18%)

NAV PERFORMANCE

BGHL is a closed-ended investment company which invests in BG Fund, Boussard & Gavaudan's flagship fund with 18 years of track record.

BGHL's investment objective is to deliver an annual return, net of fees, of 400 to 600 basis points above the risk-free rate over the business cycle, irrespective of market performance. The risk-free rate is "Compounded euro short-term rate index".

BG Fund is driven by bottom-up fundamental and event catalyst research, combined with extensive multi-asset arbitrage and derivative expertise. Typically, investment ideas are catalyst driven with a focus on special situations and events.

Capital is dynamically allocated to the firm's best ideas and these ideas are categorized into four main types of strategies: Equity, Volatility, Credit and Trading strategies.

Annualized Performance +6.84%* since inception

Annualized Volatility 5.32%* since inception

Sharpe Ratio

1.19* since inception

Beta to Euro Stoxx 50® (Total Return)

0.04* since inception

*Performance displayed is for EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested. Performance data is estimated and unaudited.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

BGHL and BG Fund ended the month up +4.16% (EUR share class) and +4.33% (USD A share class) respectively vs Euro Stoxx 50® Total Return (-5.10%).

BG Fund Capital Allocation

BG Fund Performance

Attribution

Aug 2022 Year-to-date

Equity Strategies

Equity Strategies

Credit Strategies

Volatility Strategies

Trading Strategies

Special Situations

Catalyst & Value

25%

13%

20%

23%

19%

2.12%

-0.32%

0.13%

0.55%

1.85%

-3.82%

0.11%

0.00%

0.79%

1.66%

CORPORATE UPDATE

Since the restart of the share buyback program on 17 December 2019, the firm has bought back 3,609,939 shares. The current number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares for both the EUR and GBP share classes is 12,446,842.

CONTACTS

Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 20 3751 5389 eg@bgam-uk.com

François-Xavier Baud + 33 1 4490 3947 fx.baud@bgam-fr.com

Vanessa Levi + 44 20 3751 5422 vanessa.levi@bgam-uk.com

Benjamin Sturges + 44 20 3751 5417 benjamin.sturges@bgam-uk.com

Robin Lowe +1 212 837 2302 robin.lowe@bgam-uk.com

Risk warning: Past performance is no guide to future performance. The value of holdings may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back their initial investment. Performance displayed is for the EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested and is calculated on a NAV to NAV basis. Performance data is estimated and unaudited. All figures are correct as of 30th June 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Source: Bloomberg, Boussard & Gavaudan.

HIGHLIGHTS

Equity markets experienced more volatility during August, reversing July's rally and selling off significantly in both Europe and the US. The Euro Stoxx 50® Total Return was down -5.1% and the S&P500® Total Return down -4.1% in August taking their year to date returns to -16.3% and -16.1% respectively.

Credit markets also widened in line with the risk off sentiment with the iTraxx Crossover® (S37) moving to 588bps from 509bps at the end of July. The market implied volatility measure VStoxx® increased from 22.3% to 27.9%.

In this context, BG Fund returned a robust +4.33% (USD A class) during the month with positive returns coming from nearly all strategies, with notable contributions from convertible arbitrage, equity special situations, risk arbitrage and trading.

As commented in last month's newsletter, we expect the tougher macro backdrop and financing environment to generate activity from companies in order to bolster balance sheets, rationalising businesses through restructurings and spin offs or, absent organic growth, merging and consolidating to drive balance sheet efficiency.

The story of a building pipeline for primary issuance and corporate activity remains very strong. The choppy market backdrop and increasingly discriminating financing environment will drive new hybrid issues (convertible bonds, mandatories, and private deals/ corporate collars) in order for companies to get ahead of the ever-growing concerns of higher interest rates and persistent inflation.

We expect the environment to be very favourable for BG Fund across the full range of its core arbitrage strategies where we are positioned to deploy further capital into convertible bond arbitrage, mandatory convertible bond arbitrage, capital structure arbitrage, and Vol trading, while continuing to extract returns from event driven and special situations with hard catalysts. BG's portfolio is tightly hedged, already invested in some very attractive positions and remains well-placed to capitalize on inflation, elevated rates and economic uncertainty.

Important Information

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund have been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition, the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently, any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investments are subject to risk;
  • past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results;
  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and
  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.
  • any reference to individual investments within this document should not be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

VC.44053.15920.IK

2

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
