Boussard & Gavaudan : BGHL Circular - Practice Guide 07/01/2022 | 11:33am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek immediately your own personal ﬁnancial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent ﬁnancial advisor authorised under the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 or, if you are in a territory outside the United Kingdom, from an appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your Class A Euro Shares ("Euro Shares") or Class A Sterling Shares ("Sterling Shares") in Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the "Company"), please send this Circular, but not the accompanying Form(s) of Proxy, as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. Such documents should not be distributed, forwarded or transmitted in or into Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan or into any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws and regulations in such other jurisdiction. If you have sold or transferred only part of your holding of Euro Shares or Sterling Shares please consult the bank, stockbroker or other agent through which the sale or transfer was effected. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 45582) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HT, Channel Islands on 29 July 2022 at 10:00 a.m. is set out at the end of this Circular. Shareholders are requested to complete, sign and return the relevant Form of Proxy enclosed with this Circular, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, so as to be received i) in respect of Euro Shares held via Euroclear Nederland, electronically by Van Lanschot Kempen N.V., Beethovenstraat 300, attn T&S/OS/Agency Services L11, 1077 WZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands (by e-mail at proxyvoting@kempen.nl or by fax at +31 20 348 9549) or ii) in respect of Shares held in CREST and Shares held in certiﬁcated form, by post or by hand by JTC Registrars Limited, Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HT, as soon as possible but in any event so as to arrive not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Extraordinary General Meeting. The lodging of a Form of Proxy will not prevent a Shareholder from attending the Extraordinary General Meeting and voting in person if they so wish. The Company is authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (the "Commission") as an authorised closed-ended investment scheme under Section 8 of the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987, as amended (the "POI Law") and the Authorised Closed-ended Investment Schemes Rules 2008 made thereunder. This Circular should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the Letter from the Chairman of the Company (pages 4 to 6 of this Circular) which includes a recommendation that you vote against the Ordinary Resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Your attention is also drawn to the section entitled "Action to be Taken by Shareholders" on page 6 of this Circular. 1 July 2022 CONTENTS EXPECTED TIMETABLE 3 PART I 4 LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN 4 1. INTRODUCTION 4 2. BACKGROUND TO AND REASONS FOR REJECTING THE PROPOSALS 4 3. EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 5 4. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION 5 5. ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS 5 6. RECOMMENDATION 6 APPENDIX I 7 BIOGRAPHIES OF NOMINATED DIRECTORS 7 DEFINITIONS 8 NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS 10 2 EXPECTED TIMETABLE Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 1 July 2022 sent to Shareholders Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy 10:00 a.m. on 27 July 2022 in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting* Record Date Close of business on 27 July 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting 10:00 a.m. on 29 July 2022 Announcement of results of the Extraordinary General Meeting 29 July 2022 ----- Each of the times and dates in the above expected timetable may be extended or brought forward without further notice provided that, if any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised time(s) and/or date(s) will be notiﬁed to Shareholders by the Company through an RIS announcement. All references are to London time unless otherwise stated. Please note that the latest time for receipt of the Forms of Proxy in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting is forty-eight (48) hours (excluding non-Business Days) prior to the time allotted for the Extraordinary General Meeting. 3 PART I LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 45582) Directors Registered Ofﬁce Andrew Howat Ground Floor Sylvie Sauton Dorey Court, Admiral Park Julia Goh St Peter Port Bruce James Guernsey GY1 2HT Channel Islands NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 1 July 2022 Dear Shareholder, 1. INTRODUCTION On 10 June 2022, the Company received notice from Mr Emmanuel Gavaudan, requiring the Board to convene a general meeting of the Company to consider the appointment of two additional directors nominated by him - Mrs Nathalie Esposito and Mr Erich Bonnet (the "Requisition Notice"). Mr Gavaudan is the holder of 1,500,000 Euro Shares (representing 12.05 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital), which entitles him to requisition an Extraordinary General Meeting. Mr Gavaudan is also a principal of the Investment Manager and a member of the "Concert Party", being the Investment Manager, together with persons considered to be acting in concert with the Investment Manager. As at 31 March 2022, the Concert Party owned 28.09 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. 2. BACKGROUND TO AND REASONS FOR REJECTING THE PROPOSALS The Board currently comprises four directors who, as stated in the annual ﬁnancial report for the year ended 31 December 2021, it believes have the correct mix of skills and experience appropriate to the requirements of the Company. In March 2022, Mr Andrew Howat assumed the role of Chairman, replacing Mr Andrew Henton who retired as a director having served on the Board for ten years. The transition was part of a planned succession programme, providing ongoing continuity. In addition, Ms Julia Goh was appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee, bringing 27 years' of experience across accounting, hedge funds, global markets sales and trading in investment banks and risk management. The appointment of Ms Goh followed an extensive search process undertaken by an independent third-party search ﬁrm to identify individuals with the appropriate mix of skills and experience to be considered by the Board as the Audit Chair. At that time, Mr Gavaudan proposed to the Board the appointment of Mr Bonnet as a director of the Company, which was duly considered by the Board. It was the Board's view that Mr Bonnet did have relevant industry experience, but that this was not sufﬁcient to act as Audit Chair and that Ms Goh was the best candidate for this role. At the request of Mr Gavaudan, the Board also considered the appointment of Mr Bonnet as a ﬁfth director alongside the appointment of Ms Goh. However, the Board concluded that it was important for it to maintain its independence and, as such, to only consist of individuals wholly independent of the Investment Manager and of Mr Gavaudan, who is one of the Company's largest individual shareholders. In addition, the Board believed that an additional director would add to the costs of the Company which would not be to the beneﬁt of Shareholders. 4 Mr Gavaudan has subsequently served the Company with the Requisition Notice for the appointment of Mrs Esposito and Mr Bonnet. The background and experience of Mrs Esposito and Mr Bonnet, as provided with the Requisition Notice, is set out in Appendix I to this Circular. As candidates proposed by Mr Gavaudan, a principal of the Investment Manager, the Board does not consider Mrs Esposito and Mr Bonnet to be independent of the Investment Manager or Mr Gavaudan. The Board has consulted with a signiﬁcant proportion of the Independent Shareholders, who share this view. In light of this, and in line with corporate governance best practice, the Board has concluded that it is important for it to retain its independence and to consist only of individuals who are, and who are perceived to be, wholly independent of the Investment Manager and Mr Gavaudan. In addition, the Board considers a board comprising six directors to be beyond the requirements of the Company given its scale, with a market capitalisation of £251.5 million as at 28 June 2022, and a policy to invest the substantial majority of its assets in the Master Fund. In the event that one or more additional Directors were to be appointed, the cap on aggregate remuneration set out in the Articles would need to be amended by an ordinary resolution of Shareholders. While the Board believes it has the necessary expertise, bringing a wealth of experience across investment management, investment trusts, banking, accounting, legal and risk, it is open to considering further appointments should Mr Gavaudan, or other Shareholders, believe that the Company would beneﬁt from the appointment of individuals with additional skills. However, any such appointments should be following an independent process conducted by the Board, or a third party on behalf of the Board, to identify independent directors with such skills. 3. EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HT, Channel Islands on 29 July 2022 at 10:00 a.m., is set out at the end of this Circular. The Notice includes the full text of the Ordinary Resolutions to be considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting. In order to become effective, the Ordinary Resolutions tabled at the Extraordinary General Meeting must be approved by a majority of the votes cast by Shareholders who vote in person or by proxy at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The quorum for the Extraordinary General Meeting is two Shareholders present in person, by proxy or by a duly authorised representative (if a corporation) and entitled to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting. No business shall be transacted at the Extraordinary General Meeting unless a quorum is present. If, within ﬁfteen minutes after the time appointed for the meeting, a quorum is not present, the meeting shall be dissolved. 4. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION A copy of this Circular, together with any documents accompanying it, will be available for inspection (by Shareholders or an authorised representative) at the Registered Ofﬁce during normal business hours on any Business Day (Saturdays and public holidays excepted) from the date of this Circular until the conclusion of the Extraordinary General Meeting. A copy of this Circular will also be available at the Extraordinary General Meeting for at least 15 minutes prior to and during the Extraordinary General Meeting. A copy of this Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/a/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. This Circular will also be available on the Company's website at https://www.bgholdingltd.com/. 5. ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS You will ﬁnd enclosed with this Circular: For Euro Shareholders: a Form of Proxy for use by Euro Shareholders whose Euro Shares are held by Euroclear Nederland at the Extraordinary General Meeting; and 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:32:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED 11:23a BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : Proxy form for use by Euro shares held in certificated form PU 11:23a BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : Proxy form for use by Euro shareholders PU 11:23a BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : Proxy form for use by Sterling shareholders PU 05:54a BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (EUR : EGM Announcement GL 01:31a BGHL (EUR) : NAV(s) GL 06/30 BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED : Transaction in Own Shares GL 06/30 BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED : Transaction in Own Shares GL 06/30 BGHL (EUR) : NAV(s) GL 06/29 BGHL (EUR) : NAV(s) GL 06/29 BGHL (EUR) : NAV(s) GL