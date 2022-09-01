Log in
Boussard & Gavaudan : BGHL Circular - Practice Guide

09/01/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to what action to take or as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document, you should consult an independent financial adviser authorised under the FSMA.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred your registered holding of Shares in the Company, please pass this document together with the accompanying documents to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer, so they can pass these documents to the person who now holds the Shares.

_________________________________________________________________________

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

(an authorised closed-ended investment company limited by shares and incorporated

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 45582)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

_________________________________________________________________________

Rule 24.3(d)(i)

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HT on 30 September 2022 at 10.00 a.m., is set out at Part 3 of this document.

Shareholders are requested to complete, sign and return the relevant Form of Proxy enclosed with this Circular, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, so as to be received i) in respect of Euro Shares held via Euroclear Nederland, electronically by Van Lanschot Kempen N.V., Beethovenstraat 300, attn T&S/OS/Agency Services L11, 1077 WZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands (by e-mail at proxyvoting@kempen.nlor by fax at +31 20 348 9549) or ii) in respect of Shares held in CREST and Shares held in certificated form, by post or by hand by JTC Registrars Limited, Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HT, as soon as possible but in any event so as to arrive not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Annual General Meeting. The lodging of a Form of Proxy will not prevent a Shareholder from attending the Annual General Meeting and voting in person if they so wish.

BDO LLP ("BDO"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting as financial adviser to the Company and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this document and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of BDO, nor for providing advice in connection with any matter referred to herein. Neither BDO nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of BDO in connection with this document or any statement contained herein.

11/68139165_2

1

CONTENTS

DEFINITIONS……………………………………………………………………...3

PART 1 - LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN………………………..…………..9

PART 2 - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION……………………………………...20

PART 3 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING…………….…..33

11/68139165_2

2

DEFINITIONS

"2008 Law"

the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as

amended

"APOLIM SARL"

"AIF"

"AIFM"

"AIFM Remuneration Code"

"Annual General Meeting" or "AGM"

"Articles" or "Articles of Incorporation"

"BDO"

"BG Group"

"BG Remuneration Policy"

"BG SAS"

a private company incorporated in France on 09/04/2013 and registered under reference number 792 332 488 with RCS Paris. The registered office is at 6 rue de Bourgogne 75007 Paris

has the meaning given to it in the UK AIFMD Laws

has the meaning given to it in the UK AIFMD Laws

the remuneration code for AIFMs, as set out in chapter 19B of the FCA's Senior Management, Systems and Controls sourcebook

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 30 September 2022

the memorandum and articles of incorporation of the Company in force from time to time

BDO LLP, a UK limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales under number OC305127 of 55 Baker Street, London W1U 7EU

BGPL, BGAM, BGG, and the Investment Manager

BG Group's policy of remuneration pursuant to which certain employees and partners of the BG Group may be awarded variable (bonus) remuneration in addition to their fixed remuneration, as set out in the section entitled "Further Information relating to the Waiver Proposal" in Part 1 of this Circular

a private company incorporated in France on 28 October 2019 and registered under reference number 878-509-231 with RCS Paris. The registered office is at 69 Boulevard Haussmann 75008, Paris

11/68139165_2

3

"BGAM"

Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management,

LP a limited liability partnership registered

in England and Wales with company

registration number LP008216 and whose

registered office is at One Vine Street,

London W1J 0AH

"BGF"

BG Fund, a sub-fund of BG Umbrella

Fund plc, as set out in the section entitled

"Information on the Company" in Part 2 of

this Circular

"BGG"

Boussard & Gavaudan Gestion SAS, a

private company incorporated in France

and registered under reference number 443

014 584 and whose registered office is at

69 Boulevard Haussmann, 75008 Paris

"BGPL"

Boussard & Gavaudan Partners Limited, a

private limited company incorporated in

England and Wales with company

registration number L4468200 and whose

registered office is at One Vine Street,

London W1J 0AH

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

from time to time

"Business Day"

any day on which banks are generally open

for business in London and Guernsey other

than a Saturday or a Sunday

"Buy Back Authority"

the Company's authority pursuant to

Section 315 of the 2008 Law, to make one

or more market acquisitions (within the

meaning of section 316 of the 2008 Law)

of shares in the Company, to be approved

by the Shareholders in Resolution 10

"Circular"

this document

"Code"

the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers

"Company"

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited,

an authorised closed-ended investment

company limited by shares and

incorporated under the laws of Guernsey

with registered number 45582 and whose

registered office is at Ground Floor, Dorey

Court, Admiral Park, St. Peter Port,

Guernsey GY1 2HT

11/68139165_2

4

"Concert Party"

"Concert Party Staff"

"Daily Official List"

"Direct Investments"

"Directors"

"Estimated Increased Shareholding"

"Euro" or "€"

Mr. Emmanuel Boussard, Mr. Emmanuel Gavaudan, BG SAS, the Investment Manager, BGPL, BGG, BGAM, the Fonds de dotation, Mr. Charles Edouard Joseph, Apolim Sarl, Mr. Etienne Becker, Mr. Pascal Gillot and Mr. François Cornu whom are acting in concert for the purposes of Rule 9 of the Code, as set out in the section entitled "Further Information relating to the Waiver Proposal" in Part 1 of this Circular

Mr. Joseph, Mr. Becker, Mr. Gillot and Mr. Cornu, as set out in the section entitled "Further Information relating to the Waiver Proposal" in Part 1 of this Circular

the daily record setting out the prices of all trades in securities conducted on the London Stock Exchange

Acquisitions of minority or majority interests in unlisted companies or listed companies, as set out in the section entitled "Information on the Company" in Part 2 of this Circular

the directors of the Company, Sylvie Sauton, Andrew Howat, Luke Allen, Nathalie Esposito, Erich Bonnet and Frédéric Hervouet, as set out in paragraph 2 of Part 2 of this Circular

The calculated maximum estimated potential aggregate interest of the Concert Party in Shares carrying Voting Rights which may come to exist (assuming the Buy Back Authority is not exercised) as a result of acquisitions made in order to adhere to the BG Remuneration Policy, as set out in the section entitled "Further Information relating to the Waiver Proposal" in Part 1 of this Circular

the lawful single currency of member states of the European Communities that adopt or have adopted the Euro as their currency in accordance with the legislation of the European Union relating to the European Monetary Union

11/68139165_2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 16:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
