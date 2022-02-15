Log in
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/15 03:10:50 am
22.7 EUR   -0.44%
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : BGHL - January 2022 Newsletter - Short version
PU
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : BGHL - January 2022 Newsletter
PU
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED, - BGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
PU
Boussard & Gavaudan : BGHL - January 2022 Newsletter

02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
MONTHLY NEWSLETTER JANUARY 2022

BGHL NA € 28.32

Estimated NAV BGHS LN £ 24.56

OVERVIEW

Estimated AUM €355m

Firm AUM €2.6bn

Share price €22.90 (discount to NAV: 19%)

NAV PERFORMANCE

BGHL is a closed-ended investment company which invests in BG Fund, Boussard & Gavaudan's flagship fund with 18 years of track record.

BGHL's investment objective is to deliver an annual return, net of fees, of 400 to 600 basis points above the risk-free rate over the business cycle, irrespective of market performance. The risk-free rate is "capitalized EONIA".

BG Fund is driven by bottom-up fundamental and event catalyst research, combined with extensive multi-asset arbitrage and derivative expertise. Typically, investment ideas are catalyst driven with a focus on special situations and events.

Capital is dynamically allocated to the firm's best ideas and these ideas are categorized into four main types of strategies: Equity, Volatility, Credit and Trading strategies.

Annualized Performance +7.06%* since inception

Annualized Volatility 5.31%* since inception

Sharpe Ratio

1.23* since inception

Beta to Euro Stoxx 50® (Total Return)

0.04* since inception

*Performance displayed is for EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested. Performance data is estimated and unaudited.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

BGHL and BG Fund ended the month down -3.00% (EUR share class) and -2.87% (USD A share class) respectively vs Euro Stoxx 50® Total Return (-2.78%).

BG Fund Capital Allocation

BG Fund Performance

Jan 2022

Attribution

Year-to-date

Equity Strategies

Equity Strategies

Credit Strategies

Volatility Strategies

Trading Strategies

Special Situations

Catalyst & Value

30%

14%

19%

19%

18%

-0.47%

-0.44%

0.17%

-0.14%

-1.98%

-0.47%

-0.44%

0.17%

-0.14%

-1.98%

CORPORATE UPDATE

Since the restart of the share buyback program on 17 December 2019, the firm has bought back 3,539,466 shares. The current number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares for both the EUR and GBP share classes is 12,517,315.

CONTACTS

Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 20 3751 5389 eg@bgam-uk.com

François-Xavier Baud + 33 1 4490 3947 fx.baud@bgam-fr.com

Rafael Serrano +44 20 3751 5422 rafael.serrano@bgam-uk.com

Benjamin Sturges + 44 20 3751 5417 benjamin.sturges@bgam-uk.com

Robin Lowe +1 212 837 2302 robin.lowe@bgam-uk.com

Risk warning: Past performance is no guide to future performance. The value of holdings may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back their initial investment. Performance displayed is for the EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested and is calculated on a NAV to NAV basis. Performance data is estimated and unaudited. All figures are correct as of 31st January 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Source: Bloomberg, Boussard & Gavaudan.

  1. COMPANY INFORMATION

General information

Investment manager

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Company domicile

Guernsey

Website

www.bgholdingltd.com

Management fee

1.5% p.a.

Performance fee

20% with HWM

SEDOL

ISIN

Reuters

Bloomberg

EUR Euronext

B1FQG45

GG00B1FQG453

BGHL.AS

BGHL NA

EUR LSE

B28ZZQ1

GG00B1FQG453

BGHL.L

BGHL LN

GBX LSE

B39VMM0

GG00B39VMM07

BGHS.L

BGHS LN

GBX Euronext

B39VMM1

GG00B39VMM07

BGHS.AS

BGHS NA

  1. OVERVIEW

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited ("BGHL") is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company and is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme under article 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. BGHL invests its assets in order to provide exposure to multiple alternative investment strategies managed by the Investment Manager. The investment objective is to produce long-term appreciation of its assets. BGHL seeks to achieve this by investing in BG Fund ("the Fund"). In addition, a proportion of the net assets of BGHL may, at the discretion of the Investment Manager, be invested in other hedge funds and financial assets selected by the Investment Manager. BGHL aims to generate a target NAV annualized return of Eonia capitalized + 400/600 bps over the business cycle, net of all fees.

2

  1. SHARE INFORMATION as of 31 January 2022

Net Asset Value (NAV)

Euro share

Sterling share

Estimated NAV*

€ 28.3236

£24.5638

Estimated month to date return*

-3.00%

-2.93%

Estimated year to date return*

-3.00%

-2.93%

Estimated inception to date return*

183.24%

145.64%

Market information

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

EUR share Market close

€ 22.90

-

EUR share Premium / discount to estimated NAV

-19.15%

-

Sterling share Market close

-

£19.60

Sterling share Premium / discount to estimated NAV

-

-20.21%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Euro share

Sterling share

Number of shares

0

-

Average Price

€ 0.00

-

Range of Price

-

-

Ordinary Shares

Euro share

Sterling share

Shares issued

12,387,061

130,254

Shares held in treasury

0

0

Shares outstanding

12,387,061

130,254

Total value of the investments the shares outstanding

Market capitalisation of BGHL outstanding Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) market close for

of BGHL based on the estimated NAV for

based on the share price for the shares market close for the Euro Share and the Sterling share

BGHL

  • 355 million
  • 287 million

*

  • Estimated numbers, net of fees. The data is not audited.

3

IV.

BGHL TRACK RECORD

BGHL Track Record - Historical NAV Returns Summary (Net of Fees)

  • Estimated numbers, net of fees. The data is not audited.

4

  1. BGHL COMPOSITION

BGHL is invested in BG Fund (net of an amount retained by BGHL for working capital and other requirements).

As of 1 February 2022, 99.69% of BGHL net asset value is invested in BG Fund. BGHL has a maximum exposure limit to BG Fund of 110%. The remained BGHL net asset value is made up of direct investment and cash.

  1. BG FUND

JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS

European equity markets had a volatile month with the Euro Stoxx 50® Total Return dropping as much as -5.58% intra month before finishing the month down -2.78%. US markets had an even more volatile time with Nasdaq 100® Total Return down as much as -14.18% and S&P 500® Total Return down -9.16% for the month on an intraday low, before finishing respectively down -8.49% and -5.17% for the month overall. Equity markets were particularly impacted by a rotation out of growth and technology stocks.

In credit the iTraxx Crossover® (S36) widened to 286bps out from 242bps at the end of December while market implied volatility widened materially with VStoxx® moving from 19.27% to 27.01%.

In this market context we saw a significant amount of forced selling by leveraged investors which in the short term impacted several idiosyncratic positions as well as the quantitative trading strategy. BG Fund returned -2.87% in January (USD A estimate) with positive contributions from volatility and credit, while the biggest detractors were the equity and trading strategies.

JANUARY COMMENTARY

Volatility strategies

Mandatory convertible bond arbitrage

Mandatory convertible bonds contributed -4bps in January due to a small repricing in the market. There was no particularly strong market dynamic nor new issue supply. Many of the existing issues have been repaid or will be so in the course of this year: ArcelorMittal bought back most of its mandatory convertible bonds in December, Sika mandatory bonds were converted during January and the Vodafone mandatory bonds will also be converted in June. We are hopeful that market conditions and ongoing M&A may precipitate new mandatories during the course of 2022.

Convertible bond arbitrage

Convertible bonds (excl. mandatories) contributed -9bps in January. Following the overall market weakness, most European valuations were down and issuers have been reluctant to launch new convertible bonds in the weak environment.

US CB market was also weak from the beginning of January as soon as equity markets started moving down aggressively. Initially the weakness was focussed on new CBs issued in late 2021, but the weakness spread more widely as the month progressed. One area of the market that performed well was deep-in-the-money CBs, which helped us in ending the month with a small positive return in US CBs.

Volatility Trading

Realised volatility vs implied forwards at the end of December *:

30d Implied vol level

Realised vol over the

Difference

on 31/12/21

month

US

17.63

19.21

1.58

EUROPE

19.56

22.75

3.19

* Source: Bloomberg

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
