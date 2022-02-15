Boussard & Gavaudan : BGHL - January 2022 Newsletter

Risk warning: Past performance is no guide to future performance. The value of holdings may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back their initial investment. Performance displayed is for the EUR share class net of fees with income reinvested and is calculated on a NAV to NAV basis. Performance data is estimated and unaudited. All figures are correct as of 31st January 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Since the restart of the share buyback program on 17 December 2019, the firm has bought back 3,539,466 shares. The current number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares for both the EUR and GBP share classes is 12,517,315.

Capital is dynamically allocated to the firm's best ideas and these ideas are categorized into four main types of strategies: Equity, Volatility, Credit and Trading strategies.

BG Fund is driven by bottom-up fundamental and event catalyst research, combined with extensive multi-asset arbitrage and derivative expertise. Typically, investment ideas are catalyst driven with a focus on special situations and events.

BGHL's investment objective is to deliver an annual return, net of fees, of 400 to 600 basis points above the risk-free rate over the business cycle, irrespective of market performance. The risk-free rate is "capitalized EONIA".

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited ("BGHL") is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company and is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme under article 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. BGHL invests its assets in order to provide exposure to multiple alternative investment strategies managed by the Investment Manager. The investment objective is to produce long-term appreciation of its assets. BGHL seeks to achieve this by investing in BG Fund ("the Fund"). In addition, a proportion of the net assets of BGHL may, at the discretion of the Investment Manager, be invested in other hedge funds and financial assets selected by the Investment Manager. BGHL aims to generate a target NAV annualized return of Eonia capitalized + 400/600 bps over the business cycle, net of all fees.

BGHL COMPOSITION

BGHL is invested in BG Fund (net of an amount retained by BGHL for working capital and other requirements).

As of 1 February 2022, 99.69% of BGHL net asset value is invested in BG Fund. BGHL has a maximum exposure limit to BG Fund of 110%. The remained BGHL net asset value is made up of direct investment and cash.

BG FUND

JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS

European equity markets had a volatile month with the Euro Stoxx 50® Total Return dropping as much as -5.58% intra month before finishing the month down -2.78%. US markets had an even more volatile time with Nasdaq 100® Total Return down as much as -14.18% and S&P 500® Total Return down -9.16% for the month on an intraday low, before finishing respectively down -8.49% and -5.17% for the month overall. Equity markets were particularly impacted by a rotation out of growth and technology stocks.

In credit the iTraxx Crossover® (S36) widened to 286bps out from 242bps at the end of December while market implied volatility widened materially with VStoxx® moving from 19.27% to 27.01%.

In this market context we saw a significant amount of forced selling by leveraged investors which in the short term impacted several idiosyncratic positions as well as the quantitative trading strategy. BG Fund returned -2.87% in January (USD A estimate) with positive contributions from volatility and credit, while the biggest detractors were the equity and trading strategies.

JANUARY COMMENTARY

Volatility strategies

Mandatory convertible bond arbitrage

Mandatory convertible bonds contributed -4bps in January due to a small repricing in the market. There was no particularly strong market dynamic nor new issue supply. Many of the existing issues have been repaid or will be so in the course of this year: ArcelorMittal bought back most of its mandatory convertible bonds in December, Sika mandatory bonds were converted during January and the Vodafone mandatory bonds will also be converted in June. We are hopeful that market conditions and ongoing M&A may precipitate new mandatories during the course of 2022.

Convertible bond arbitrage

Convertible bonds (excl. mandatories) contributed -9bps in January. Following the overall market weakness, most European valuations were down and issuers have been reluctant to launch new convertible bonds in the weak environment.

US CB market was also weak from the beginning of January as soon as equity markets started moving down aggressively. Initially the weakness was focussed on new CBs issued in late 2021, but the weakness spread more widely as the month progressed. One area of the market that performed well was deep-in-the-money CBs, which helped us in ending the month with a small positive return in US CBs. ‡

Volatility Trading

Realised volatility vs implied forwards at the end of December *:

30d Implied vol level Realised vol over the Difference on 31/12/21 month US 17.63 19.21 1.58 EUROPE 19.56 22.75 3.19

