Boussard & Gavaudan : Exposure Report as of 31 August 2022

|
31/08/2022
|
|
|
BG FUND - EXPOSURE REPORT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PORTFOLIO - HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets Under Management (M€)
|
|
|
2,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greeks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delta
|
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gamma (delta variation for 1% mkt move)
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vega (by vol point)
|
|
|
24 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Theta (30 days)
|
|
|
-19 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Optional theta (30 days)
|
|
|
-33 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Rate sensitivity (per 1bp of interest rate increasing)
|
|
0 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit sensitivity (for 1% of credit spreads widening, in relative)
|
-5 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity At Risk
|
Accounts
|
Equity Exposure
|
Debt Exposure
|
|
|
|
(% of AUM)
|
|
Long (M€)
|
Short (M€)
|
Long (M€)
|
Short (M€)
|
Volatility Strategies
|
|
|
15.3%
|
138
|
30
|
28
|
1399
|
0
|
Mandatory Arbitrage
|
|
1.0%
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
12
|
0
|
Convertible Arbitrage (includ. credit CBs)
|
10.4%
|
59
|
25
|
23
|
1387
|
0
|
Gamma Trading
|
|
|
0.6%
|
14
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Warrant Arbitrage
|
|
|
3.2%
|
63
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Equity Strategies
|
|
|
25.1%
|
57
|
752
|
792
|
11
|
0
|
Risk Arbitrage / Special Situations
|
|
16.5%
|
42
|
500
|
504
|
7
|
0
|
Long/Short trad. with short-term catalyst/Value
|
8.6%
|
15
|
253
|
288
|
4
|
0
|
Credit Strategies
|
|
|
13.0%
|
16
|
0
|
12
|
235
|
2
|
Credit Long / Short
|
|
7.4%
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
156
|
0
|
Capital Structure Arbitrage
|
|
0.0%
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Credit Special Situation
|
|
5.5%
|
11
|
0
|
12
|
79
|
2
|
Trading
|
|
|
12.2%
|
53
|
868
|
914
|
0
|
0
|
Quantitative Equity Trading
|
|
8.7%
|
14
|
727
|
754
|
0
|
0
|
Systematic trend following
|
|
1.2%
|
12
|
19
|
25
|
0
|
0
|
Index Rebalancing Arbitrage
|
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Trading using A.I
|
|
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other
|
|
|
2.3%
|
26
|
122
|
135
|
0
|
0
|
Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
67.2%
|
263
|
1649
|
1746
|
1645
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Definitions
|
|
Equity Exposure
|
|
|
|
Debt Exposure
|
|
Long
|
Sum of Delta + (netted by underlying & account) for each account
|
|
|
Sum of Long Bond Asset Value & Short CDS Notional
|
|
|
|
(netted by issuer & account) for each account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short
|
Sum of Delta - (netted by underlying & account) for each account
|
|
|
Sum of Short Bond Asset Value & Long CDS Notional
|
|
|
|
(netted by issuer & account)for each account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio - Sector breakdown
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Portfolio - Country breakdown
|
Long
|
Short
|
Communications
|
|
12.2%
|
9.8%
|
|
Europe
|
|
62.3%
|
54.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
8.4%
|
12.7%
|
|
North America
|
|
34.2%
|
40.0%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
5.1%
|
4.1%
|
|
Central & South America
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
4.6%
|
3.8%
|
|
Asia
|
|
0.6%
|
1.1%
|
Financials
|
|
13.5%
|
7.9%
|
|
Others
|
|
2.5%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forex
|
|
0.9%
|
2.4%
|
|
Total
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
Health Care
|
|
5.2%
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index/Others
|
|
2.1%
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
1.7%
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
18.5%
|
19.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials
|
|
5.0%
|
5.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
20.1%
|
23.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
|
2.8%
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT STRATEGIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit L/S, Credit D.Lending & CSA only (*)
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average credit spread weighted by asset value
|
852 bps
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average duration weighted by asset value
|
|
2.4 years
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Data exclude restructuring deals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY STRATEGIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market capitalization breakdown
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
|
|
|
|
< € 0.5 bn
|
|
25.9%
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 0.5 - € 5 bn
|
|
33.7%
|
18.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 5 - € 20bn
|
|
32.8%
|
47.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> € 20bn
|
|
7.6%
|
33.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOLATILITY STRATEGIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandatory Arbitrage
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible Arbitrage
|
|
|
Mandatory delta in percent weighted by asset value
|
|
88.3%
|
|
Premium to conversion weighted by asset value
|
21.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandatory skew weighted by asset value (vol pts)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
Premium to bond floor weighted by asset value
|
27.4%
|
% of portfolio credit risk
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
Delta in percent weighted by asset value
|
|
124.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandatory credit spread weighted by credit risky asset value
|
|
0 bps
|
|
Portfolio Vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)
|
|
17.7 bps
|
Mandatory time to maturity weighted by asset value
|
|
0.0 years
|
|
Time To Maturity (years) Weighted By Asset Value
|
3.1 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio gamma (delta variation for market + 1%) (% of AUM)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
Notional asset swapped (% portfolio)
|
|
0.0%
|
Portfolio optional theta (% of AUM)
|
|
|
0.0 bps
|
|
Implied volatility weighted by asset value (vol pts)
|
42.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)
|
|
|
0.0 bps
|
|
Credit spread weighted by asset value
|
|
327.0 bps
|
Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relative) (% of AUM)
|
0.0 bps
|
|
Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relativ
|
-25.6 bps