    BGHL   GG00B1FQG453

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

(BGHL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06:56 2022-09-06 am EDT
23.20 EUR   -1.69%
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter - Short version
PU
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : Exposure Report as of 31 August 2022
PU
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : BGHL - August 2022 Newsletter
PU
Boussard & Gavaudan : Exposure Report as of 31 August 2022

09/06/2022 | 11:00am EDT
31/08/2022

BG FUND - EXPOSURE REPORT

PORTFOLIO - HIGHLIGHTS

Assets Under Management (M€)

2,346

Greeks

Delta

-4.3%

Gamma (delta variation for 1% mkt move)

0.8%

Vega (by vol point)

24 bps

Theta (30 days)

-19 bps

Optional theta (30 days)

-33 bps

Interest Rate sensitivity (per 1bp of interest rate increasing)

0 bps

Credit sensitivity (for 1% of credit spreads widening, in relative)

-5 bps

Equity At Risk

Accounts

Equity Exposure

Debt Exposure

(% of AUM)

Long (M€)

Short (M€)

Long (M€)

Short (M€)

Volatility Strategies

15.3%

138

30

28

1399

0

Mandatory Arbitrage

1.0%

2

0

2

12

0

Convertible Arbitrage (includ. credit CBs)

10.4%

59

25

23

1387

0

Gamma Trading

0.6%

14

2

3

0

0

Warrant Arbitrage

3.2%

63

3

0

0

0

Equity Strategies

25.1%

57

752

792

11

0

Risk Arbitrage / Special Situations

16.5%

42

500

504

7

0

Long/Short trad. with short-term catalyst/Value

8.6%

15

253

288

4

0

Credit Strategies

13.0%

16

0

12

235

2

Credit Long / Short

7.4%

4

0

0

156

0

Capital Structure Arbitrage

0.0%

1

0

0

0

0

Credit Special Situation

5.5%

11

0

12

79

2

Trading

12.2%

53

868

914

0

0

Quantitative Equity Trading

8.7%

14

727

754

0

0

Systematic trend following

1.2%

12

19

25

0

0

Index Rebalancing Arbitrage

0.0%

0

0

0

0

0

Trading using A.I

0.0%

0

0

0

0

0

Other

2.3%

26

122

135

0

0

Cash Equivalents

1.7%

TOTAL

67.2%

263

1649

1746

1645

2

Definitions

Equity Exposure

Debt Exposure

Long

Sum of Delta + (netted by underlying & account) for each account

Sum of Long Bond Asset Value & Short CDS Notional

(netted by issuer & account) for each account

Short

Sum of Delta - (netted by underlying & account) for each account

Sum of Short Bond Asset Value & Long CDS Notional

(netted by issuer & account)for each account

Portfolio - Sector breakdown

Long

Short

Portfolio - Country breakdown

Long

Short

Communications

12.2%

9.8%

Europe

62.3%

54.2%

Consumer Discretionary

8.4%

12.7%

North America

34.2%

40.0%

Consumer Staples

5.1%

4.1%

Central & South America

0.5%

0.6%

Energy

4.6%

3.8%

Asia

0.6%

1.1%

Financials

13.5%

7.9%

Others

2.5%

4.0%

Forex

0.9%

2.4%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

Health Care

5.2%

6.7%

Index/Others

2.1%

1.1%

Real Estate

1.7%

0.6%

Industrials

18.5%

19.1%

Materials

5.0%

5.9%

Technology

20.1%

23.1%

Utilities

2.8%

2.8%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

CREDIT STRATEGIES

Credit L/S, Credit D.Lending & CSA only (*)

Long

Short

Average credit spread weighted by asset value

852 bps

-

Average duration weighted by asset value

2.4 years

-

(*) Data exclude restructuring deals

EQUITY STRATEGIES

Market capitalization breakdown

Long

Short

< € 0.5 bn

25.9%

1.1%

€ 0.5 - € 5 bn

33.7%

18.1%

€ 5 - € 20bn

32.8%

47.5%

> € 20bn

7.6%

33.3%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

VOLATILITY STRATEGIES

Mandatory Arbitrage

Convertible Arbitrage

Mandatory delta in percent weighted by asset value

88.3%

Premium to conversion weighted by asset value

21.9%

Mandatory skew weighted by asset value (vol pts)

0.0%

Premium to bond floor weighted by asset value

27.4%

% of portfolio credit risk

0.6%

Delta in percent weighted by asset value

124.3%

Mandatory credit spread weighted by credit risky asset value

0 bps

Portfolio Vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)

17.7 bps

Mandatory time to maturity weighted by asset value

0.0 years

Time To Maturity (years) Weighted By Asset Value

3.1 years

Portfolio gamma (delta variation for market + 1%) (% of AUM)

0.0%

Notional asset swapped (% portfolio)

0.0%

Portfolio optional theta (% of AUM)

0.0 bps

Implied volatility weighted by asset value (vol pts)

42.6%

Portfolio vega (by vol point) (% of AUM)

0.0 bps

Credit spread weighted by asset value

327.0 bps

Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relative) (% of AUM)

0.0 bps

Portfolio credit sensitivity (for 10% of credit spreads widening, in relativ

-25.6 bps

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 51,5 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net income 2021 35,1 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net cash 2021 377 M 374 M 374 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 294 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,86x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Russell Howat Chairman
Sylvie Sauton Non-Executive Director
Nathalie Esposito Non-Executive Director
Erich Bonnet Non-Executive Director
Frederic Hervouet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED1.29%291
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.92%9 755
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.1.77%6 052
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED6.40%4 082
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.36%4 072
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-9.96%3 734