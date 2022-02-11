Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/11 11:27:51 am
22.8 EUR   -0.87%
01:31aBGHL (GBP) : NAV(s)
GL
01:31aBGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
GL
02/09BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN : Exposure Report as of 31 January 2022
PU
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR): Newsletter January 2022

02/11/2022 | 12:01pm EST
Good afternoon,

Please find enclosed BGHL January 2022 Newsletter.


Best regards,
Enquiries:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP
Email: info@bgam-uk.com

This document is issued by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP. which is authorised and regulated in the conduct of investment business by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended investment company incorporated under the laws of Guernsey. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is registered with the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme under article 1.107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. All investment is subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance, and the price of shares in Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited can fall as well as rise. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP., One Vine Street, London W1J 0AH, United Kingdom.

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 48,2 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net income 2020 33,7 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net cash 2020 368 M 423 M 423 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 288 M 331 M 331 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Henton Chairman
Bruce James Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Russell Howat Non-Executive Director
Sylvie Sauton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED-1.29%331
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.29%10 583
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.11%6 332
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.78%4 678
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION0.48%3 303
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.3.56%2 737