    BGHL   GG00B1FQG453

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

(BGHL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25 2022-08-25 am EDT
23.60 EUR   +1.72%
01:31pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (EUR) : Nsm
GL
01:31pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (EUR) : Half Yearly Report
GL
01:30pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (EUR) : Half Yearly Report
AQ
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR): Nsm

08/25/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the "Company")

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

Half-Yearly Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements

The Company has submitted its Annual Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 (the “Half-Yearly Financial Report”) to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Annual Financial Report is also available for download from www.bgholdingltd.com.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan +44(0) 20 3751 5389

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Secretary +44(0) 1481 702400

27 August 2020

Website: www.bgholdingltd.com


