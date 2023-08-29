HALF-YEARLYREPORT AND UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited

For the six months ended 30 June 2023

Contents

Management and Service Providers

Glossary of Terms

Chairman's Statement

Investment Manager's Report and Financial Highlights

Directors' Report

Interim Management Report

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Management and Service Providers

Directors (Directors are non-executive and independent for the purpose of LR15.2.12-A)

Erich Bonnet

Frédéric ("Fred") Hervouet, Chairman

Sylvie Sauton, Senior Independent Director

Luke Allen, Chairman of the Audit Committee

Investment Manager

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

One Vine Street

London, W1J 0AH

United Kingdom

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited website

https://www.bgholdingltd.com/index.php

for the latest information

Legal Advisors

Legal Advisors

(English and United States law)

(Guernsey law)

Herbert Smith Freehills LLP

Carey Olsen

Exchange House, Primrose Hill

Carey House

London EC2A 2HS

Les Banques, St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 4BZ

Legal Advisors

(Dutch law)

Independent Auditor

Stibbe N.V.

Ernst & Young LLP

Strawinskylaan 2001

Royal Chambers

1077 ZZ Amsterdam

St Julian's Avenue

The Netherlands

St. Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 4AF

Administrator, Corporate Secretary and

registered address

Sub-Administrator

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

SS&C Financial Services LLC

Ground Floor

One South Road, Harrison

Dorey Court

NY 10528

Admiral Park

USA

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 2HT

Euroclear Nederland

Paying, Issuing, Transfer,

Registrar and CREST Service Provider

Proxy & Conversion Agent

JTC Registrars Limited

F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V

Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park,

St Peter Port

Listing Agent

Guernsey GY1 2HT

Van Lanschot Kempen N.V.

Beethovenstraat 300

1077 WZ Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Custodian

BNP Paribas Securities Services

PO Box 158

Liberte House

19-23 La Motte Street, St Helier

Jersey JE4 5RL

Glossary of Terms

Set out below are details of the management company, funds and some other commonly used terms as used within this report.

Management company

BGIM / Investment Manager

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Funds

BGHL / the Company

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited

Umbrella Fund

BG Umbrella Fund PLC

BGF

BG Fund (a sub-fund of the Umbrella Fund)

Master Fund

BG Master Fund ICAV

Commonly used terms

AFM

Authority for the Financial Markets

AIF

Alternative Investment Fund for the purposes of the AIFMD

AIFM

Alternative Investment Fund Manager for the purposes of the AIFMD

AIFMD

The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, Directive 2011/61/EU

AIFMD Regulations

The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 made by H.M.

Treasury in the United Kingdom

AUM

Assets Under Management

Board

The Board of Directors

Code

The UK Corporate Governance Code published by the UK's Financial

Reporting Council in July, 2018

Companies Law

The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended

Concert Party

The Investment Manager, together with persons considered to be acting in

concert with the Investment Manager

EONIA

Euro Overnight Index Average (Euro benchmark based on interbank lending)

€STR

The Euro Short Term Rate which is the risk-free rate of the Euro area

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards (as adopted by the European

Union)

NAV

Net asset value

VIX

Volatility index

Period

The six months ended 30 June 2023

Financial Statements

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2023

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to present to you the half-yearly Report and unaudited interim condensed Financial Statements of BGHL for the Period.

Performance during the Period

From 1 January to 30 June 2023, BGHL's NAV for the Euro and Sterling shares decreased respectively by 3.58% and 2.87%, and the associated market shares decreased by 1.80% for the Euro shares and decreased 5.25% for the Sterling shares. As at 7 August 2023 the share price discount to NAV for the Euro shares stood at circa 10.75%.

The Investment Manager is targeted to deliver a consistent annualised appreciation of NAV over the course of an economic cycle of €STR+400-600bps. The Board remains confident that the Investment Manager will continue to perform in line with its long term objectives. Year-to-date performance has been underwhelming and well below our target during a challenging market environment. Nevertheless the Board believes that BGHL is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the markets over the coming months. Also, the lack of correlation between equity markets and NAV appreciation remains a stand out feature; over the past 19 years returns have been generated with a Beta of less than 0.1 compared to the STOXX Euro 600 index.

Share price discount to NAV

The Euro share class traded at a discount within the range of 15.1% to 20.3% during the Period. Whilst the discount was on average above 15% during the Period it has since narrowed to circa 10% after the announcement in July 2023 and has remained at a level below 15% since the announcement. Share buy-back activity during the Period amounted to 11,261 shares, representing 0.09% of the issued share capital. Since the corporate action which took place at the end of 2019, 21.24% of the Company's shares have been bought back. Whilst the share buy-back mechanism remains the principal instrument being used to address the share price discount, a combination of (i) investment performance (attracting new buyers of the Shares) and; (ii) a deliberate policy of retaining liquidity to take advantage of market opportunities, saw the Investment Manager being more opportunistic with its use of the share buy-back mechanism.

The Board remains focused on a vote on the proposed managed wind-down of the Company ("Managed wind- down Vote") which is due to be held at the annual general meeting to be held on 28 September 2023.

Governance and risk management

With regard to the review of the business, performance, allocation and risk analysis, I refer you to the Investment Manager's Report and Financial Highlights. In addition, I refer you to the Directors' Report, which describes BGHL's corporate governance systems. As an investment company with no employees, the Board considers its core stakeholder constituency to be its Shareholders. Other stakeholders include BGHL's service providers and regulators.

For your continuing information, BGHL publishes on its website (www.bgholdingltd.com) daily and monthly NAVs and monthly newsletters based on data provided to it by the Sub-Administrator and the Investment Manager.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank you for your ongoing support.

Fred Hervouet

Chairman

29 August 2023

