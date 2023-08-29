HALF-YEARLYREPORT AND UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2023
Contents
For the six months ended 30 June 2023
HALF YEARLY REPORTS
Management and Service Providers
Glossary of Terms
Chairman's Statement
Investment Manager's Report and Financial Highlights
Directors' Report
Interim Management Report
INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Management and Service Providers
For the six months ended 30 June 2023
Directors (Directors are non-executive and independent for the purpose of LR15.2.12-A)
Erich Bonnet
Frédéric ("Fred") Hervouet, Chairman
Sylvie Sauton, Senior Independent Director
Luke Allen, Chairman of the Audit Committee
Investment Manager
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP
One Vine Street
London, W1J 0AH
United Kingdom
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited website
https://www.bgholdingltd.com/index.php
for the latest information
Legal Advisors
Legal Advisors
(English and United States law)
(Guernsey law)
Herbert Smith Freehills LLP
Carey Olsen
Exchange House, Primrose Hill
Carey House
London EC2A 2HS
Les Banques, St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 4BZ
Legal Advisors
(Dutch law)
Independent Auditor
Stibbe N.V.
Ernst & Young LLP
Strawinskylaan 2001
Royal Chambers
1077 ZZ Amsterdam
St Julian's Avenue
The Netherlands
St. Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 4AF
Administrator, Corporate Secretary and
registered address
Sub-Administrator
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
SS&C Financial Services LLC
Ground Floor
One South Road, Harrison
Dorey Court
NY 10528
Admiral Park
USA
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 2HT
Euroclear Nederland
Paying, Issuing, Transfer,
Registrar and CREST Service Provider
Proxy & Conversion Agent
JTC Registrars Limited
F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V
Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park,
St Peter Port
Listing Agent
Guernsey GY1 2HT
Van Lanschot Kempen N.V.
Beethovenstraat 300
1077 WZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Custodian
BNP Paribas Securities Services
PO Box 158
Liberte House
19-23 La Motte Street, St Helier
Jersey JE4 5RL
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
Glossary of Terms
For the six months ended 30 June 2023
Set out below are details of the management company, funds and some other commonly used terms as used within this report.
Management company
BGIM / Investment Manager
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP
Funds
BGHL / the Company
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
Umbrella Fund
BG Umbrella Fund PLC
BGF
BG Fund (a sub-fund of the Umbrella Fund)
Master Fund
BG Master Fund ICAV
Commonly used terms
AFM
Authority for the Financial Markets
AIF
Alternative Investment Fund for the purposes of the AIFMD
AIFM
Alternative Investment Fund Manager for the purposes of the AIFMD
AIFMD
The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, Directive 2011/61/EU
AIFMD Regulations
The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 made by H.M.
Treasury in the United Kingdom
AUM
Assets Under Management
Board
The Board of Directors
Code
The UK Corporate Governance Code published by the UK's Financial
Reporting Council in July, 2018
Companies Law
The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended
Concert Party
The Investment Manager, together with persons considered to be acting in
concert with the Investment Manager
EONIA
Euro Overnight Index Average (Euro benchmark based on interbank lending)
€STR
The Euro Short Term Rate which is the risk-free rate of the Euro area
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standards (as adopted by the European
Union)
NAV
Net asset value
VIX
Volatility index
Period
The six months ended 30 June 2023
Financial Statements
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2023
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
Chairman's Statement
For the six months ended 30 June 2023
Dear Shareholders,
I am pleased to present to you the half-yearly Report and unaudited interim condensed Financial Statements of BGHL for the Period.
Performance during the Period
From 1 January to 30 June 2023, BGHL's NAV for the Euro and Sterling shares decreased respectively by 3.58% and 2.87%, and the associated market shares decreased by 1.80% for the Euro shares and decreased 5.25% for the Sterling shares. As at 7 August 2023 the share price discount to NAV for the Euro shares stood at circa 10.75%.
The Investment Manager is targeted to deliver a consistent annualised appreciation of NAV over the course of an economic cycle of €STR+400-600bps. The Board remains confident that the Investment Manager will continue to perform in line with its long term objectives. Year-to-date performance has been underwhelming and well below our target during a challenging market environment. Nevertheless the Board believes that BGHL is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the markets over the coming months. Also, the lack of correlation between equity markets and NAV appreciation remains a stand out feature; over the past 19 years returns have been generated with a Beta of less than 0.1 compared to the STOXX Euro 600 index.
Share price discount to NAV
The Euro share class traded at a discount within the range of 15.1% to 20.3% during the Period. Whilst the discount was on average above 15% during the Period it has since narrowed to circa 10% after the announcement in July 2023 and has remained at a level below 15% since the announcement. Share buy-back activity during the Period amounted to 11,261 shares, representing 0.09% of the issued share capital. Since the corporate action which took place at the end of 2019, 21.24% of the Company's shares have been bought back. Whilst the share buy-back mechanism remains the principal instrument being used to address the share price discount, a combination of (i) investment performance (attracting new buyers of the Shares) and; (ii) a deliberate policy of retaining liquidity to take advantage of market opportunities, saw the Investment Manager being more opportunistic with its use of the share buy-back mechanism.
The Board remains focused on a vote on the proposed managed wind-down of the Company ("Managed wind- down Vote") which is due to be held at the annual general meeting to be held on 28 September 2023.
Governance and risk management
With regard to the review of the business, performance, allocation and risk analysis, I refer you to the Investment Manager's Report and Financial Highlights. In addition, I refer you to the Directors' Report, which describes BGHL's corporate governance systems. As an investment company with no employees, the Board considers its core stakeholder constituency to be its Shareholders. Other stakeholders include BGHL's service providers and regulators.
For your continuing information, BGHL publishes on its website (www.bgholdingltd.com) daily and monthly NAVs and monthly newsletters based on data provided to it by the Sub-Administrator and the Investment Manager.
On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank you for your ongoing support.
Fred Hervouet
Chairman
29 August 2023
