Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited

Chairman's Statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2023

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to present to you the half-yearly Report and unaudited interim condensed Financial Statements of BGHL for the Period.

Performance during the Period

From 1 January to 30 June 2023, BGHL's NAV for the Euro and Sterling shares decreased respectively by 3.58% and 2.87%, and the associated market shares decreased by 1.80% for the Euro shares and decreased 5.25% for the Sterling shares. As at 7 August 2023 the share price discount to NAV for the Euro shares stood at circa 10.75%.

The Investment Manager is targeted to deliver a consistent annualised appreciation of NAV over the course of an economic cycle of €STR+400-600bps. The Board remains confident that the Investment Manager will continue to perform in line with its long term objectives. Year-to-date performance has been underwhelming and well below our target during a challenging market environment. Nevertheless the Board believes that BGHL is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the markets over the coming months. Also, the lack of correlation between equity markets and NAV appreciation remains a stand out feature; over the past 19 years returns have been generated with a Beta of less than 0.1 compared to the STOXX Euro 600 index.

Share price discount to NAV

The Euro share class traded at a discount within the range of 15.1% to 20.3% during the Period. Whilst the discount was on average above 15% during the Period it has since narrowed to circa 10% after the announcement in July 2023 and has remained at a level below 15% since the announcement. Share buy-back activity during the Period amounted to 11,261 shares, representing 0.09% of the issued share capital. Since the corporate action which took place at the end of 2019, 21.24% of the Company's shares have been bought back. Whilst the share buy-back mechanism remains the principal instrument being used to address the share price discount, a combination of (i) investment performance (attracting new buyers of the Shares) and; (ii) a deliberate policy of retaining liquidity to take advantage of market opportunities, saw the Investment Manager being more opportunistic with its use of the share buy-back mechanism.

The Board remains focused on a vote on the proposed managed wind-down of the Company ("Managed wind- down Vote") which is due to be held at the annual general meeting to be held on 28 September 2023.

Governance and risk management

With regard to the review of the business, performance, allocation and risk analysis, I refer you to the Investment Manager's Report and Financial Highlights. In addition, I refer you to the Directors' Report, which describes BGHL's corporate governance systems. As an investment company with no employees, the Board considers its core stakeholder constituency to be its Shareholders. Other stakeholders include BGHL's service providers and regulators.

For your continuing information, BGHL publishes on its website (www.bgholdingltd.com) daily and monthly NAVs and monthly newsletters based on data provided to it by the Sub-Administrator and the Investment Manager.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank you for your ongoing support.

Fred Hervouet

Chairman

29 August 2023