Boussard & Gavaudan : Proxy form for use by Euro shareholders

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Registration Number: 45582

(the "Company")

FORM OF PROXY

FORM OF PROXY for the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on 29 July 2022 at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HT, Channel Islands.

I/We........................................................................................................................................................................

of............................................................................................................................................................................

being a Member/Members of the Company and holders(s) of …………………………. Euro shares held in

Euroclear Nederland hereby appoint an authorised representative of JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited or, failing him, the Chairman of the EGM or ………………………………….., as my/our proxy to vote for me/us on my/

our behalf at the EGM of the Company to be held on 29 July 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof. Please indicate with an X in the spaces below how you wish your votes to be cast.

Ordinary Resolutions For Against Withheld THAT Mrs Nathalie Esposito be appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect. THAT Mr Erich Bonnet be appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect.

Unless otherwise instructed, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting as he thinks fit.

...................................................................................... Signed this.......................................................... day of.................................................. 2022 (See note 3 below)

Notes