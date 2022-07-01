Boussard & Gavaudan : Proxy form for use by Euro shares held in certificated form
07/01/2022 | 11:23am EDT
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Registration Number: 45582
(the "Company")
FORM OF PROXY
FORM OF PROXY for the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on 29 July 2022 at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, Channel Islands.
being a Member/Members of the Company and holders(s) of …………………………. Euro shares held in
certificated form hereby appoint an authorised representative of JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited or, failing him, the Chairman of the EGM or ………………………………….., as my/our proxy to vote for me/us on my/
our behalf at the EGM of the Company to be held on 29 July 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof. Please indicate with an X in the spaces below how you wish your votes to be cast.
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Withheld
THAT Mrs Nathalie Esposito be appointed as a director of the Company
with immediate effect.
THAT Mr Erich Bonnet be appointed as a director of the Company
with immediate effect.
Unless otherwise instructed, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting as he thinks fit.
Signed this..........................................................
day of..................................................
2022 (See note 3 below)
Notes
If any other proxy is preferred, strike out the words "authorised representative of JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited or, failing him, the Chairman of the EGM" and add the name and address of the proxy you wish to appoint and initial the alteration. The proxy need not be a shareholder.
If the appointer is a corporation this form must be completed under its common seal or under the hand of some officer or attorney duly authorised in writing.
The signature of any one of joint holders will be sufficient, but the names of all the joint holders should be stated.
To be valid, this form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power must reach the third party Registrar - JTC Registrars Limited, Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HT and not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day) before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof as the case may be.
The completion of this form will not preclude a shareholder from attending the EGM and voting in person.
Any alteration of this form must be initialled.
To appoint more than one proxy you may photocopy this form. Please indicate the proxy holder's name and the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy (which, in aggregate, should not exceed the number of shares held by you). Please also indicate if the proxy instruction is of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
In the event that a form of proxy is returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on the resolutions, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether and, if so, how he votes.
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for or against a resolution.
All persons recorded as holding shares in the Company as at close of business on 27 July 2022 or, if the EGM is adjourned, as at close of business on the second business day before the time of any adjourned EGM, shall be entitled to attend and vote (either in person or by proxy) at the EGM and shall be entitled on a poll to one vote per share held.
To allow effective constitution of the Extraordinary General Meeting, if it is apparent to the Chairman that no Shareholders will be present in person or by proxy, other than by proxy in favour of the authorised representative of JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited, then the Chairman may appoint himself as substitute to act instead of the authorised representative of JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited for any Shareholder, provided that the Chairman shall vote on the same basis as the authorised representative of JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited.
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:22:03 UTC.