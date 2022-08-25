Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (GBP): Nsm

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the "Company")
a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582
Half-Yearly Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements
The Company has submitted its Annual Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 (the “Half-Yearly Financial Report”) to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Annual Financial Report is also available for download from www.bgholdingltd.com.
For further information please contact:
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44(0) 20 3751 5389
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Secretary +44(0) 1481 702400
27 August 2020
Website: www.bgholdingltd.com