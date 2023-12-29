Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date29 dec 2023 - 07:40
Statutory nameBoussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
TitleBGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Previous result
Next result

Date last update: 29 December 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 09:03:42 UTC.