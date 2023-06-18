Advanced search
    BPLANT   MYL5254OO007

BOUSTEAD PLANTATIONS

(BPLANT)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-15
0.8900 MYR   +3.49%
06/18Boustead Plantations Rises Again After Takeover Report
DJ
06/07Boustead Plantations Berhad Reports Production Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended May 2023
CI
05/24Boustead Plantations Cuts dividend as Profit Plunges in Q1
MT
Boustead Plantations Rises Again After Takeover Report

06/18/2023 | 11:17pm EDT
By Ying Xian Wong


Boustead Plantations shares rose early Monday after local media reported that at least four bidders are lining up to acquire a majority stake in the Malaysian agricultural company.

Shares rose as much as 10% and were recently trading at 0.96 ringgit ($0.21), up 7.9%. Year-to-date gains stand at 49%, including a 43% gain this month alone.

The Edge Weekly reported in a publication dated Monday that Boustead Holdings is looking to dispose of its 57% stake in Boustead Plantations, with YTL Corp. Bhd., IOI Corp. Bhd., Wilmar International and Kuala Lumpur Kepong among bidders for the stake.

A spokeswoman for both Boustead Holdings and Boustead Plantations told The Wall Street Journal that she didn't have any details about plans for a stake disposal.

KLK was 5.1% higher in early trading, while the other three reported bidders were 0.5% to 1.5% lower.

Maybank Investment Bank analyst Ong Chee Ting on Monday kept a hold rating on Boustead Plantations, saying that any buyers will likely push for a discount on shares. "Potential buyer(s) is likely to require a hefty discount to factor in huge capex requirements to turn around Boustead Plantations' aging trees, as 46% of its oil palm trees are past prime (i.e. >20 yrs old)," he wrote in a research note.

The analyst advised shareholders "to hold out for a potential general offer," saying the upside is likely capped at the company's net tangible asset value of MYR1.30/share. He cautioned, however, that "failure to seal a deal may cause [the company's] share price to give back recent gains."

Maybank raised its target price on Boustead Plantations to MYR0.92 from MYR0.72.


Write to Ying Xian Wong at yingxian.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-23 2316ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUSTEAD PLANTATIONS 3.49% 0.89 End-of-day quote.37.98%
BRENT OIL -0.79% 75.43 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
IOI CORPORATION 0.00% 3.76 End-of-day quote.-7.16%
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG -5.15% 20.62 End-of-day quote.-7.78%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -1.47% 4.01 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
WTI -0.68% 70.916 Delayed Quote.-12.35%
YTL CORPORATION 5.41% 0.975 End-of-day quote.68.10%
Financials
Sales 2023 881 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2023 76,3 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net Debt 2023 536 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,2x
Yield 2023 4,27%
Capitalization 1 994 M 432 M 432 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,9%
Boustead Plantations Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BOUSTEAD PLANTATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,89 MYR
Average target price 0,74 MYR
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fahmy bin Ismail CEO & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamad Mahazir bin Mustaffa Chief Financial Officer
Abdullah Zahri Abdul Azizis Head-Technology
Anuar Semail Chief Operating Officer
Wira Aziah binti Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUSTEAD PLANTATIONS37.98%432
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-3.61%2 863
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.0.08%2 292
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-21.09%1 932
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-6.78%1 425
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.-10.88%834
