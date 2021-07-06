Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

The COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for companies in Singapore to, among other things, conduct meetings, whether wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means;
The COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture
Holders) Order 2020 ("Order") which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, among other things, general meetings of companies;
The joint statement released by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and SGX RegCo on 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020 and 1 October 2020) which provides additional guidance on the conduct of general meetings during the period from 27 March 2020 to 30 September 2020; and
The extension of the Order announced by the Ministry of Law ("MinLaw") on 6 April
2021 which allows entities to conduct general meetings via electronic means, beyond 30 June 2021 and will continue in force until revoked or amended by MinLaw (the
"Extended Order").
Date, Time and Conduct of AGM
Boustead Projects is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Extended Order, the AGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 at 10.30am (Singapore time). Boustead Projects' Chairman, Mr John Lim Kok Min, will conduct the proceedings of the AGM.
No Personal Attendance at AGM
Due to the current COVID-19 situation in Singapore, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person.
Page 1
Company Announcement
Alternative Arrangements for Participation in AGMShareholders may participate in the AGM by:
Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or computers;
Submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and/or
Appointing the Chairman of the AGM ("Chairman") as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM.
Details of the steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM are set out in the Appendix to this announcement.
Investors Who Hold Shares through Relevant Intermediaries (as Defined in Section 181 of Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore) ("Investors")
Investors holding shares through the Central Provident Fund ("CPF") or Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") ("CPF/SRS investors") who wish to participate in the AGM by:
Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or computers; and/or
Submitting questions in advance of the AGM,
should follow the steps for pre-registration and pre-submission of questions set out in the Appendix.
CPF/SRS investors who wish to request their CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to appoint the Chairman as their proxy to attend, speak and vote at the AGM in respect of the shares held by such CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators on their behalf should approach their CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their voting instructions by 5.00pm on 16 July 2021.
Investors holding shares through relevant intermediaries (other than CPF/SRS investors) who wish to participate in the AGM by:
Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or
Submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and/or
Requesting their relevant intermediaries to appoint the Chairman as their proxy to attend, speak and vote at the AGM in respect of the shares held by such relevant intermediaries on their behalf,
should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such shares as soon as possible in order to make the necessary arrangements for them to participate in the AGM.
Page 2
Company Announcement
Key Dates/Deadlines
In summary, the key dates/deadlines which shareholders should take note of are set out in the table below:
Deadline for CPF/SRS investors who wish to appoint the
(Friday)
Chairman as proxy to approach their CPF Agent Banks or
SRS Operators to submit their voting instructions.
10.30am on 25 July 2021
Deadline for shareholders to:
(Sunday)
•
Pre-register for "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-
only feed of the AGM proceedings; and
•
Submit questions in advance.
10.30am on 26 July 2021
Deadline for shareholders to submit proxy forms appointing
(Monday)
the Chairman as proxy in respect of the resolutions to be
tabled for approval at the AGM.
10.30am on 27 July 2021
Authenticated shareholders who pre-registered for the "live"
(Tuesday)
audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM
proceedings will receive an email which will contain
instructions on how to access the "live" audio-visual webcast
and audio-only feed of the proceedings of the AGM
("Confirmation Email").
Shareholders who do not receive the Confirmation Email by
12 noon on 27 July 2021, but have registered by the 25 July
2021 deadline, may contact the Company at
agm.teame@boardroomlimited.com.
Date and time of AGM
•
Click on the link in the Confirmation Email and follow
10.30am on 28 July 2021
the instructions to access the "live" audio-visual
webcast of the AGM proceedings; or
(Wednesday)
•
Click on the link in the Confirmation Email and follow
the instructions to access the "live" audio-only feed of
the AGM proceedings.
Annual Report
The Company's Annual Report for FY2021 which was issued and released on 6 July 2021 can be accessed at SGXNet and at the Company's website at https://www.bousteadprojects.com.
Page 3
Company Announcement
Record Date and Dividend Payment Date
The Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 5.00pm on 6 August 2021 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the final and special dividends to be paid on 18 August 2021, subject to and contingent upon shareholders' approval for the proposed dividends being obtained at the AGM of the Company. Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte
Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 up to 5.00pm on 6 August 2021 will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined.
Important Reminder
Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore, the arrangements for the AGM may be changed at short notice. Shareholders are advised to check Boustead
Projects' corporate website and SGXNet regularly for any updates concerning the AGM.
Boustead Projects would like to thank all shareholders for their patience and co-operation in enabling it to hold the AGM with the optimum safe management measures amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic.
-- END OF COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT --
By Order of the Board
Tay Chee Wah
Company Secretary
Page 4
Company Announcement
APPENDIX
Steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM
Shareholders will be able to observe or listen to the AGM proceedings via the "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM proceedings, submit questions in advance of the AGM and vote by appointing the Chairman as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM.
To do so, they will need to complete the following steps:
No.
Steps
Details
1.
Pre-registration
• Shareholders, including CPF/SRS investors (as defined below),
can pre-register at the pre-registration website at
Boustead Projects Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:33:08 UTC.