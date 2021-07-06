Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

The extension of the Order announced by the Ministry of Law ("MinLaw") on 6 April

The joint statement released by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and SGX RegCo on 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020 and 1 October 2020) which provides additional guidance on the conduct of general meetings during the period from 27 March 2020 to 30 September 2020; and

The Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 6 July 2021 ("Notice of AGM"), which is available on the Company's website at

Alternative Arrangements for Participation in AGM Shareholders may participate in the AGM by: Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or computers; Submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and/or Appointing the Chairman of the AGM ("Chairman") as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM.

Details of the steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM are set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

Investors Who Hold Shares through Relevant Intermediaries (as Defined in Section 181 of Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore) ("Investors") Investors holding shares through the Central Provident Fund ("CPF") or Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") ("CPF/SRS investors") who wish to participate in the AGM by: Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or computers; and/or Submitting questions in advance of the AGM,

should follow the steps for pre-registration and pre-submission of questions set out in the Appendix.

CPF/SRS investors who wish to request their CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to appoint the Chairman as their proxy to attend, speak and vote at the AGM in respect of the shares held by such CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators on their behalf should approach their CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their voting instructions by 5.00pm on 16 July 2021.

Investors holding shares through relevant intermediaries (other than CPF/SRS investors) who wish to participate in the AGM by: Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or Submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and/or Requesting their relevant intermediaries to appoint the Chairman as their proxy to attend, speak and vote at the AGM in respect of the shares held by such relevant intermediaries on their behalf,

should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such shares as soon as possible in order to make the necessary arrangements for them to participate in the AGM.

