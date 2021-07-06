Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Boustead Projects Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVM   SG1AI3000006

BOUSTEAD PROJECTS LIMITED

(AVM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

07/06/2021 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Announcement

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

SINGAPORE, 6 JULY 2021

  1. Background
    Boustead Projects Limited ("Boustead Projects" or the "Company") refers to the following:
    1. The Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 6 July 2021 ("Notice of AGM"), which is available on the Company's website at https://www.bousteadprojects.comand on SGXNet at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements;
    2. The COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for companies in Singapore to, among other things, conduct meetings, whether wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means;
    3. The COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture
      Holders) Order 2020 ("Order") which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, among other things, general meetings of companies;
    4. The joint statement released by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and SGX RegCo on 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020 and 1 October 2020) which provides additional guidance on the conduct of general meetings during the period from 27 March 2020 to 30 September 2020; and
    5. The extension of the Order announced by the Ministry of Law ("MinLaw") on 6 April
      2021 which allows entities to conduct general meetings via electronic means, beyond 30 June 2021 and will continue in force until revoked or amended by MinLaw (the
      "Extended Order").
  3. Date, Time and Conduct of AGM
    Boustead Projects is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Extended Order, the AGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 at 10.30am (Singapore time). Boustead Projects' Chairman, Mr John Lim Kok Min, will conduct the proceedings of the AGM.
  4. Notice of AGM, Addendum and Proxy Form
    Printed copies of the Notice of AGM dated 6 July 2021, the Addendum to Shareholders (being an addendum to the Notice of AGM), and the proxy form will be sent to shareholders and also published on Boustead Projects' website at https://www.bousteadprojects.comand on SGXNet at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.
  5. No Personal Attendance at AGM
    Due to the current COVID-19 situation in Singapore, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person.

Page 1

Company Announcement

  1. Alternative Arrangements for Participation in AGMShareholders may participate in the AGM by:
    1. Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or computers;
    2. Submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and/or
    3. Appointing the Chairman of the AGM ("Chairman") as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM.

Details of the steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM are set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

  1. Investors Who Hold Shares through Relevant Intermediaries (as Defined in Section 181 of Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore) ("Investors")
    1. Investors holding shares through the Central Provident Fund ("CPF") or Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") ("CPF/SRS investors") who wish to participate in the AGM by:
      1. Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or computers; and/or
      2. Submitting questions in advance of the AGM,

should follow the steps for pre-registration and pre-submission of questions set out in the Appendix.

CPF/SRS investors who wish to request their CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to appoint the Chairman as their proxy to attend, speak and vote at the AGM in respect of the shares held by such CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators on their behalf should approach their CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their voting instructions by 5.00pm on 16 July 2021.

  1. Investors holding shares through relevant intermediaries (other than CPF/SRS investors) who wish to participate in the AGM by:
    1. Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or
    2. Submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and/or
    3. Requesting their relevant intermediaries to appoint the Chairman as their proxy to attend, speak and vote at the AGM in respect of the shares held by such relevant intermediaries on their behalf,

should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such shares as soon as possible in order to make the necessary arrangements for them to participate in the AGM.

Page 2

Company Announcement

  1. Key Dates/Deadlines
    In summary, the key dates/deadlines which shareholders should take note of are set out in the table below:

Key Dates/Deadlines

Actions

6 July 2021 (Tuesday)

Shareholders

may

begin

to

pre-register

at

http://smartagm.sg/bousteadprojectsAGMfor "live" audio-

visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM

proceedings.

5.00pm on 16 July 2021

Deadline for CPF/SRS investors who wish to appoint the

(Friday)

Chairman as proxy to approach their CPF Agent Banks or

SRS Operators to submit their voting instructions.

10.30am on 25 July 2021

Deadline for shareholders to:

(Sunday)

Pre-register for "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-

only feed of the AGM proceedings; and

Submit questions in advance.

10.30am on 26 July 2021

Deadline for shareholders to submit proxy forms appointing

(Monday)

the Chairman as proxy in respect of the resolutions to be

tabled for approval at the AGM.

10.30am on 27 July 2021

Authenticated shareholders who pre-registered for the "live"

(Tuesday)

audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM

proceedings will receive an email which will contain

instructions on how to access the "live" audio-visual webcast

and audio-only feed of the proceedings of the AGM

("Confirmation Email").

Shareholders who do not receive the Confirmation Email by

12 noon on 27 July 2021, but have registered by the 25 July

2021 deadline, may contact the Company at

agm.teame@boardroomlimited.com.

Date and time of AGM

Click on the link in the Confirmation Email and follow

10.30am on 28 July 2021

the instructions to access the "live" audio-visual

webcast of the AGM proceedings; or

(Wednesday)

Click on the link in the Confirmation Email and follow

the instructions to access the "live" audio-only feed of

the AGM proceedings.

  1. Annual Report
    The Company's Annual Report for FY2021 which was issued and released on 6 July 2021 can be accessed at SGXNet and at the Company's website at https://www.bousteadprojects.com.

Page 3

Company Announcement

  1. Record Date and Dividend Payment Date
    The Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 5.00pm on 6 August 2021 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the final and special dividends to be paid on 18 August 2021, subject to and contingent upon shareholders' approval for the proposed dividends being obtained at the AGM of the Company. Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte
    Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 up to 5.00pm on 6 August 2021 will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined.
  2. Important Reminder
    Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore, the arrangements for the AGM may be changed at short notice. Shareholders are advised to check Boustead
    Projects' corporate website and SGXNet regularly for any updates concerning the AGM.

Boustead Projects would like to thank all shareholders for their patience and co-operation in enabling it to hold the AGM with the optimum safe management measures amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic.

-- END OF COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT --

By Order of the Board

Tay Chee Wah

Company Secretary

Page 4

Company Announcement

APPENDIX

Steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM

Shareholders will be able to observe or listen to the AGM proceedings via the "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM proceedings, submit questions in advance of the AGM and vote by appointing the Chairman as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM.

To do so, they will need to complete the following steps:

No.

Steps

Details

1.

Pre-registration

Shareholders, including CPF/SRS investors (as defined below),

can pre-register at the pre-registration website at

http://smartagm.sg/bousteadprojectsAGMfrom 6 July 2021 up to

10.30am on 25 July 2021 for Boustead Projects to authenticate

his/her/its status as shareholders.

Only shareholders whose names appear on Boustead Projects'

Register of Members/CDP Depository Register/CPF Board's, CPF

Agent Bank's & SRS Operator's shareholder lists as at 10.30am on 25

July 2021 can be pre-registered via the pre-registration website for the

"live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM

proceedings.

Shareholders who hold shares through a Depository Agent (as defined

in Section 81SF of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of

Singapore) will have to make a request to the Depository Agent for the

pre-registration for the "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed

of the AGM proceedings. The Depository Agent must pre-register and

inform the Company's Share Registrar and obtain their approval for the

pre-registration.

Upon successful authentication of the registrant's status as a

shareholder, authenticated shareholders will receive a confirmation

email of successful registration, which will contain instructions on how

to access the "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the

proceedings of the AGM ("Confirmation Email") by 10.30am on 27 July

2021.

Shareholders who do not receive the Confirmation Email by 12 noon

on 27 July 2021, but have registered by the 25 July 2021 deadline, may

contact the Company at agm.teame@boardroomlimited.com.

Investors holding shares through relevant intermediaries (as defined in

Section 181 of the Companies Act) ("Investors") (other than Investors

holding shares through the Central Provident Fund ("CPF") or

Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") ("CPF/SRS investors"))

will not be able to pre-register via the pre-registration website for the

"live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM, and should

contact their relevant intermediaries through which they hold such

shares as soon as possible in order to make the necessary

arrangements for them to participate in the AGM.

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boustead Projects Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOUSTEAD PROJECTS LIMITED
06:34aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : :Voluntary
PU
05/25BOUSTEAD PROJECTS'  : Profit Skyrockets 964% in Fiscal H2 on Launch of New Fund
MT
04/15Singapore Shares Close Higher; Singapore Medical Plummets 6% on Ending Share ..
MT
04/14BOUSTEAD PROJECTS  : Veolia Environnement Unit Settle Claim Over Waste Treatment..
MT
03/03BOUSTEAD PROJECTS  : Launches First Business Trust
MT
01/31Boustead Projects Unit to Acquire 49% stake in Vietnamese developer
MT
01/18Singapore Index Closes Lower; Ascott Residence Falls 4%
MT
01/18BOUSTEAD PROJECTS  : Lands $98 Million Green Loan for Singapore Business Park
MT
01/04Singapore Stocks See Strong Gains on Monday; AEI Shares Reach Five-Year High
MT
01/04METRO  : Shares of Boustead Projects, Metro Holdings Soar on Boustead Industrial..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 248 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2021 139 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,91x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 408 M 303 M 303 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart BOUSTEAD PROJECTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boustead Projects Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUSTEAD PROJECTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,31 SGD
Average target price 1,40 SGD
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kok Hong Chu Managing Director & Executive Director
Keen Meng Lee Chief Financial Officer
Kok Min Lim Non-Executive Chairman
Wai Meng Lum Chief Operating Officer
Lit Cheong Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUSTEAD PROJECTS LIMITED62.73%287
VINCI12.91%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.44%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.10%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.92%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.33%18 939