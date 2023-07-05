BUILDING

FORWARD

With a prudent execution strategy, adaptable and forward-thinking mindset and most importantly, tenacious spirit, Boustead Projects overcame the most difficult time in our history since our establishment in 1996.

The COVID-19 pandemic marked a tumultuous time filled with unprecedented disruptions to every facet of our everyday lives. During this time, we were put through an exceptionally trying period and endured prolonged project site closures, escalating costs and labour shortages. Our improved profitability in FY2023 can be attributed to the substantial completion of projects secured prior to the pandemic when margins were impacted by the escalated costs.

We have built an extensive track record that continues to set the benchmark for the sector. FY2023 saw the completion of JTC Kranji Green, Singapore's national landmark project for recycling waste streams and represents our contribution in advancing Singapore's Zero Waste Master Plan. We also delivered the Takeda Singapore Biologics Manufacturing Support Facility - our first ever Green Mark Platinum Positive Energy Building and also Singapore's first in the biomedical and pharmaceutical sector, capable of operating without drawing electricity from the national grid. This is a blueprint for future-ready buildings that represent a step better than net zero. In FY2023, EcoVadis recognised us in the 88th percentile for sustainability among more than 100,000 corporations rated globally.

The experience gained from COVID-19 has strengthened the foundation of our business, allowing us to build forward in a future-ready manner.