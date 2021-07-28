REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

The Board of Directors of Boustead Projects Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on a poll vote, all of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") dated 6 July 2021 were duly approved and passed at the AGM held by way of electronic means today.
The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") is as set out below:
Results of the poll and breakdown of all valid votes cast on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM
Total
For
Against
number of
shares
Resolution number and details
represented
Number of
Number of
by votes for
(%)*
(%)*
and against
shares
shares
the relevant
resolution
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolution 1
Adoption of the Directors'
243,314,977
243,314,977
100.00
0
0.00
Statement and Audited Financial
Statements for the year ended
31 March 2021 and the
Independent Auditors' Report
Ordinary Resolution 2
Final tax-exempt(one-tier)
243,314,977
243,314,977
100.00
0
0.00
dividend of 0.9 cents per
ordinary share for the year
ended 31 March 2021
Ordinary Resolution 3
Special tax-exempt(one-tier)
243,314,977
243,314,977
100.00
0
0.00
dividend of 14.5 cents per
ordinary share for the year
ended 31 March 2021
Ordinary Resolution 4
Re-election of Mr John Lim Kok
243,145,681
232,134,962
95.47
11,010,719
4.53
Min as a director of the
Company
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolution 5
Re-election of Mr Chong Lit
243,314,977
243,159,709
99.94
155,268
0.06
Cheong as a director of the
Company
Ordinary Resolution 6
Directors' fees of up to
243,145,681
243,145,681
100.00
0
0.00
S$280,000 for the year ending
31 March 2022, payable
quarterly in arrears
Ordinary Resolution 7
Re-appointment of Messrs
243,314,977
243,314,977
100.00
0
0.00
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as
auditors of the Company
Special Business
Ordinary Resolution 8
Authority to allot and issue
243,314,977
243,126,295
99.92
188,682
0.08
shares pursuant to Section 161
of the Singapore Companies Act
Ordinary Resolution 9
Approval of the proposed
243,314,977
243,314,977
100.00
0
0.00
renewal of the Share Buy-Back
Mandate
Ordinary Resolution 10
Authority to grant awards and
issue shares pursuant to the
243,314,977
243,159,709
99.94
155,268
0.06
Boustead Projects Restricted
Share Plan 2016
Ordinary Resolution 11
Authority to allot and issue
243,314,977
243,314,977
100.00
0
0.00
shares pursuant to the Boustead
Projects Scrip Dividend Scheme
* As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the relevant resolution.
Mr John Lim Kok Min, a non-executive Director who was re-elected at the AGM, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, member of the Audit & Risk Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee. The Board of Directors considers Mr Lim to be an independent Director for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST.
Mr Chong Lit Cheong, a non-executive Director who was re-elected at the AGM, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, member of the Audit & Risk Committee and member of the Nominating Committee. The Board of Directors considers Mr Chong to be an independent Director for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST.
Abstention from voting
Mr John Lim Kok Min, who holds 169,296 shares, abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolution 4 and 6 in respect of his own re-election as Director of the Company and the payment of directors' fees for the year ending 31 March 2022 respectively.
Appointed scrutineer
DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd was appointed as the Company's scrutineer at the AGM.
The AGM was chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Mr John Lim Kok Min, and all directors and members of key senior management of the Company were present.
About Boustead Projects Limited
Established in 1996 and listed on the SGX Mainboard, Boustead Projects Limited (SGX:AVM) is a leading provider of innovative real estate solutions with a regional presence across Singapore, China, Malaysia and Vietnam. Our core businesses are uniquely integrated to support the business park and industrial real estate ecosystem, comprising:
Turnkey engineering, full-fledged integrated digital delivery ("IDD"), and project and construction management encompassing design-and-build;
Real estate development, asset and leasing management; and
Real estate fund management including being the sponsor and manager of Boustead Industrial Fund, a scalable private real estate trust platform for business park, logistics and industrial properties, and joint owner of Echo Base- BP Capital Pte Ltd, an Asia-centric fund management and services platform focused on smart buildings and integrated developments.
To date, we have constructed and/or developed more than 3,000,000 square metres of real estate for clients including Fortune 500, S&P 500 and Euronext 100 corporations, across diverse sectors like aerospace, business park, food, healthcare and pharmaceutical, high-tech manufacturing, logistics, research & development, technology and waste management, among others. Under the Boustead Development Partnership with a reputable Middle East sovereign wealth fund, we have developed or redeveloped more than half a million square metres of real estate in Singapore including landmark developments like ALICE@Mediapolis and GSK Asia House.
Our in-house capabilities are backed by core engineering expertise, the progressive adoption of transformative methodologies including full-fledged IDD and Industry 4.0 technologies and augmented by strategic partnerships which enable the co-creation of smart, eco-sustainable and future-ready developments. Our wholly-owned engineering & construction subsidiary in Singapore, Boustead Projects E&C Pte Ltd ("BP E&C") is the eco-sustainability leader in pioneering Green Mark Platinum-rated new private sector industrial developments under the Building & Construction Authority ("BCA") Green Mark Programme and a national champion of best practices for quality, environmental and workplace safety and health ("WSH") management. BP E&C's related achievements include being the quality leader on the BCA CONQUAS all-time top 100 industrial projects list, one of only eight bizSAFE Mentors and also bizSAFE Star, receiving numerous awards for exemplary WSH performance.
We were also awarded the Singapore Corporate Governance Award in the Newly Listed Category at the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) Investors' Choice Awards 2017 and are one of only 92 SGX-listed corporations on the SGX Fast Track Programme - which aims to affirm listed issuers that have been publicly recognised for high corporate governance standards and for maintaining a good compliance track record - with prioritised clearance for their corporate action submissions. We are also listed on the MSCI World Micro Cap Index and FTSE ST Fledgling Index.
Boustead Projects is a 53%-owned subsidiary of Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D), a progressive global infrastructure- related engineering and technology group which is separately listed on the SGX Mainboard.
