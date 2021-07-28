REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

Company Announcement RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 JULY 2021 SINGAPORE, 28 JULY 2021 The Board of Directors of Boustead Projects Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on a poll vote, all of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") dated 6 July 2021 were duly approved and passed at the AGM held by way of electronic means today. The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") is as set out below: Results of the poll and breakdown of all valid votes cast on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM Total For Against number of shares Resolution number and details represented Number of Number of by votes for (%)* (%)* and against shares shares the relevant resolution Ordinary Business Ordinary Resolution 1 Adoption of the Directors' 243,314,977 243,314,977 100.00 0 0.00 Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 and the Independent Auditors' Report Ordinary Resolution 2 Final tax-exempt(one-tier) 243,314,977 243,314,977 100.00 0 0.00 dividend of 0.9 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2021 Ordinary Resolution 3 Special tax-exempt(one-tier) 243,314,977 243,314,977 100.00 0 0.00 dividend of 14.5 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2021 Ordinary Resolution 4 Re-election of Mr John Lim Kok 243,145,681 232,134,962 95.47 11,010,719 4.53 Min as a director of the Company Page 1

Company Announcement Total For Against number of shares Resolution number and details represented Number of Number of by votes for (%)* (%)* and against shares shares the relevant resolution Ordinary Business Ordinary Resolution 5 Re-election of Mr Chong Lit 243,314,977 243,159,709 99.94 155,268 0.06 Cheong as a director of the Company Ordinary Resolution 6 Directors' fees of up to 243,145,681 243,145,681 100.00 0 0.00 S$280,000 for the year ending 31 March 2022, payable quarterly in arrears Ordinary Resolution 7 Re-appointment of Messrs 243,314,977 243,314,977 100.00 0 0.00 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company Special Business Ordinary Resolution 8 Authority to allot and issue 243,314,977 243,126,295 99.92 188,682 0.08 shares pursuant to Section 161 of the Singapore Companies Act Ordinary Resolution 9 Approval of the proposed 243,314,977 243,314,977 100.00 0 0.00 renewal of the Share Buy-Back Mandate Ordinary Resolution 10 Authority to grant awards and issue shares pursuant to the 243,314,977 243,159,709 99.94 155,268 0.06 Boustead Projects Restricted Share Plan 2016 Ordinary Resolution 11 Authority to allot and issue 243,314,977 243,314,977 100.00 0 0.00 shares pursuant to the Boustead Projects Scrip Dividend Scheme * As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the relevant resolution. Page 2

Company Announcement Mr John Lim Kok Min, a non-executive Director who was re-elected at the AGM, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, member of the Audit & Risk Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee. The Board of Directors considers Mr Lim to be an independent Director for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST. Mr Chong Lit Cheong, a non-executive Director who was re-elected at the AGM, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, member of the Audit & Risk Committee and member of the Nominating Committee. The Board of Directors considers Mr Chong to be an independent Director for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST. Abstention from voting

Mr John Lim Kok Min, who holds 169,296 shares, abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolution 4 and 6 in respect of his own re-election as Director of the Company and the payment of directors' fees for the year ending 31 March 2022 respectively. Appointed scrutineer

DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd was appointed as the Company's scrutineer at the AGM. The AGM was chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Mr John Lim Kok Min, and all directors and members of key senior management of the Company were present. -- END OF COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- By Order of the Board Tay Chee Wah Company Secretary Page 3

About Boustead Projects Limited Established in 1996 and listed on the SGX Mainboard, Boustead Projects Limited (SGX:AVM) is a leading provider of innovative real estate solutions with a regional presence across Singapore, China, Malaysia and Vietnam. Our core businesses are uniquely integrated to support the business park and industrial real estate ecosystem, comprising: Turnkey engineering, full-fledged integrated digital delivery ("IDD"), and project and construction management encompassing design-and-build;

full-fledged integrated digital delivery ("IDD"), and project and construction management encompassing design-and-build; Real estate development, asset and leasing management; and

Real estate fund management including being the sponsor and manager of Boustead Industrial Fund, a scalable private real estate trust platform for business park, logistics and industrial properties, and joint owner of Echo Base- BP Capital Pte Ltd, an Asia-centric fund management and services platform focused on smart buildings and integrated developments. To date, we have constructed and/or developed more than 3,000,000 square metres of real estate for clients including Fortune 500, S&P 500 and Euronext 100 corporations, across diverse sectors like aerospace, business park, food, healthcare and pharmaceutical, high-tech manufacturing, logistics, research & development, technology and waste management, among others. Under the Boustead Development Partnership with a reputable Middle East sovereign wealth fund, we have developed or redeveloped more than half a million square metres of real estate in Singapore including landmark developments like ALICE@Mediapolis and GSK Asia House. Our in-house capabilities are backed by core engineering expertise, the progressive adoption of transformative methodologies including full-fledged IDD and Industry 4.0 technologies and augmented by strategic partnerships which enable the co-creation of smart, eco-sustainable and future-ready developments. Our wholly-owned engineering & construction subsidiary in Singapore, Boustead Projects E&C Pte Ltd ("BP E&C") is the eco-sustainability leader in pioneering Green Mark Platinum-rated new private sector industrial developments under the Building & Construction Authority ("BCA") Green Mark Programme and a national champion of best practices for quality, environmental and workplace safety and health ("WSH") management. BP E&C's related achievements include being the quality leader on the BCA CONQUAS all-time top 100 industrial projects list, one of only eight bizSAFE Mentors and also bizSAFE Star, receiving numerous awards for exemplary WSH performance. We were also awarded the Singapore Corporate Governance Award in the Newly Listed Category at the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) Investors' Choice Awards 2017 and are one of only 92 SGX-listed corporations on the SGX Fast Track Programme - which aims to affirm listed issuers that have been publicly recognised for high corporate governance standards and for maintaining a good compliance track record - with prioritised clearance for their corporate action submissions. We are also listed on the MSCI World Micro Cap Index and FTSE ST Fledgling Index. Boustead Projects is a 53%-owned subsidiary of Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D), a progressive global infrastructure- related engineering and technology group which is separately listed on the SGX Mainboard. Visit us at www.bousteadprojects.com. Contact Information For investor and media enquiries related to Boustead Projects Limited, please contact: Ms Janet Chia Manager Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations T +65 6748 3945 D +65 6709 8109 janet.chia@boustead.sg Page 4