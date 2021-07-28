REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

Company Announcement RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 JULY 2021 Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the circular to shareholders of Boustead Projects Limited dated 12 July 2021 in relation to the proposed award of shares to the Directors of the Company, namely John Lim Kok Min, Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei), Chu Kok Hong @ Choo Kok Hong, Chong Lit Cheong, Yong Kwet Yew and Tam Chee Chong, by way of transfer of an aggregate of 2,400,000 award treasury shares to them at the proposed transfer price of S$0.806 per award treasury share. SINGAPORE, 28 JULY 2021 The Board of Directors of Boustead Projects Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on a poll vote, all of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") dated 12 July 2021 were duly approved and passed at the EGM held by way of electronic means today. The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") is as set out below: Results of the poll and breakdown of all valid votes cast on each of the resolutions put to vote at the EGM Total number For Against of shares represented by Resolution number and details votes for and Number of Number of against the (%)* (%)* shares shares relevant resolution Ordinary Resolution 1 Approval of the Proposed Transfer of 100,000 Award Treasury Shares to Mr 243,024,209 238,961,241 98.33 4,062,968 1.67 John Lim Kok Min, a Director of the Company, at the Proposed Transfer Price of S$0.806 per Award Treasury Share Ordinary Resolution 2 Approval of the Proposed Transfer of 1,000,000 Award Treasury Shares to 18,098,388 14,035,420 77.55 4,062,968 22.45 Mr Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei), a Director and an immediate family member of a Substantial Shareholder of the Company, at the Proposed Transfer Price of S$0.806 per Award Treasury Share Ordinary Resolution 3 Approval of the Proposed Transfer of 1,000,000 Award Treasury Shares to 242,198,015 238,135,047 98.32 4,062,968 1.68 Mr Chu Kok Hong @ Choo Kok Hong, a Director of the Company, at the Proposed Transfer Price of S$0.806 per Award Treasury Share Page 1

Company Announcement Ordinary Resolution 4 Approval of the Proposed Transfer of 100,000 Award Treasury Shares to Mr 243,193,505 239,130,537 98.33 4,062,968 1.67 Chong Lit Cheong, a Director of the Company, at the Proposed Transfer Price of S$0.806 per Award Treasury Share Ordinary Resolution 5 Approval of the Proposed Transfer of 100,000 Award Treasury Shares to 243,195,505 239,130,537 98.33 4,062,968 1.67 Professor Yong Kwet Yew, a Director of the Company, at the Proposed Transfer Price of S$0.806 per Award Treasury Share Ordinary Resolution 6 Approval of the Proposed Transfer of 100,000 Award Treasury Shares to Mr 243,195,505 239,130,537 98.33 4,062,968 1.67 Tam Chee Chong, a Director of the Company, at the Proposed Transfer Price of S$0.806 per Award Treasury Share * As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the relevant resolution. Abstention from voting Mr John Lim Kok Min, who holds 169,296 shares, abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolution 1 in respect of the Proposed Transfer of 100,000 Award Treasury Shares to him at the Proposed Transfer Price of S$0.806 per Award Treasury Share. Mr Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei), who holds 852,514 shares, abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolution 2 in respect of the Proposed Transfer of 1,000,000 Award Treasury Shares to him at the Proposed Transfer Price of S$0.806 per Award Treasury Share. Mr Chu Kok Hong @ Choo Kok Hong, who holds 995,490 shares under his name, abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolution 3 in respect of the Proposed Transfer of 1,000,000 Award Treasury Shares to him at the Proposed Transfer Price of S$0.806 per Award Treasury Share. Mr Wong Fong Fui, who holds 224,242,603 shares (inclusive of 163,861,009 shares held by Boustead Singapore Limited and 7,691,260 shares held by Bright Assets Enterprises Limited in which he has a deemed interest) abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolution 2 in respect of the Proposed Transfer of 1,000,000 Award Treasury Shares to Mr Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei) at the Proposed Transfer Price of S$0.806 per Award Treasury Share. Page 2

Company Announcement Appointed scrutineer

DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd was appointed as the Company's scrutineer at the EGM. The EGM was chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Mr John Lim Kok Min, and all directors and members of key senior management of the Company were present. -- END OF COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- By Order of the Board Tay Chee Wah Company Secretary Page 3

