'Reunified As One' signifies the completion of a year-long corporate exercise which finally culminated in the successful consolidation and delisting of our Real Estate Solutions Division (Boustead Projects). This marks our inaugural Annual Report as one Boustead Group since the time of Boustead Projects' separate listing nine years ago.

Reunified as one, we aim to become a more dynamic and nimble organisation that can effectively respond to evolving complexities on the road ahead, which is subject to heightened geoeconomic and geopolitical tensions, and multiple conflicts and wars. The simplified structure, merging of talents, streamlined decision-making and greater flexibility that the Group and Boustead Projects now have, offers leverage of strengths and better positioning.