Change - Announcement of Cessation::Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director

Established in 1828, Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) is a progressive global Infrastructure-Related Engineering and Technology Group listed on the SGX Mainboard.
Focusing on the niche engineering and development of key infrastructure to support sustainable shared socio-economic growth in global markets, our strong suite of engineering services under our Energy Engineering Division and Real Estate Division centres on energy infrastructure and smart, eco-sustainable and future-ready business park and industrial developments.
In addition, we provide technology-driven transformative solutions to improve quality of life for all walks of life. Our Geospatial Division provides professional services and exclusively distributes Esri ArcGIS technology - the world's leading geographic information system, smart mapping and location analytics platform - to major markets in the Asia Pacific including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The software creates digital infrastructure solutions and digital twins that enable smart nations, smart cities and smart communities to solve the world's most complex problems through effective and sustainable improvement of human wellbeing and ecosystems, and planning and management of key infrastructure and resources. Our Healthcare Division provides innovative medical solutions that address niche age-related chronic diseases and mobility issues, with a focus on rehabilitative care and sports science in the Asia Pacific.
With a vast global network stretching across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, we are ready to serve the world. To date, we have undertaken projects in 90 countries and territories globally.
In 2008 and 2009, we were recognised in the prestigious Forbes Asia 200 Best Under A Billion as one of the Asia Pacific's 200 best public-listed corporations under US$1 billion in revenue. In 2017, we were ranked by FinanceAsia as Singapore's Best Small-Cap in the annual Asia's Best Companies Poll. In 2019, we were awarded the Most Transparent Company in the Industrials Category and Sustainability Award (Runner-Up) in the Mid Cap Category by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore). For the second successive year in 2021, we were ranked among Singapore's Best Employers, at 40th overall and 1st under our respective category of Business Services & Supplies (including Real Estate) in an evaluation encompassing 1,700 large corporations. We are also listed on the MSCI World Micro Cap Index, FTSE Global Small Cap Index, FTSE Developed Small Cap Index and FTSE ST Industrials Index.
