    F9D   SG1X13940751

BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED

(F9D)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement of Cessation::Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director

07/28/2021 | 06:44am EDT
Company Announcement

RETIREMENT OF BOARD MEMBER

SINGAPORE, 28 JULY 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Boustead Singapore Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Mr Chong Ngien Cheong has retired as a Director of the Company following the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting today (the "AGM").

Mr Chong Ngien Cheong retired by rotation pursuant to the Company's Constitution at the AGM and did not seek re-election so as to facilitate Board renewal in line with good governance practices.

The Board would like to place on record its gratitude and appreciation for Mr Chong's long service, dedication and contributions to the Company in his role as an Independent Non-Executive Director, the Chairman of the Nominating Committee and member of the Audit & Risk Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Accordingly, Mr Chong will relinquish his position in the aforementioned roles and the Board together with the Nominating Committee are currently in the process of reviewing its composition and filling up the memberships of the Board committees to ensure compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance 2018 and the relevant Listing Rules.

-- END OF COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT --

By Order of the Board

Alvin Kok

Company Secretary

Page 1

About Boustead Singapore Limited

Established in 1828, Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) is a progressive global Infrastructure-Related Engineering and Technology Group listed on the SGX Mainboard.

Focusing on the niche engineering and development of key infrastructure to support sustainable shared socio-economic growth in global markets, our strong suite of engineering services under our Energy Engineering Division and Real Estate Division centres on energy infrastructure and smart, eco-sustainable and future-ready business park and industrial developments.

In addition, we provide technology-driven transformative solutions to improve quality of life for all walks of life. Our Geospatial Division provides professional services and exclusively distributes Esri ArcGIS technology - the world's leading geographic information system, smart mapping and location analytics platform - to major markets in the Asia Pacific including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The software creates digital infrastructure solutions and digital twins that enable smart nations, smart cities and smart communities to solve the world's most complex problems through effective and sustainable improvement of human wellbeing and ecosystems, and planning and management of key infrastructure and resources. Our Healthcare Division provides innovative medical solutions that address niche age-related chronic diseases and mobility issues, with a focus on rehabilitative care and sports science in the Asia Pacific.

With a vast global network stretching across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, we are ready to serve the world. To date, we have undertaken projects in 90 countries and territories globally.

In 2008 and 2009, we were recognised in the prestigious Forbes Asia 200 Best Under A Billion as one of the Asia Pacific's 200 best public-listed corporations under US$1 billion in revenue. In 2017, we were ranked by FinanceAsia as Singapore's Best Small-Cap in the annual Asia's Best Companies Poll. In 2019, we were awarded the Most Transparent Company in the Industrials Category and Sustainability Award (Runner-Up) in the Mid Cap Category by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore). For the second successive year in 2021, we were ranked among Singapore's Best Employers, at 40th overall and 1st under our respective category of Business Services & Supplies (including Real Estate) in an evaluation encompassing 1,700 large corporations. We are also listed on the MSCI World Micro Cap Index, FTSE Global Small Cap Index, FTSE Developed Small Cap Index and FTSE ST Industrials Index.

Visit us at www.boustead.sg.

Contact Information

For investor and media enquiries related to Boustead Singapore Limited, please contact:

Mr Keith Chu

Senior Vice President

Group Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

T +65 6747 0016

D +65 6709 8112

  1. keith.chu@boustead.sg

Page 2

Disclaimer

Boustead Singapore Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 627 M 462 M 462 M
Net income 2022 35,9 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 581 M 427 M 427 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 114
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boustead Singapore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,20 SGD
Average target price 1,40 SGD
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fong Fui Wong Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Shiok Faun Chan Chief Financial Officer
Ngien Cheong Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Godfrey Ernest Scotchbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Khee Giap Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED48.15%427
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ19.54%9 575
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD53.15%6 811
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.80.00%4 043
NICHIAS CORPORATION15.17%1 708
TAIKISHA LTD.30.91%1 101