Change - Announcement of Cessation::Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director

Company Announcement

RETIREMENT OF BOARD MEMBER

SINGAPORE, 28 JULY 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Boustead Singapore Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Mr Chong Ngien Cheong has retired as a Director of the Company following the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting today (the "AGM").

Mr Chong Ngien Cheong retired by rotation pursuant to the Company's Constitution at the AGM and did not seek re-election so as to facilitate Board renewal in line with good governance practices.

The Board would like to place on record its gratitude and appreciation for Mr Chong's long service, dedication and contributions to the Company in his role as an Independent Non-Executive Director, the Chairman of the Nominating Committee and member of the Audit & Risk Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Accordingly, Mr Chong will relinquish his position in the aforementioned roles and the Board together with the Nominating Committee are currently in the process of reviewing its composition and filling up the memberships of the Board committees to ensure compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance 2018 and the relevant Listing Rules.

-- END OF COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT --

By Order of the Board

Alvin Kok

Company Secretary

