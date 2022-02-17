Bouvet : Report Q4 2021 02/17/2022 | 02:14am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields WE LEAD THE WAY AND BUILD​ TOMORROW'S SOCIETY Q4 2021 QUARTERLY REPORT Bouvet in brief Digitalisation is a crucial factor today for the delivery capability and competitiveness of enterprises. Our many years of experience, closeness to clients and broad expertise make us a very attractive digitalisation partner for both private and public players. The digitalisation process involves exploiting technology to deliver products and services in line with user expectations, and to meet challenges as well as exploiting opportunities. This is a far-reaching and continuous job, because an enterprise can never say that it is "fully digitalised". Put simply, digitalisation is a matter of preparing for the future every single day. We are a leading consultancy on IT and digital communication, which has developed an ability to understand the client's business and to collaborate on creating and developing good and long-term digital solutions. This has given us very close client relationships and a steadily increasing volume of assignments from both new and existing clients. We are a strategic partner for many enterprises, and our broad range of services in IT, design, communication and enterprise management mean we are often selected as a turnkey supplier. However, our close relationship with clients is only possible because we conduct every assignment in line with strict requirements for security and accountability. Our regional model reduces bureaucracy and ensures short decision-making lines, which gives us the adaptability needed to respond to each client's challenges in an ever-changing landscape. Close ties are a competitive advantage, but also a precondition for being able to develop solutions of ever higher quality - in line with our vision. By solving assignments for and in company with important societal players, we are involved in helping society to progress. At 31 December 2021, we had 1 841 employees at 14 offices in Norway and three in Sweden. BOUVET ASA Highlights and key figures of the fourth quarter 2021 Operating revenues increased by NOK 94 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 to NOK 739.6 million, a rise of 14.6 per cent

Operating profit (EBIT) rose by 13.5 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2020 to NOK 103.9 million

Employees increased by eight people from the previous quarter and by 185 people over the past 12 months

The board proposes a dividend of NOK 2.30 per share for 2021

The employee survey confirmed high levels of job satisfaction

The client satisfaction survey documents that clients continue to be very satisfied with Bouvet NOK MILLION OCT-DEC 2021 OCT-DEC 2020 CHANGE % JAN-DEC 2021 JAN-DEC 2020 CHANGE % Revenue 739.6 645.6 14.6% 2 695.1 2 401.8 12.2% Operating profit (EBIT) 103.9 91.6 13.5% 340.1 314.6 8.1% Ordinary profit before tax 102.9 90.5 13.8% 335.1 311.7 7.5% Profit for the period 85.8 69.1 24.2% 265.9 241.2 10.2% Net cash flow operations 201.6 198.7 1.4% 294.1 450.9 -34.8% Liquid assets 541.2 576.8 -6.2% 541.2 576.8 -6.2% Number of employees (end of period) 1 841 1 656 11.2% 1 841 1 656 11.2% Number of employees (average) 1 842 1 653 11.4% 1 761 1 609 9.4% Earnings per share 0.83 0.67 23.1% 2.58 2.35 9.7% Diluted earnings per share 0.82 0.67 23.2% 2.55 2.33 9.5% EBIT-margin 14.0% 14.2% 12.6% 13.1% Equity ratio 33.0% 32.6% 33.0% 32.6% BOUVET FOURTH QUARTER 2021 3 CEO'S COMMENTS Satisfied employees create satisfied clients Digitalisation is continuing with great vigour in every sector. The changes taking place in society are thoroughgoing, call for developments in and changes to organisation and culture, and are occurring hand-in-hand with rapid technological progress and adoption. This quarter has been characterised for us by solid turnover, good profitability and very positive feedback from both customer and employee surveys. The quarter was once again strongly affected by the pan- demic. Reopening society early in the period provided the longed-for inspiration, in that we were finally able get back together and share expertise and experience in ways we had missed. We could once again enjoy fellowship and inspiration from physical meetings between people. We must hope that the shutdown at the end of the quarter represents the final throes of this pandemic. I would extend a big thank-you to all "Bouveteers" for their tireless commitment, unquenchable enthusiasm and ability to take care of our community and colleagues in a unusual time. The job done every single day continues to develop us as a community and workplace, creates value for our clients, and builds tomorrow's society. The digitalisation of society calls for the cross-disciplinary capabilities we find in our ranks. Enterprise consultancy creates commercial results, change management develops organisations, and enterprise and design expertise realises new services for a digital age. Combining this commercial competence with our technological knowledge allows us to create great value for our clients. We produce forward-looking answers through our expertise in designing and developing digital solutions, security, and platform services for secure and accessible solutions, combined with innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. We delivered on this cross-disciplinary capability every day throughout the quarter. That is something we will continue to pursue through purposeful expertise and service development. During the quarter, we also experienced how our clients need ever more of the expertise we offer. The increased level of activity we saw during the period was driven by existing clients increasing their purchases. We place great store by this trend. Not only are we increasingly able to support and add value to our most important clients, but ever closer collaboration also means that we are accorded trust and assignments which enhance both our clients and ourselves. Growing trust leads to more responsibility, which helps in turn to reinforce and continue developing long-term customer relations. Our clients are all important societal players. At a time when information security is of the greatest importance, this must be as good as possible both organisationally and 4 BOUVET FOURTH QUARTER 2021 «I would extend a big thank-you to all "Bouveteers" for their tireless commitment, unquenchable enthusiasm and ability to take care of our community and colleagues in a unusual time.» technologically. With our many years of experience in the defence and legal sectors, and from clients providing critical social infrastructure such as energy supply, health care and public services, we can deliver on these security require- ments. We believe in closeness to our clients, and we deliver local expertise with the reassurance and transparency this provides. Our security expertise, ability to deliver nationwide, and solid experience of building socially critical solutions allows us to lead the way along with our clients and to construct an even more secure society for both today and tomorrow. The client satisfaction survey we conducted during the quarter gave very positive confirmation of the value we create for them every single day. Our clients say they are met with a proactive attitude, an open and trusting mode of collaboration, leading-edge expertise and a cross-disciplinary approach, which make important contributions to the work of transforming their own operations. We are pleased and proud to be able to build tomorrow's society with our clients. We are convinced that satisfied employees create satisfied clients. The employee survey carried out during the quarter gave very positive confirmation of the strength of job satisfaction in our ranks. Job satisfaction, motivation with the work and the way Bouveteers acquire the personal development they dream of - it is gratifying to see positive feedback on these important questions. That said, the job of delivering on our ambition of being the world's best workplace is by no means finished. As ever, this work will be our most important priority in the time to come. I would again express deep thanks to all the Bouveteers who create value every day for our clients, share their expertise every day and contribute every day to the fellowship we all appreciate so much. Many thanks. Per Gunnar Tronsli President and CEO BOUVET FOURTH QUARTER 2021 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

