Bouvet ASA is a Norway-based consultancy company, which designs, develops and provides advice on IT solutions and digital communication in the fields of technology, communication and enterprise management. The Company's workforce comprises engineers, designers, copywriters, economists, political scientists, psychologists, educators and anthropologists who support companies and public players in every sector. Bouvet provide solutions which contribute to stable energy supply, a more efficient public sector, more secure banks, a richer media picture, better health, safety and the environment in the oil sector, reduced administration for transport undertakings and an improved customer experience in the retail sector.