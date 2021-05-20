Log in
    BOUV   NO0010360266

BOUVET ASA

(BOUV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 05/20 03:49:56 am
671 NOK   +0.60%
03:22aQ1 2021 : Good first quarter for Bouvet
PU
01:00aBOUVET  : Good first quarter for bouvet
AQ
05/14BOUVET  : Invitation to presentation of 1st quarter results 2021
AQ
Q1 2021: Good first quarter for Bouvet

05/20/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Bouvet had operating revenues of NOK 695.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with NOK 641.2 million in the same period of last year. Operating profit (EBIT) came to NOK 90.8 million, compared with NOK 82.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

'The first anniversary of the pandemic fell in the first quarter. We can nevertheless report continued strong turnover growth, continued high profitability, continued low sickness absence and - very gratifyingly - continued good growth in our workforce,' says Per Gunnar Tronsli, CEO of Bouvet ASA.

Bouvet's operating costs, including depreciation, came to NOK 605 million for the first quarter, compared with NOK 558.6 million in the same period of 2020. That represents an increase of 8.3 per cent.

The EBIT margin for the first quarter was 13.1 per cent, compared with 12.9 per cent in the first quarter last year.

Net profit came to NOK 69.4 million, compared with NOK 64.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were NOK 6.67 for the quarter, compared with NOK 6.24 in the same period of last year.

Further information from

  • Per Gunnar Tronsli, CEO, Bouvet ASA, tel +47 900 20 622
  • Erik Stubø, CFO, Bouvet ASA, tel +47 950 36 011

Report Q1 2021

Presentation Q12021

Disclaimer

Bouvet ASA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 642 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2021 258 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net cash 2021 707 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 6 861 M 827 M 826 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 656
Free-Float 76,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Per Gunnar Tronsli Chief Executive Officer
Erik Stubø Chief Financial Officer
Pål Egil Rønn Chairman
Simen Sommerfeldt Chief Technology Officer
Grethe Høiland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUVET ASA-6.06%827
ACCENTURE PLC7.56%179 895
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.90%156 409
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.32%128 587
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.27%81 929
INFOSYS LIMITED6.70%77 880