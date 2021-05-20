Q1 2021: Good first quarter for Bouvet

Bouvet had operating revenues of NOK 695.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with NOK 641.2 million in the same period of last year. Operating profit (EBIT) came to NOK 90.8 million, compared with NOK 82.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

'The first anniversary of the pandemic fell in the first quarter. We can nevertheless report continued strong turnover growth, continued high profitability, continued low sickness absence and - very gratifyingly - continued good growth in our workforce,' says Per Gunnar Tronsli, CEO of Bouvet ASA.

Bouvet's operating costs, including depreciation, came to NOK 605 million for the first quarter, compared with NOK 558.6 million in the same period of 2020. That represents an increase of 8.3 per cent.

The EBIT margin for the first quarter was 13.1 per cent, compared with 12.9 per cent in the first quarter last year.

Net profit came to NOK 69.4 million, compared with NOK 64.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were NOK 6.67 for the quarter, compared with NOK 6.24 in the same period of last year.

Further information from

Per Gunnar Tronsli, CEO, Bouvet ASA, tel +47 900 20 622

Erik Stubø, CFO, Bouvet ASA, tel +47 950 36 011

Report Q1 2021

Presentation Q12021