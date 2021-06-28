BOUYGUES: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, 28/06/2021
Regulated information
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 June 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|21/06/2021
|FR0000120503
|25,000
|32.6913
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|22/06/2021
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|32.6705
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|23/06/2021
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|32.1092
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|24/06/2021
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|32.0979
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|25/06/2021
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|31.9580
|XPAR