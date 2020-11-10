Press release - Paris, 10/11/2020



BOUYGUES: ALSTOM’S CONTRIBUTION TO BOUYGUES’ NET PROFIT IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020





On 10 November 2020, Alstom reported its results for the first half of 2020/21 ended on 30 September 2020.

Based on this information, Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in the first nine months of 2020 was €51 million, versus a contribution of €238 million in the first nine months of 2019. The contribution in the first nine months 2019 included a net capital gain of €172 million on the sale of 13% of Alstom’s share capital on 12 September 2019.

Nine-month 2020 sales and earnings for the Bouygues group

will be reported on 19 November 2020 at 7.30am (CET).

