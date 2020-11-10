Log in
Bouygues: Alstom's Contribution to Bouygues' Net Profit in the First Nine Months of 2020

11/10/2020 | 12:14pm EST

Press release - Paris, 10/11/2020

BOUYGUES: ALSTOM’S CONTRIBUTION TO BOUYGUES’ NET PROFIT IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020


On 10 November 2020, Alstom reported its results for the first half of 2020/21 ended on 30 September 2020.

Based on this information, Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in the first nine months of 2020 was €51 million, versus a contribution of €238 million in the first nine months of 2019.  The contribution in the first nine months 2019 included a net capital gain of €172 million on the sale of 13% of Alstom’s share capital on 12 September 2019.

Nine-month 2020 sales and earnings for the Bouygues group
will be reported on 19 November 2020 at 7.30am (CET).

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.

Investors and analysts contact : INVESTORS@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 10 79

Press contact : presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com ﻿

Attachment

