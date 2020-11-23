Log in
Bouygues : Appointments at Bouygues Construction

11/23/2020 | 03:27am EST
MONDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2020

PRESS

RELEASE

APPOINTMENTS AT BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

NICOLAS BORIT: Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction with

responsibility for Bouygues Bâtiment France Europe and Chairman of Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France

PIERRE-ÉRICSAINT-ANDRÉ: Chairman of Bouygues Bâtiment

International

At the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Bouygues Construction, Philippe Bonnave, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Construction, will recommend the appointment of Nicolas Borit as Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction. Nicolas Borit will become Chairman of Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France and will take responsibility for the managerial structure of Bouygues Bâtiment France Europe with effect from December 7, 2020. Bouygues UK will be absorbed into the structure along with regional and European subsidiaries, as well as Elan and Linkcity, 2 subsidiaries specialised in consulting and property development.

Also with effect from December 7, 2020, Pierre-Éric Saint-André will be appointed Chairman of Bouygues Bâtiment International, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction that operates in roughly thirty countries, particularly specialising in complex construction projects. He will become a member of the Bouygues Construction Executive Committee.

Bouygues Construction is a global player in construction, with operations in more than 60 countries. It designs, builds and operates projects in the sectors of building, infrastructure and industry. As a responsible and committed leader in sustainable construction, Bouygues Construction sees innovation as its primary source of added value: this is "shared innovation" that benefits its customers at the same time as improving its productivity and the working conditions of its 56,980 employees. In 2019, Bouygues Construction generated sales of €13.4 billion.

Nicolas BORIT, 53, graduate of the NEOMA Business School. He entered the Bouygues Group in a commercial role at Ouvrages Fonctionnels in the Paris region, but subsequently spent much of his career abroad, first in Africa and later in Asia, where he joined Dragages Hong Kong in 2001. He was appointed CEO of Dragages Hong Kong in 2007 and CEO Asia- Pacific of Bouygues Bâtiment International. He was named CEO of Bouygues Bâtiment International in 2017, and was later appointed Chairman.

Pierre-ÉricSAINT-ANDRÉ, aged 49, a graduate of the Institut des Mines- Télécom and HEC Paris, was the joint founder of Axione, leader in concessions and PPPs relating to the digital development of the French regions. He entered the Group in 2005 when Bouygues Construction acquired Axione and he was appointed CEO. In 2011, he took charge of Renewable Energies at Bouygues Energies & Services. He transferred to Bouygues Bâtiment International in Asia in February 2017, as Chairman of Dragages Hong Kong and Executive Vice President of Bouygues Bâtiment International with responsibility for Asia-Pacific.

Jean-Philippe Trin, Pierre Vanstoflegatte, Jean-Marc Kiviatkowski, Marie-Luce Godinot, Julien Toqueboeuf and Sandrine Brissart retain their current responsibilities on the Bouygues Construction Executive Committee.

  • Jean-PhilippeTrin, Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction, with responsibility for the Civil Works and Concessions division, which includes Bouygues Travaux Publics, VSL and the concession companies.
  • Pierre Vanstoflegatte, CEO of the Energies & Services division, which includes Bouygues Energies & Services, Kraftanlagen, Bouygues Energies & Services InTec and all their subsidiaries.
  • Jean-MarcKiviatkowski, Executive Vice President of Bouygues Construction, with responsibility for legal affairs, insurance, auditing, internal control and compliance.
  • Marie-LuceGodinot, Executive Vice President of Bouygues Construction, with responsibility for digital transformation, information systems, innovation and sustainable development.
  • Julien Toqueboeuf, General Secretary of Bouygues Construction.
  • Sandrine Brissart, Director of Human Resources for Bouygues Construction.

Press contact

Marie Pinot

(+33) 7 6164 2281 - m.pinot@bouygues-construction.com

Find all our news on https://mediaroom.bouygues-construction.com

Bouygues Construction is a global player in construction, with operations in more than 60 countries. It designs, builds and operates projects in the sectors of building, infrastructure and industry. As a responsible and committed leader in sustainable construction, Bouygues Construction sees innovation as its primary source of added value: this is "shared innovation" that benefits its customers at the same time as improving its productivity and the working conditions of its 56,980 employees. In 2019, Bouygues Construction generated sales of €13.4 billion.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 08:26:03 UTC
