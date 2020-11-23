Bouygues : Appointments at Bouygues Construction

MONDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2020

PRESS

RELEASE

APPOINTMENTS AT BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

NICOLAS BORIT: Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction with

responsibility for Bouygues Bâtiment France Europe and Chairman of Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France

PIERRE-ÉRICSAINT-ANDRÉ: Chairman of Bouygues Bâtiment

International

At the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Bouygues Construction, Philippe Bonnave, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Construction, will recommend the appointment of Nicolas Borit as Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction. Nicolas Borit will become Chairman of Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France and will take responsibility for the managerial structure of Bouygues Bâtiment France Europe with effect from December 7, 2020. Bouygues UK will be absorbed into the structure along with regional and European subsidiaries, as well as Elan and Linkcity, 2 subsidiaries specialised in consulting and property development.

Also with effect from December 7, 2020, Pierre-Éric Saint-André will be appointed Chairman of Bouygues Bâtiment International, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction that operates in roughly thirty countries, particularly specialising in complex construction projects. He will become a member of the Bouygues Construction Executive Committee.

