PRESS RELEASE

Tuesday 26 January 2021

BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION IS STRENGTHENING ITS CLIMATE STRATEGY TO REDUCE THE CARBON FOOTPRINT OF ITS BUSINESSES AND PROMOTE ENERGY-EFFICIENT SOLUTIONS

As a responsible and committed company, Bouygues Construction has for many years been innovating and developing sustainable solutions and projects that encourage the energy transition. The ambitious climate strategy that the Group is now introducing will reduce its carbon footprint across its entire value chain in line with the ambition of the Paris Climate Agreement.

BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION'S CARBON FOOTPRINT

2.9 million tonnes of CO2 in 2019 (calculated for scopes 1&2 and 3A)

Weight of scopes 1&2: 11%

Weight of scope 3A: 89%

THE GROUP'S COMMITMENTS IN FIGURES with regard to greenhouse gas emissions:

Scopes 1&2 (1) : 40% reduction

: Scope 3A (2) : 30% reduction

(intensity calculation for 2030, base year 2019)

Scope 3B (3) : A commitment to provide innovative solutions for all the Group's markets, in order to reduce the environmental footprint of its projects when they are in use. Scopes 1&2 : electricity on construction sites, fuel for site machines, energy consumption of head offices and local offices, business travel by plane and train, vehicle fleets Scope 3A (upstream): purchase of products and construction materials, freight, fixed assets, IT equipment Scope 3B (downstream): emissions of products and services sold

Beyond reducing its own direct and indirect emissions, Bouygues Construction also wants to support the development of a responsible use of the buildings and structures it constructs. To achieve this, the Group offers it is customers a wide range of solutions promoting the energy performance of buildings, neighbourhoods, and towns and cities, the production and distribution of low-carbonenergy and the development of low-carbon

mobility.

Bouygues Construction is taking action across the entire value chain of its operations: design, purchase of materials, the execution of projects, and the operation of buildings and structures.

In the 60 countries in which the Group operates, this strategy depends heavily on a high capacity for innovation and on the strength of its network of partner companies (suppliers and subcontractors).