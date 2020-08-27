Log in
BOUYGUES    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES

(EN)
Bouygues : French group Bouygues posts lower-than-expected operating loss in first half

08/27/2020 | 01:40am EDT
A Bouygues company logo is seen at a construction site in Paris

French conglomerate Bouygues reported a lower-than-expected core operating loss in the first half on Thursday, as the novel coronavirus outbreak severely hit sales over the period.

Group current operating loss amounted to 132 million euros ($156.10 million) in the first-half, reflecting a fall of 585 million euros from a year earlier, the family-run group said in a statement.

This beat the median average of nine analyst estimates compiled by the company, which predicted a current operating loss of 336 million euros.

Bouygues did not provide new financial targets for 2020 after having dropped them earlier this year.

However, it said it would return to "significant profitability" in the second-half, while remaining below the levels reported over the same period in 2019.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

BOUYGUES 0.60% 33.51 Real-time Quote.-11.54%
COLAS -0.43% 116.5 Real-time Quote.-17.26%
Financials
Sales 2020 33 742 M 39 912 M 39 912 M
Net income 2020 553 M 654 M 654 M
Net Debt 2020 2 853 M 3 375 M 3 375 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
Yield 2020 5,13%
Capitalization 12 736 M 15 052 M 15 065 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 133 197
Free-Float 59,6%
