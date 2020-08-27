Bouygues : French group Bouygues posts lower-than-expected operating loss in first half

Group current operating loss amounted to 132 million euros ($156.10 million) in the first-half, reflecting a fall of 585 million euros from a year earlier, the family-run group said in a statement.

This beat the median average of nine analyst estimates compiled by the company, which predicted a current operating loss of 336 million euros.

Bouygues did not provide new financial targets for 2020 after having dropped them earlier this year.

However, it said it would return to "significant profitability" in the second-half, while remaining below the levels reported over the same period in 2019.

