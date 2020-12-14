Bouygues : Orange and TF1 Groups announce signature of two landmark agreements

14.12.20 PRESS RELEASE ORANGE AND TF1 GROUPS ANNOUNCE SIGNATURE OF TWO LANDMARK AGREEMENTS The Orange and TF1 groups have today signed two new agreements that strengthen their long-established partnership. The first agreement will use Orange TV to bring segmented advertising to TF1 group channels from January 2021. The second agreement renews the distribution of TF1's audiovisual services on Orange TV from September 2021, enriched by an all-new premium catch-up service with no ad breaks during programmes. The agreements demonstrate the two groups' shared ambition to continually enhance the user experience, by combining Orange's technology and networks with the TF1 group's content and services. Agreement on segmented TV to give viewers a more personalised ad experience Segmented advertising offers linear TV viewers ads that align more closely on their interests. Drawing on Orange's technological know-how, the TF1 group's in-house ad sales house TF1 PUB will offer advertisers targeted advertising solutions on linear TV for households that subscribe to Orange TV (subject to their consent), starting on 1 January 2021. Advertisers will be able to combine the quality and mass appeal of content from the TF1 group's channels with the precision and granularity of digital targeting to address tailored advertising to Orange TV subscribers in full compliance with data protection regulations. This new opportunity will enable advertisers to conduct more effective TV campaigns by addressing issues around data segmentation at national, regional and local level, and vast numbers of SMEs to access the power of TV advertising. Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,078,598.20 RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France This document is certified by Wiztrust.

New global agreement on the distribution of the TF1 group's channels and services, including the all-new MYTF1 Pass service This agreement renews Orange's distribution rights to all TF1 group channels (DTT and theme channels), and to non-linear services (MYTF1, TFOUMAX). It will give Orange subscribers access to TF1 group services across all screens for both linear and on-demand viewing, with new features and an extended Ultra High Definition offer covering a broad range of event TV including sporting events, entertainment and movies. The agreements includes the distribution of MYTF1 Pass, a new premium catch-up service for Orange TV subscribers with enhanced content and no ad breaks during programmes. MYTF1 Pass will be available in September 2021 as one of the optional add-ons for Orange TV subscribers, over and above the standard catch-up service. Gilles Pélisson, TF1 group Chairman & CEO: "I am delighted with these new agreements with the Orange group, which build on the historic ties between the two groups. At a time of intense international competition in the broadcasting industry, they offer an ambitious national response that will benefit the viewing public and our advertisers." Fabienne Dulac, Deputy CEO of the Orange Group and CEO of Orange France: "We are delighted with this agreement, which marks another milestone in the relationship between Orange and the TF1 group. Segmented advertising is a major driver of recommendations that meet our customers' needs, and will create value for both groups. Our subscribers will also be able to benefit from new features such as 4K UHD and the MYTF1 Pass services. Combining TF1 programmes and services with the best of the Orange network helps us keep delivering on our ambition: harnessing the power of data for the benefit of all our customers." ABOUT THE TF1 GROUP The TF1 group is a global player in the production, publication and distribution of content. Our ambition is to use our content to positively inspire society. Our operations are structured into four complementary divisions: . Broadcast with 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), two on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. . Production via Newen, home to 9 studios in France and around the world. . Digital via Unify, home to our web natives activities and to high-powered digital communities including Aufeminin, Marmiton, Doctissimo and My Little Paris. . Music via Muzeek One, home to our music and live shows business. The TF1 group has operations in 10 countries and nearly 3,200 employees, and generated revenue of €2,337.3 million in 2019 (Euronext Paris: ISIN FR0000054900).

ABOUT ORANGE Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications carriers with a turnover of €42 billion in 2019 and 143,000 employees as at 30 September 2020, of which 83,000 are in France. The Group had a total customer base of 257 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2020, including 212 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN). For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com,or to follow us on Twitter: @presseorange. Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited. CONTACTS: Maylis CARCABAL - VP Communication & Brands - +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05 - mcarcabal@tf1.fr Sophie DANIS - Head of Communication: Business & CSR - + 33 (0)6 22 47 56 52 - sdanis@tf1.fr Emmanuel Gauthier: emmanuel2.gauthier@orange.com, Richard Rousseau: richard2.rousseau@orange.com

