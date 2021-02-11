Log in
Bouygues : Telecom & TF1 announces the signature of a tv segmented agreement

02/11/2021 | 03:39am EST
[10.02.21] PRESS RELEASE

Bouygues Telecom and the TF1 group announce the signature of a segmented TV agreement

Paris, 10 February 2021 - Bouygues Telecom and the TF1 group have today announced that they have signed an agreement enabling advertisers on the group's TV channels to benefit from Bouygues Telecom's data and technological expertise in segmented TV.

In practice, that means TF1 PUB - the TF1 group's multimedia ad sales house - will be able to tap into an installed base of Bouygues Telecom set top boxes to sell targeted advertising solutions on linear TV.

Segmented advertising is a way of showing linear TV viewers (subject to their prior consent) ads that are more closely attuned to their interests. As is already the case in the online space, advertisers will be able to combine the quality and mass appeal of premium content from the TF1 group's channels with the precision and granularity of targeting. The result: Bouygues Telecom subscribers will be shown tailored ads, in compliance with data protection rules.

This new opportunity will enable advertisers to address specific targets, and in particular to apply non-standard segmentation criteria. Above all, it will give large numbers of SMEs access to the power of TV advertising.

ABOUT BOUYGUES TELECOM

As a full-service electronic communications operator, Bouygues Telecom stands out by providing its 22.5 million customers access to the best technology has to offer on a daily basis. The very high quality of its 4G and 5G mobile networks and of its fixed and Cloud services provides customers with simple solutions, enabling them to fully enjoy their digital lives, regardless of their location. #OnEstFaitPourEtreEnsemble www.bouyguestelecom.fr

ABOUT THE TF1 GROUP

The TF1 group is a global player in the production, publication and distribution of content. Our ambition is to use our content to positively inspire society.

Our operations are structured into four complementary divisions: . Broadcast with 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), two on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house.

. Production via Newen, home to 9 studios in France and around the world.

. Digital via Unify, home to our web natives activities and to high-powered digital communities including Aufeminin, Marmiton, Doctissimo and My Little Paris.

. Music via Muzeek One, home to our music and live shows business.

The TF1 group has operations in 10 countries and nearly 3,200 employees, and generated revenue of €2,337.3 million in 2019 (Euronext Paris: ISIN FR0000054900).

CONTACTS

Sophie Danis : TF1 PUB Communication - sdanis@tf1.fr / + 33 (0)6 22 47 56 52

Coline Pechère : Corporate Communication - cpechere@tf1.fr/ / +33(0)6 26 07 68 52

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of 42,078,598.20 RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
